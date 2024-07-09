7 of the best solo holiday destinations in the UK for a singles getaway

Support truly

After building up the courage to holiday alone, the punishing sting of a singles’ supplement often added to accommodation and tours is a feeling solo travellers know all too well.

Thankfully, unique adventures in the UK and its islands don’t always have to come with a steep price increase when holidaying as a party of one, with perks including travelling light and squeezing into that last spot on the train thrown in for free.

Whether a social break to make new friends on escorted tours or heading out alone for a stay in solitude, there’s something for every single traveller on trips to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

From solo sports to hiking holidays and skills retreats, from historic cities to literary and cultural domestic breaks, going it alone enables you to indulge in your passions – no compromise required.

Here’s The Independent’s selection of ideas to help inspire your next lone adventure.

Best for: Golfers

Location: Shropshire, England

Solitary golfers can go at their own speed round the course ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Golf is one of the UK’s most loved individual sports for good reason. Single players of all ages can focus on their swing without distractions to take on – and hopefully beat – personal records on the course during weekend escapes across the UK.

Solos Holidays offers a two-night UK golf getaway to the Shropshirecountryside, just inside Ironbridge Gorge, including two morning tee times for rounds on the 18-hole Telford Golf Course. Expect to stay and play in the comfort of the Telford Hotel & Golf Resort with onsite spa facilities, including an ice cave and heated loungers. Prices for the solo sports trip start from £579pp, half board, including half a bottle of wine with evening meals.

Departure dates in September and October

Best for: Surfing

Location: Isle of Wight, England

Crashing waves at Compton Bay, Isle of Wight ( Getty Images )

Surfing, while a very sociable sport, takes individual effort and a laid-back lifestyle to master – ideal for beach bums who enjoy their own company.

Surfs up at Compton Bay on the Isle of Wight’s west coast, an exposed beach with reliable surf and breaks that peak in the winter. The popular spot gets winds from the southeast and northwest and surf schools including Eddie’s Surf Academy are on hand to teach beginners how to get up on the board. In general, the island is well suited to single travellers; hop on the ferry from Yarmouth as a foot passenger from £17.40.

Where to stay

Tom’s Eco Pods on Tapnell Farm feature a double bed, al-fresco dining and sunset views over West Wight ideal for a party of one after a long day of catching waves. Compton Bay is just a 10-minute drive from the site.

Best for: Island hopping

Location: Orkney Islands, Scotland

The Stones of Stenness, part of the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Solo travellers to Scotland can immerse themselves in the wild solitude of the Orkney Islands – although the remarkable environment guarantees you’ll never be far from myriad species of birds and marine life. Sail to this spectacular archipelago by hopping on the ferry at Aberdeen, Scrabster or Gills Bay.

Intrepid Travel offers a five-day trip to experience the whisky and Neolithic history of the UK’s northern reaches from £1,399pp. As a group tour, single travellers will share a twin room with someone like-minded and of the same gender – a great opportunity to meet some new friendly faces. The Orkney Islands holiday includes all breakfasts, one lunch, transport, accommodation and activities packaged with a knowledgeable local guide.

Departs April to October

Best for: Relaxation

Location: Newport, Wales

Celtic Manor Resort’s Forum Spa boasts 16 treatment rooms ( The Celtic Collection )

The epitome of “me time”, a spa staycation is the perfect opportunity to lounge by the pool with a new book and start taking self-care seriously. Escape the stresses of everyday life at spas across the UK, from city sanctuaries to countryside retreats and holistic wellness resorts with trendy treatments.

A stay at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport lends itself to do-not-disturb mode thanks to its award-winning Forum Spa. Boasting 16 treatment rooms, the Welsh bolthole offers facial, body and sensory indulgence as part of the ultimate pampering experience for one, as well as a sauna, steam room, spa bath and 20-metre swimming pool. The “Sunday Spa Stayover” package from £169pp includes an overnight stay at Celtic Manor Resort, breakfast and a spa treatment.

Best for: Walking holidays

Location: Hadrian’s Wall, England

Popular with walkers, the 85-mile trail takes almost a week to trek ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Walking holidays in the UK are ideal for single travellers looking to explore the country’s Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and improve their health and fitness levels. Ramble through fields, castle ruins and ancient waterfalls, whether on a self-guided stroll or an escorted group tour.

Intrepid Travel offers a seven-day hike of historic Hadrian’s Wall in the heart of the English countryside. Journey coast to coast from Carlisle to Hexham, stopping at Roman ruins and English villages dotted between a range of terrains. The holiday includes all breakfasts, six nights in twin-share accommodation and transport, from £1,319pp.

Takes place monthly

Best for: Photography

Location: Cornwall, England

Learn the tricks of the trade in Newquay, Cornwall ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

For those who love to view the world through a lens, UK photography workshops as a single traveller create the ideal conditions for the perfect shot. Free from distractions and chatter, get up close and personal with wildlife or patiently wait for the best light to pull off a long-exposure shot at your own pace.

Paul David Smith Photography offers a four-night landscape photography holiday and workshop in Newquay, Cornwall for £995pp. The trip includes accommodation, all transport, small groups of no more than four and one-to-one photography tuition. Gain experience snapping beaches and seascapes in England’s southernmost county and mine Paul’s advanced knowledge of composition, lighting and editing over a long weekend.

Departs 12 May 2025

Best for: Literary indulgence

Location: Cotswolds, England

Meet like-minded book lovers on a holiday to the Cotswolds ( Getty Images )

The UK’s rich literary history makes it a hotspot for holidays inspired by the written word. Be it Harry Potter fans searching for platform nine and three-quarters in King’s Cross Station or Shakespeare lovers following his journey from Stratford-upon-Avon to London, stays in idyllic settings dedicated to reading and literature are on the rise.

HF Holidays now hosts a secrets and spies staycation in the Cotswolds. Think free-flowing discussions with like-minded readers and expert book club leaders. Spend four nights at Harrington House in Bourton-on-the-Water for £559pp, including en-suite accommodation, transport, all meals and a cream tea on arrival day. Bookworms rejoice – the reading group just got an upgrade...

Departs 24 March 2025

