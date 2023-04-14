The best coronation hotel packages in the UK

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the UK gets set to host the coronation of King Charles III, you could take the opportunity to book yourself a special getaway.

The service is taking place on Saturday 6 May, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, and the following Monday is a bank holiday.

Several hotels across the country, including in London, Yorkshire and Cornwall, are getting into the spirit of the historic occasion with packages that combine some of the finer things in life: delicious drinks, fine dining and overnight stays.

Whether you’re a royalist or republican, it’s nice to indulge every once in a while – especially when most of these packages have an afternoon tea included in mix.

Here’s our round-up of some of the best regal-themed packages available – keep an eye on this page, as we’ll update it with more over the next few weeks.

London

Strand Palace

Strand Palace hotel (Strand Palace)

There’s a two-night celebration package on offer at Strand Palace, which is barely a five-minute walk around the corner from Covent Garden. The “Stay Like a King” option – for stays either 5 and 6 May or 6 and 7 May – is for two people and includes a complimentary in-room mini bar, a bottle of chilled champagne on arrival and a buffet breakfast each morning. With The Mall a short walk away, leading to Buckingham Palace, you’ll be well-placed to soak up the atmosphere on this historic occasion.

Package from £845

Read more on UK travel:

The Guardsman

If you’re planning on watching the King’s procession on coronation day then this hotel, five minutes from the palace, is a convenient base. A new four-night package, running over the bank holiday weekend and through all of May, includes a stay in a Guardsman Room, a “Royally Good” afternoon tea – which you can eat inside, or out in St James’s Park – plus a three-course “Palatial Feast” dinner.

Package from £2,640

The Langham

Breakfast in bed at The Langham (The Langham)

Expect top-to-toe decorations of bunting and union flags at this Marylebone hotel, where the coronation is being marked with special food and drink offerings. The “Fit for a King” afternoon tea is being served in the Palm Court between 3-8 May, ranging from fingers sandwiches of cucumber with cream cheese through to – of course – coronation chicken, plus all the sweet elements you’d want. Throughout May, guests can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides around nearby Regent’s Park on Saturday and Sunday. Before heading to bed, treat yourself to a themed cocktail, including one made with the King’s favourite whisky.

Rooms from £850; afternoon tea £75 per person

Lake District

Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa

There’s watching the coronation on television, and then there’s watching it on the television with incredible Lake District views. That’s what’s available at Armathwaithe Hall, while you polish off an afternoon tea. As for the Sunday, guests can mingle with the local community during a coronation garden party. Entertainment, Pimms and Armathwaite’s famed alpacas should all be there.

Rooms from £380; afternoon tea £39.50 per person; garden party £60 per adult, £20 per child

Cornwall

The Headland

A clifftop coronation escape at The Headland (The Headland)

Stay like a sovereign in this stylish Victorian hotel, which over its 125-year history has hosted King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, King George V and Queen Mary, and King Charles III and Queen Camilla. It’s a brilliant location, on the cliffs overlooking Newquay’s Fistral Beach. May’s “Fit for a King” three-night package includes a bottle of wine in the room, a cocktail followed by a three-course dinner, afternoon tea and use of the spa facilities.

Package from £2,668

Yorkshire

The Coniston

This property can be found amid a 1,400-acre estate in the Yorkshire Dales, and it tempts guests with locally sourced menus, an award-winning spa and country-chic accommodation. It’s also home to one of the UK’s top shooting grounds. Quite a fitting place to hole up with their “Right Royal Retreat” dinner, bed and breakfast option, which can be booked for two or three nights.

Package from £399

