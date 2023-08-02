Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK’s dynamic shores and rugged landscapes are a haven for adrenaline junkies, but with so many activities and destinations to get your blood pumping it can be a struggle to whittle down the dare-devil options that await in England, Scotland and Wales.

Thankfully, hikers, divers, climbers and outdoors enthusiasts are all catered for, and there’s something for everyone whatever the weather on solo or family trips, even when rainy days mean swapping swimsuits for wetsuits.

Epic holidays range from scaling the UK’s tallest sea stack in the Orkney Islands to white water rafting in the Lake District; from mountain biking across the north of England to evenings spent wild camping under the stars in Scotland.

Choose your own adventure with these exhilarating experience holidays – we’ve compiled a list of the best thrills our isles have to offer. Read on for bucket-list inspiration and practical info on how to turn your adventure staycation dreams into a reality.

Tackling the Three Peaks

Reach new heights on Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If your idea of a UK adventure is racing to trek its tallest mountains, look no further than the Three Peaks Challenge. The popular national challenge entails climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales – often in as little as one day. Climbers will confront Ben Nevis, once the site of an active volcano, Scafell Pike’s rocky slopes and the snowy summit of Snowdon in tandem, and with 26 miles of walking between peaks, the charitable trek is no mean feat.

How to do it

Maximum Adventure offers a five-day ‘Three Peaks Challenge’ package for avid hikers to take on the three highest peaks in the UK. Prices for the trek start from £949pp, May to October, including qualified mountain guides, transport between peaks and five nights twin room accommodation with breakfast. The adventure holiday deal has a built-in rest day ideal for hiking families headed for 3,064m of vertical ascent to take in the sights on Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon.

Scuba diving off Lundy Island

Divers will find a lively marine life under Lundy Island’s waters (Getty Images)

For an underwater adventure to discover the secrets of the seas surrounding the UK, scuba diving the diverse marine environments found in lakes, bays and shipwrecks offers a wealth of wildlife in reefs teeming with fish. Though inevitably chilly, taking the plunge is rewarding for both experienced divers and those seeking beginner qualifications in the clear waters of the British Isles.

How to do it

Oyster Diving’s ‘Lundy Island Seal Safari’ gives divers a chance to head underwater to get up close and personal with the residents of Lundy Island’s nature reserve. Seals, dolphins and porpoises populate the hotspot dive site at the mouth of the Bristol Channel with shipwrecks and lively reefs to discover across four dives. From £440pp for a weekend of scuba adventures, including two nights’ accommodation at the Royal Brittania or Grand Harbour Hotel in Ilfracombe, two days diving and an Oyster Diving guide.

Walking Hadrian’s Wall

The popular World Heritage Site attracts walkers to Northumberland (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Stretching across England’s northern border, Hadrian’s Wall, an 85-mile trail spanning Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, takes almost a week to trek – ideal for a thrilling walking holiday to back-in-time Britain on your own two feet. Walkers will ramble through fields, castle ruins and ancient waterfalls, whether on a self-guided stroll or an escorted group tour.

How to do it

Intrepid Travel offers a seven-day hike of historic Hadrian’s Wall in the heart of the English countryside. Journey coast to coast from Carlisle to Hexham, stopping at Roman ruins and English villages. The adventurous walking holiday includes all breakfasts, six nights in twin-share accommodation and transport, from £797pp.

Wild camping in Scotland

Paddle and pitch up on the West Highlands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

What could be more freeing than exploring Scotland’s rugged landscapes by pitching up your accommodation off the beaten track? Going off-grid to a dizzying range of ancient woodlands, secluded beaches and mountain peaks is facilitated by the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, so long as you leave no trace of your stay. Try the four polyester walls of a tent for the most authentic nights under the Scottish skies between days spent exploring the dramatic coast by boat, kayak or on foot.

How to do it

Much Better Adventures provides a ‘Kayak and Wild Camp’ package in the dramatic West Highlands of Scotland. For three nights between April and September from £595pp, groups of up to seven can take to remote bays by kayak and paddle to white sand bays and hidden skerries. Think campfires, improved kayaking skills and otter sightings wrapped up in nights under the stars. All equipment, meals, guides and wild camping accommodation are included in the price.

