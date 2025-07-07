Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Windermere is a hard no. It’s not personal – we have been before, and there is plenty for families to see and do, but not this time. The holiday crowds, narrow pavements and unrelenting traffic proved to be a bit much for me, let alone my seven-year-old daughter, Alice, who has Down syndrome. While it’s not the most restrictive of disabilities, it still needs to be managed carefully.

Instead, we head for nearby Coniston Water. This is the heart of Swallows and Amazons territory, and my wife, Jane, and I agree it will be just the thing to get our two kids off their electronic devices. Phones and iPads had been used to get us along the motorway that crawls past Manchester, but now they have to be wrenched from our children’s hands. There is a grudging acknowledgement from our 11-year-old son, Henry, that mountains and lakes might be almost as interesting as a screen; a model-railway enthusiast, he begins to contemplate how the green hillsides dotted with sheep and cows might be incorporated into his set.

The weather is cloudy, but the rain is on pause, so we book a 60-minute trip on a Coniston Launch boat, based at Coniston Boat Landings. Alice is easily startled by noise, and it is very hard to get her to calm down once upset, so we come prepared with ear defenders to offset the noise made by diesel engines. These are used initially, but soon discarded once the boat actually sets sail.

Compared to Windermere, this area of the Lake District is undeveloped, thanks in part to the National Trust. The draw of Peel (aka Wild Cat) Island meant the secret harbour wasn’t so secret, hosting kayakers and boats sailing around and about. Alice has already taught me how much I used to underestimate people with disabilities, so I reflect on whether she might be capable of kayaking one day. For now, we stick with the cruise; seeing the island close-up is still a treat.

We could have disembarked as part of the boat trip, but instead opt to return to shore; hungry humans, young or old, are not conducive to happy sightseeing. We eat lunch in the Blue Bird Cafe (a reference to Donald Campbell and his ill-fated attempt to break the water speed record), where they do a very acceptable toasted sandwich, with excellent views across the water.

Arthur Ransome is just one of many writers and artists who fell in love with the Lakes. The Victorian intellectual and aesthete, John Ruskin, is one of the few who had the chance to build a home, Brantwood, on the hills facing the Old Man of Coniston. With beautifully curated gardens and breathtaking views of the fells, it forms a stunning part of the natural landscape.

Brantwood can also be reached via a short drive down very narrow roads on the eastern side of Coniston Water. Alice is prone to tiring easily, but enjoys (rather than just copes with) the walk-up steps and slopes from the car park to the house. Provision is made for disabled visitors, but parts of the house and garden are inaccessible to wheelchair users.

Despite being open to the public, complete with cafe and gift shop, Brantwood retains a homely feel. Normally, it is a struggle to exit swiftly and cost-free through the shop. On this occasion, browsing through the books made me the guilty party, while my wife looked at the artwork. Inspired by Ruskin, my son announces he wants to keep a diary of words and pictures and asks for a Brantwood pencil and notebook. For once, I’m happy that I didn’t rush through.

We stay at The Swan at Newby Bridge, a place that is well known to us and selected by The Independent as the best family hotel in the Lakes. It’s easy to see why. Located off the A590 – perfect for the south Lakes and tourist attractions – it has family rooms, a swimming pool, a small indoor games room and an outdoor play area. There are a few glitches – our room had not been cleaned properly – but it’s dealt with by friendly staff who want to make things right.

A family suite proved ideal for us. The hotel is an old coaching inn, which is part of its charm, but thought has been given to guests with mobility issues, including four accessible rooms, two of which have a wet room. There is also a wheelchair-friendly path from the hotel down to the lakeside.

The pub-style section to the dining area is reliable, and we would have been happy to eat there every night, as it is perfect for families. We had our own food for Alice, due to aspects of her condition, which was accepted without question, as one would hope.

We did eat out one night, at The Royal Oak in Cartmel, a 15-minute drive from the hotel. Without the kids, I’d be looking at blowing the budget on dining at one of Simon Rogan’s places. With kids, however, a pub in the heart of the village seemed a wiser choice and we were rewarded with lovely food, warm people and beer from the local Fell Brewery. We finished with sticky toffee pudding as Cartmel claims to have invented this decadent dish.

Whether arriving early at the Lakes or wanting to extend your stay on departure, Sizergh Castle, just off the M6, is a great place to stop. It’s a National Trust property, which means a good cafe and a decent walk, if not a children’s play area.

Travelling with children, let alone a disabled one, can bring moments of stress and bliss in equal measure. When we were just a couple, revisiting places was anathema – there’s so much of the world to discover. Nowadays, we “risk-assess”, like most parents, just more so. When we leave The Swan and the Lakes, our thoughts are less “where next” and more “when can we return”?

