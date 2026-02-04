Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Perfect for the wellness crowd, or anyone looking for a romantic getaway, this design-forward spot is one you’ll want to return to again and again

Location

Located in a popular yet refreshingly relaxed spot on the Jurassic Coast, the Limestone Hotel sits just above the stony picturesque beach of Lulworth Cove, right on the edge of charming West Lulworth village.

The area is serene and secluded, backed by Dorset’s green hills, dramatic cliff formations and the sea. Walking paths guide visitors past small visitor centres and either up to Durdle Door for photo opportunities, into the surrounding thatched villages, or down to the cove past country pubs and ice cream parlours.

The closest town with a rail station is Wool and trains run regularly from Waterloo. A bus takes you from Wool to Lulworth but be aware that outside of peak summer season the service is reduced. The easiest way to arrive is by car. The hotel has a dedicated parking space for each room.

The vibe

open image in gallery Lulworth Cove and the village of West Lulworth provide an idyllic backdrop to the hotel ( Bill Measom )

The hotel is an elegant, design-forward hideaway that feels like a refined country retreat, featuring modern aesthetics and amenities. Interiors draw on the location, with soft limestone tones, natural textures, understated furnishings and artwork that mirrors the cliffs and coves nearby. Jewel-green and blue velvet cushions call to mind the sea and cliffs, and an open fireplace in the drawing room creates a cosy, welcoming atmosphere.

It puts coastal hikes on your doorstep, and you can enjoy a locally-sourced dinner or a Nordic sauna ritual overlooking the sea. With just 11 rooms, booking at least a few weeks in advance is essential.

The service

Everything about the Limestone is carefully considered, including the service from its friendly staff. Check-in was thorough with maps of the area provided, as well as an introduction to the cove, the village and the hotel and sister venue, Lulworth Lodge.

In a boutique hotel of this size you’d expect things to feel personal, and they do. It was easy to book the beachfront sauna and dinner at Lulworth Lodge.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery The Hideaway is a treehouse-style cabin with its own decking area, kitchen and living area ( Limestone Hotel )

Each room has its own character. Some open directly onto the garden, while others offer themed decor by way of colour schemes, wallpaper, furnishings and artwork that reflects the building’s history. Room names include the “Writer’s Room”, the “Wine Cellar”, and the “Lookout”.

Every room is a different size, from the breezy “Seaside” room to the much smaller “Stable” room, though they are equally charming. All rooms offer thoughtful touches, including organic toiletries from Wild England and pod-style coffee machines with Cru Cafe coffee.

“The Hideaway” is the star of the show – a cosy treehouse-style dwelling separate from the main house. A night here is worth booking for a totally secluded break in a romantic setting. It has a well-sized bathroom and kitchen, the bed and soft furnishings are supremely comfortable, and it boasts a private terrace.

Food and drink

open image in gallery The Limestone Hotel serves up a seasonal menu ( Limestone Hotel )

The Limestone specialises in seasonal local produce and seafood. The restaurant is small but comfortable and well-designed, serving food which is unpretentious and filling after a day exploring wind-swept cliffs. Think pan-seared Lyme Bay scallops, 28-day dry-aged Jurassic Farm rib-eye steak and whole grilled Dorset plaice. The hotel can accommodate dietary requirements and offers a vegan and vegetarian menu, though it is best to let them know of your needs in advance.

There’s also a terrace for signature cocktails like the “English Garden” (local gin mixed with prosecco and elderflower) at sunset with Dorset’s countryside as the backdrop.

Down by Lulworth Cove, about 10 minutes from the hotel, sits Lulworth Lodge –the hotel’s separate restaurant down by the sea. For lunch after a blustery walk the sandwiches and cream teas are a great option. For dinner, the wine bar opens and the restaurant serves an a la carte menu similar to the Limestone Hotel’s with local seasonal fish and classic British fare.

The road between the lodge and the hotel isn’t well-lit so bring your phone or a torch if you plan to walk down and back after dark.

Facilities

open image in gallery The sauna offers contrast therapy sessions for guests staying at the hotel ( Bill Measom )

The hotel isn’t a wellness retreat, but its facilities deliver deep rest. The garden is quiet with a sloping green lawn and fruit trees boasting a view of the hills and thatched roofs of the village, ideal for slow mornings with a coffee. The South West Coast Path sits right on your doorstep for those who want to roam. A bracing walk to Durdle Door comes highly recommended.

The Saltwater Sauna which is perched on Lulworth Cove overlooking the sea works with the hotel to offer an authentic Nordic bathing experience that refreshes the senses. Guests can book private or communal sessions as part of the “Sauna and Stay” package, which includes sauna sessions and a booking at the hotel.

For those wanting a to experience a more involved ritual, Jane Witt, the UK’s first certified Thermalist Instructor and Sauna Master offers guided sauna and sea experiences incorporating traditional thermal techniques including leaf whisking – using branches to move the air inside the sauna and raise the temperature –aromatherapy and breathwork.

Accessibility

The hotel is not adapted for wheelchair users or those with limited movement. A sloping garden and rooms accessible only by staircase make it difficult to navigate.

Pet policy

The Limestone is pet-friendly with no extra fees for bringing a dog. Dogs are permitted inside the restaurants so long as they are well behaved.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in is at 3pm, check-out is 11am.

Family friendly?

This hotel caters more to couples than to families due to the size of the rooms and the peaceful atmosphere. The hotel doesn’t accept guests under seven years old. Older children are welcome, though the vibe is decidedly grown-up.

At a glance

Best thing: Breakfast in bed at The Hideaway.

Perfect for: A romantic weekend break for couples who love the outdoors.

Not right for: Young children.

Instagram from: The Saltwater Sauna on Lulworth Cove.

Address: Main Rd, West Lulworth, Wareham BH20 5RL

Website: limestonehotel.co.uk

Phone: 01929 400252