White water rafting in the Lake District

Ride rapid rivers to hidden corners of the UK (Getty Images)

Natural and man-made white water rapids dot the UK for thrilling raft rides to remote spots that adults, teens and kids will love. Be prepared to get wet; the action-packed sport is famed for its splash, waves and sharp turns in raging fells, rivers and valleys from Snowdonia to the Lake District. From lazy river-style grade one rapids to on-the-edge-of-your-seat (or raft) grade five waters, the UK is abundant in exhilarating raft rides.

How to do it

Lake District White Water Rafting has collaborated with The Wild Bushcraft for the ultimate adventure in the Lake District. Adrenaline-pumping rafting down white water rapids meets ancient survival skills lessons in this day of exhilarating water sports, fire-making and bratwurst cooking. For £200pp, groups can cool off in the waterfalls that weave the grade two to three rapids during a six-hour ‘Bushcraft with White Water Rafting’ adventure.

Expedition weekends in Wales

Abseil, hike and packraft in the Bannau Brycheiniog (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There’s no place like the Welsh Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) for unrivalled adventures in the Great Outdoors. Think waterfall parks, soaring mountains and grassy moorlands ideal for high-paced activities, walking holidays and intense stargazing in the Dark Sky Reserve. You’ll find unique sports such as the annual World Bogsnorkelling Championships and the Real Ale Wobble in Llanwrtyd Wells or head underground for caving and impressive rock formations hidden to the average hiker.

How to do it

Secret Compass hosts a ‘Wales UK Expedition Weekend’ comprising a physical two-day adventure in the Bannau Brycheiniog starting from £325pp. Highlights of the action-packed weekend include reaching the summit of Pen y Fan, pack rafting waterways, wild camping in hammocks and abseiling a waterfall. All meals, specialist equipment and accommodation are provided during the challenge that aims to give guests a taste of the wild.

Mountain biking the C2C trail

Cycle the C2C track from Whitehaven to Tynemouth (Getty Images)

England’s 137-mile-long network of cycle tracks passes through mountains, woodlands, lakes and barren moorlands to link the Irish and North Sea from Whitehaven to Tynemouth. The iconic C2C, or sea to sea, trail lends itself to mountain bike enthusiasts looking to take on an intense adventure and thousands pedal the north England cross-country route each year.

How to do it

Trailbrakes offers a fully supported off-road C2C mountain bike tour from £495pp. The three to four-day cycle spans 160 miles of the Sustrans sea-to-sea cycle route from Whitehaven to Tynemouth with additional challenging trails in the Lake District and the North Pennines. Cycle to heights of over 800m above sea level with budget or luxury accommodation, transfers and official maps included in the two-wheel trip.

Coasteering in Pembrokeshire

The rocky Welsh coastline is ideal for scrambling, climbing and sea swimming (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Coasteering, the adventure of sea swimming, climbing, scrambling and ledge leaping, is both adrenaline and wildlife-filled and it’s easy to try on the rugged UK coastline. Don a wetsuit, buoyancy aid and helmet and take on the aquatic trails by traversing through the only coastal National Park in Britain, Pembrokeshire National Park. The Blue Lagoon at Abereiddi, a flooded slate quarry, is a highlight of Pembrokeshire coasteering; be sure not to miss its thrilling 10m jumping ledge.

How to do it

Preseli Venture in Pembrokeshire provides a two-day coasteering weekend including accommodation at an eco-lodge, home-cooked meals, coasteering adventures, transport and experienced guides. From £265pp, spend your mornings body-surfing, swimming into caves and cliff jumping in the company of grey seals. In the afternoon, hikes along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path meet two-course meals of local produce and evening brews from the timber bar.

Rock climbing in the Orkney Islands

The UK’s tallest sea stack on Hoy, Orkney Islands (Getty Images)

Orkney’s famous seastack, the Old Man of Hoy, has become a challenging bucket-list climb for most adventure climbers. Think panoramic views of crashing waves, rugged cliffs and grass banks populated by seabirds while ascending the intimidating landmark. It takes four to six pitches (ropes between two anchor points) to reach the top and two 60m ropes to abseil the almost 140m descent.

How to do it

Peak Climbing School offers an ‘Old Man of Hoy’ three-day climbing course in the Orkney Islands for £695pp, including a day of training on a nearby sea cliff. The UK’s largest sea stack at 137m uses five pitches to reach the top, with breathtaking summit views and two days assigned to choose the optimum climbing conditions for the iconic rock formation. Climbing equipment and guiding costs are included in the price, but climbers will have to arrange accommodation, transport and meals separately.

