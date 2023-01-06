Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Given the moniker “God’s own country” (in truth, mainly by the appreciative folk who live here), Yorkshire really does have a beguiling set of charms. After all, this is a county where heather-topped moorland sweeps down to pretty seaside towns – and where stately homes, ancient ruins and vibrant cities can all easily feature within the same minibreak.

Happily, alongside these diverse delights, there’s an equally eclectic choice of accommodation. Which means, whether you’re looking to spend time muddying hiking boots, slouching about in spa slippers or dancing the night away in vertiginous heels, there’s always a great place in Yorkshire to lay your head. Here’s our pick of the best.

Grays Court was once home to knights and kings (Grays Court)

Best for a history-filled city getaway: Grays Court Hotel

Location: York

Grays Court was originally the residence of York Minster’s first treasurer (hence its handy proximity to the soaring cathedral) and, over the last millennia, has played host to lords, knights and kings. Nowadays, though, the pomp has been overthrown in favour of easy-going elegance; the hotel’s 12 bedrooms blend earthy tones with characterful antique furniture. Meanwhile, there are plenty of inviting spots to hunker down with a book in the oak-panelled gallery.

Outside, you’ll find the ultimate walled garden; the half-acre plot is bordered by the Medieval city ramparts and provides produce for the restaurant’s nine-course tasting menu, as well as a venue for evening cocktails on the lawn.

Price: Doubles from £220, B&B

Book now

Best for an eco-escape: The Traddock Hotel

Mak your stay eco-friendly at the Traddock (The Traddock Hotel)

Location: Austwick, near Settle

Surrounded by the hills, woodland and flower-strewn meadows of the Yorkshire Dales, it’s little wonder that this dog-friendly country house hotel has a focus on the environment.

The Reynolds family, who own and run the property, have acted to reduce their carbon footprint and create deep roots in the community. So, for example, card is recycled to raise funds for the local swimming pool, and the two AA Rosette restaurant is supplied by local organic cooperatives and farmers, as well as the hotel’s own vegetable plot (fed, of course, with kitchen compost). The 14 rooms contain refined period features, sumptuous fabrics and provisions of fair-trade tea and coffee and homemade biscuits.

Price: Doubles from £135, B&B

Book now

Best for five-star luxury: Grantley Hall Hotel

The perfect place for luxury and retreat (Grantley Hall Hotel )

Location: Yorkshire Dales, near Ripon

The Grantley Hall Hotel is so good looking it’s hard not to swoon at first sight. And keep the smelling salts handy: behind the building’s Palladian beauty and perfectly manicured grounds lie luxe interiors also worthy of close attention.

The rooms are generous, restful affairs with pillow and robe menus and Italian marble-clad bathrooms. The hotel’s dining options include buzzy EightyEight, serving up Yorkshire produce with Asian flavours, as well as Shaun Rankin’s Michelin-starred restaurant (book the kitchen table to eyeball the culinary masters at work). For those wanting to connect with

their inner goddess, the Three Graces Spa is home to an 18-metre collonaded swimming pool, indoor to outdoor hydrotherapy pool and sauna and snow rooms.

Price: Doubles from £450, B&B

Book now

Best for a countryside retreat: Tickton Grange

Fancy afternoon tea in Tickton’s lounge? (Tickton Grange)

Location: Tickton, near Beverley

This Grade-II listed hotel makes an elegant jumping-off point for walks through the Yorkshire Wolds – and it’s also just down the road from Beverley (an ancient market-town which deserves to feature more heavily on Instagram feeds). There are 21 bedrooms, all individually designed, with sweeps of Georgian blues and bounteous blankets made from soft Yorkshire yarns. Seasonal dishes arrive on hand-painted china in the Hide Restaurant, while afternoon tea is served in the artsy lounge, which draws its inspiration from the works of (Yorkshire-born) David Hockney.

Price: Doubles from £135, B&B

Book now

Best for city slickers: Dakota Leeds

Dakota allows you to relax and unwind in a chic space (Dakota Leeds)

Location: Leeds

Stylish, moody and with framed movie greats providing a whiff of Hollywood swank, Dakota’s bar has long been a favoured destination in Leeds for an inventive cocktail. Meanwhile, the hotel’s grill restaurant has an equally compelling local reputation and plates up modern classics, including its signature steaks flash-grilled on hot coals. Upstairs, the roomy doubles and suites have a brighter, airier feel, although the smoky greys, crisp white linen and gallery walls featuring mounted musical scores hit the same grown-up note.

