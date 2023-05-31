The best Airbnbs in the Cotswolds for 2023

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Home to medieval thatched villages, converted church lofts and sleepy hamlets, a getaway to the most picture-perfect corner of the UK doesn’t mean paying over the odds: delightful places to stay in the Cotswolds that won’t bust your budget are all the rage for 2023.

Food lovers, think home comforts in kitted-out kitchens and a trip into the nearby Michelin-rated restaurants of Cheltenham (especially, given the unrealiable UK weather, if it’s too overcast to fire up the barbecue). For families, activities in the Cotswold Water Park are ideal for tiring out the kids, but don’t leave furry friends at home – dog-friendly Airbnb hosts are plenty in cottages dotted along the scenic valleys from Chipping Norton to Bourton-on-the-Water.

With stays ranging from rural retreats to luxury lakeside homes, here are The Independent’s favourites, including a tiny hut, hideaway bunker and an abundance of cosy cottages to inspire your next Cotswolds staycation.

Read more on UK travel:

Tamarisk Lakeside House, Somerford Keynes

With a hot tub, cinema room and direct lake access, take the whole family to Tamarisk (Airbnb)

Best for: Luxury

Set within the 550 acres of Lower Mill Estate nature reserve, this luxurious lakeside house is the perfect home from home. The waterfront property sleeps 10 across its five bedrooms, creating the ideal base for precious family time with every generation.

Tamarisk boasts a cinema room, a six-person hot tub and sunset-view terraces that are bound to be the highlight of the spacious setting – you may even spot the lake’s resident heron. And it’s the location that sells it: direct access to the lake for kayaking, swimming and paddleboarding and a short stroll from tennis courts, a five-a-side football pitch and a spa (a well-earned break from the miles of country walks).

From £475 a night, three-night minimum

Book now

Summerhill Farm, Naunton

Take refuge in this tiny hideaway home (Airbnb)

Best for: Privacy

Superhost Dolly has created a quirky garden refuge in a tiny home on Summerhill Farm in Naunton. It’s full of natural lighting, with windows bringing the outside into the private living space. There’s one double bed, plus a tiny mezzanine just a short ascent up a wooden ladder. There’s even an overhead skylight in the bathroom for a shower under the lush Cotswolds foliage. The ultimate under-the-radar spot, the cabin has no cooking facilities but offers a chauffeur service to dinners in the quaint village of Guiting Power, the perfect whimsical way to experience the Cotswolds.

From £100 a night for three guests

Book now

Quiet Hamlet Annexe, Stonehouse

The self-contained two bedroom annexe is attached to a 16th-century home (Airbnb)

Best for: Tight budgets

You’re attached to a 16th-century family home here, among walled gardens and old barns. The single-storey annexe built in the 1950s has a traditional English charm with furniture dating back to the early 20th century. Two bedrooms, one south-facing, enjoy garden views, and a small kitchen is stocked with pastries and preserves – that is the Cotswolds way, after all.

Walking trails, the Stroudwater Canal and local pubs are easily within reach, but local transport is limited. Still, with prices from £50 a night for a holiday to the quiet hamlet, it’s hard to complain.

From £30pp for a one-night stay (based on five staying)

Book now

Hoarstone Cottage, Chipping Norton

Hoarstone Cottage facilities boast a swimming pool, garden and tennis court (Airbnb)

Best for: Families

Hoarstone Cottage offers a wealth of activities for children to get stuck across its gardens, tennis court and shared swimming pool. The perfect location for outdoor enthusiasts, bridleways, cycle paths and classic hikes in the Cotswolds countryside are right on your doorstep. After all the fun, soak in the views of the Glyme Valley and unwind by the barbeque. Fancy a break from cooking? Make the short trip to town for a taste of the culinary hotspots in Chipping Norton.

From £120 a night, three-night minimum

Book now

Milestones Cottage, Long Compton

Let your dog play off-lead in Milestones Cottage enclosed garden (Airbnb)

Best: Pet-friendly Airbnb

The most important member of the family will be welcomed with open arms to this 17th-century holiday cottage in Long Compton, an incredible spot for long walks and hearty games of fetch. Self-catering naturally means there’s no excuse not to spare a sausage from the barbeque for a hopeful four-legged friend. There’s a cosy log burner, Cotswold stone walls, beamed bedrooms and an enclosed garden that exude charm. Long Compton lies within a designated Dark Sky Area, so city folk should keep an eye out for spectacular starry skies from the patio.

From £165 a night for a minimum four-night stay; dogs for an extra £20 per week

Book now

Painswick Hideaway, Painswick

The rural bunker features skylights, copper accents and an egg loo (Airbnb)

Best: Unique Airbnb

This super modern bunker-style hideaway is hidden away on the edge of Painswick village, often described as the Queen of the Cotswolds. The unique retreat for two is anything but dark and gloomy, with natural light flooding in through the large glass windows and skylights, while a swing seat on the private patio is an idyllic hang to take in the willows. It’s beautifully decorated, with copper accents on pipes and switches, neutral tones and a quirky egg loo decking out the interior without distracting from the stunning architecture.

From £150 a night, two-night minimum

Book now

Lavender Cottage, Chedworth

Valley views bless the cottage gardens (Airbnb)

Best for: Walkers

Country-chic takes form in Lavender Cottage: old stone walls, farmhouse tables and floral accents throughout create the ideal base for an escape to the Cotswolds. Avid walkers can explore on foot the delights of Chedworth village, just a short stroll away, and get lost on countless off-the-beaten-track walking trails in search of the award-winning local pubs. Think walks for everyone and every season, packaged with winter days by the fire and sunny summer barbeques in the garden.

From £160 a night, two-night minimum

Book now

Lake View Apartment, Bourton-on-the-Water

Enjoy the sights of a tranquil private lake from the apartment patio (Airbnb)

Best for: Scenic views

It doesn’t get more scenic than an apartment with lake views just a five-minute walk from the picturesque sights of Bourton-on-the-Water, renowned for its beauty and charm. The spacious first-floor apartment boasts a private patio to take in the tranquillity of the lake, and guests can go for a waterfront walk to look at the wildlife and take a relaxing break from sightseeing. With calming views and proximity to the rural stone houses, motoring museum and model village of Bourton-on-the-Water, it’ll make for some great postcards home.

From £95 a night, three-night minimum

Book now

Coal Merchants Cottage, Andoversford

The fully equipped kitchen at Coal Merchants Cottage (Airbnb)

Best for: Foodies

What a kitchen: fully kitted with modern appliances, an espresso machine and a double oven, Coal Merchants cottages in Andoversford is a dinner party host’s dream. Bifold doors in the main living space open out onto a barbeque and alfresco dining area, which means entertaining friends and family in summer is a given. Bask in the Cotswolds countryside over a meal of local produce – there are plenty of butchers and grocers nearby – or journey to the brasseries and food festivals of Cheltenham for an indulgent night out with the whole cottage.

From £285 a night, three-night minimum

Book now