Read our full review of Dakota Leeds

Price: Doubles from £115, room only

Book now

Best for activities: The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa

There’s tons to do at this country hotel (The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa)

Location: Gargrave, near Skipton

Outdoorsy types are spoiled for choice at this rambling estate on the edge of the Dales. Alongside the many walking and cycling paths, there’s archery, clay-pigeon shooting, fishing and even the chance to explore the rugged terrain on a thrills-and-bumps Land Rover drive. All sound a little too … well, active? Fret not; there are three restaurants for lazy lunches, and the comfortable rooms (some with balconies) and quaint country cottages (both with hot tubs) offer tranquil sanctuary. Book the award-winning spa, and you can play lookout from one of the outdoor infinity pools, ideally just as the sun drops behind the hills.

Price: Doubles from £138, B&B

Book now

Best for a dog-friendly seaside break: The Boot & Bike Inn

Funky interiors give the Boot and Bike a trendy vibe (The Boot & Bike Inn)

Location: Scarborough

This five-storey Georgian terrace – with expansive views over Scarborough’s South Bay – might look like a traditional seaside hotel, but there’s no trace of a lacey tablecloth inside. Instead, the high-spirited décor includes bespoke lighting fashioned from crates, spades mounted on the walls, plus window blinds based on the town’s original Victorian railway posters.

Dogs, kids, muddy boots, surfboards and bikes are all welcomed; there’s storage for the latter two in the basement, families can choose larger rooms with sofa beds and play games in the lounge, and waggy tailed friends even have a grooming area. The high-ceilinged café bar continues the inclusive feel and serves pizza during the day and cocktails at night.

Price: Doubles from £85, room only

Book now

Best for a neighbourhood feel: Brocco on The Park

The interiors keep Brocco on the Park cosy and fresh (Brocco on the Park )

Location: Sheffield

This handsome Edwardian hotel toes a cosy line between homely and boutique; its eight bedrooms all have a relaxed scandi style, with clean lines, funky cushions and mid-century furniture, plus some come with deep, freestanding bathtubs. Located between Sheffield Botanical Gardens and leafy Endcliffe Park, you’re a short drive or bus ride from the city centre and in walking distance of a plethora of local indie bars and restaurants. That said, venturing no further than the hotel’s own Michelin-listed, vegan-friendly restaurant makes a smart choice.

Price: Doubles from £130, room only

Book now

Best for family adventures on a budget: YHA Boggle Hole

This spot is perfect for a family holiday (YHA Boggle Hole)

Location: Robin Hood’s Bay

This laidback hostel, containing private ensuite rooms with bunks, sits on a secluded cove where 18th-century smugglers would stash their contraband. And if that hasn’t piqued your children’s interest, try mentioning the nearby rock pooling and fossil hunting opportunities, as well as the onsite treasure trail.

Inside, the décor leans into the nautical theme: lobster pots double as lampshades in the popular café and miniature galleons dangle from beams in the snug lounge. Pretty Robin Hood’s Bay can be reached via a mile-long walk along the clifftop path (or across the beach at low tide). Just be warned, you need to park 500 metres uphill from the property. If that’s a deal breaker, consider the equally family-friendly YHA Whitby just down the road.

Price: Triple private ensuite room from £47.50, room only

Book now

Best for convivial hospitality: Boar’s Head

Here you’ll find great food and chic furnishings (Boar’s Head )

Location: Ripley, near Harrogate

Imagine a quintessential English village. Now double the prettiness. Chances are you’re still only just reaching the charm levels of Ripley, with its 700-year-old castle estate, honey-hued stone cottages and village shop serving up scoops of award-winning ice cream. At the community’s heart sits the Boar’s Head: a traditional coaching inn engulfed by ivy. Inside, there’s a gentile palette of creams and taupes in the rooms, with patterned fabrics and antique furniture from the castle adding personality. Meanwhile, you’ll find a friendly buzz in the bar and restaurant, alongside locally brewed beers and generous plates of excellent pub grub.

Price: Doubles from £130, room only

Book now

