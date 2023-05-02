Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King’s coronation is just around the corner, with the celebrations taking place on Saturday 6 May. The bank holiday weekend will start with the official ceremony at Westminster Abbey, during which King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are set to be crowned.

A coronation procession will follow the regal ceremony, with crowds being granted a glimpse of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony later that day. Queen Consort Camilla’s The Big Lunch campaign is encouraging celebratory street parties to take place on the Sunday, and there’s a concert happening during the evening as well.

For those looking to celebrate the royal event in style, coronation-themed afternoon teas are available at several London hotels and restaurants.

From a Highgrove-approved spread at The Rosebery to pastries created in honour of King Charles III at Royal Lancaster London and afternoon tea overlooking Buckingham Palace at The Rubens at the Palace, you’ll want to feast your eyes on these regal foodie treats.

1. Time for tea with Highgrove at The Rosebery, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

The regal spread is inspired by real dishes eaten by the royal family (Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park)

From 21 April to 14 May, guests are invited to tuck into coronation afternoon tea at The Rosebery, which is found within the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel. Created in partnership with Highgrove – the private residence of King Charles III and The Queen Consort – the regal spread is designed to mirror real treats eaten by royals and will be served alongside Highgrove organic teas. Aptly named dishes include the King’s coronation chicken and Clarence Court egg truffle sandwich, while there’s an ice cream lolly infused with Pimm’s for afterwards. Executive pastry chef Emmanuel Bonneau has created coronation-themed delights, including Duchy organic plum crumble, royal kilt Battenburg and signature afternoon strawberry bavarois, the King’s cypher. Those keen to raise a glass of fizz to toast the new King can also upgrade to the Bollinger or sparkling tea experience.

Traditional coronation afternoon tea at The Rosebery costs £95pp and guests can upgrade to His Majesty King Charles III special high tea for an extra £20.

2. Coronation afternoon tea at Royal Lancaster London

The sandwiches and pastries have been created in honour of the King (Royal Lancaster London)

Tuck into a coronation afternoon tea at Royal Lancaster London from 28 April to 9 May. The sandwiches and pastries have been created in honour of King Charles III and include sandwiches like roast beef and smoked salmon, alongside scones and coronation cakes. Sweet treats cover puddings like Darjeeling tea cake and damson plum mousse. Guests can sip tea from a selection on offer and there’s also a vegan afternoon tea option available.

Coronation afternoon tea at Royal Lancaster London costs £39pp Monday-Friday and £45pp Saturday and Sunday.

3. Coronation afternoon tea at The Goring London

Savour fresh scones with clotted cream and jam at royal favourite at The Goring (Ben Carpenter / The Goring )

Kate Middleton stayed at royal favourite The Goring the night before her wedding to Prince William, so it’s fitting that the London hotel is hosting guests for coronation afternoon tea from 24 April until 28 May. Savour a selection of finger sandwiches, and freshly baked scones complete with clotted cream and jam. The spread will be followed with cakes, tarts, and other baked treats, while you can also raise a glass of Bollinger to King Charles III. Tea and coffee are on offer to sip throughout your afternoon tea too.

Coronation afternoon tea at The Goring London costs £75pp.

4. Coronation-themed afternoon tea at The Rubens at the Palace

Enjoy coronation afternoon tea while looking out onto Buckingham Palace (The Rubens at the Palace)

Enjoy coronation-themed afternoon tea with the added authenticity of looking out onto Buckingham Palace from 1 May until 1 August. Welsh lamb sausage rolls join a selection of sandwiches including baba ghanoush and cucumber, apple, and dill creme fraiche. Plus, there are plain, fruit and cheese scones, as well as cherry chocolate mousse, apricot and almond tart, and an orchard fruit tart. Vegetarian, vegan, halal and gluten-free options are available too.

Coronation-themed afternoon tea at The Rubens at the Palace costs £70pp and £90pp with champagne.

5. Coronation afternoon tea at The Landmark London

Toast the new King with a glass of royally approved champagne (The Landmark London)

Coronation afternoon tea is available to book at The Landmark London throughout the weekend of 6-8 May. As well as devouring savoury and sweet dishes, guests can celebrate with a glass of Champagne Pol Roger Brut Reserve NV. This is particularly special as the drinks brand became the official champagne supplier for the royal family in 2004.

Coronation afternoon tea at The Landmark London costs £88pp.

6. Coronation afternoon tea at InterContinental London Park Lane

Finger sandwich fillings include slow roasted pheasant with truffle and balsamic pearls ( InterContinental London Park Lane)

Savour coronation afternoon tea at InterContintental’s Wellington Lounge throughout May, from 1-5pm every Wednesday to Sunday. The royal-themed delicacies on offer include finger sandwiches filled with slow-roasted pheasant with truffle and balsamic pearls, handmade scones, and Martini cheesecake. You can sip Darjeeling tea throughout, choosing from a varied blend. Plus, cake toppers feature the official coronation emblem and there’s a champagne option too.

Coronation afternoon tea at InterContinental London costs £55pp or £68pp with a glass of champagne.

7. A tribute to nature coronation afternoon tea at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah

This royal afternoon tea pays homage to the King’s love of nature (The Carlton Tower Jumeirah)

This beautifully designed afternoon tea pays homage to the King’s love of nature and has been created in collaboration with award-winning pastry chef Jessica Prealpato. There’s a spring salad to start, followed by sandwiches, scones and patisserie picks. Standout treats cover the savoury truffle croissant filled with duck egg and black truffle, dried hibiscus flower scones with raspberry and tarragon and Earl Grey tea financier cake. Sip a selection of teas while you devour the delicious plates, with blends ranging from the King’s tea to Oolong, white, green, black and herbal teas. You can raise a glass to this royal occasion with some champagne too.

A tribute to nature coronation afternoon tea at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah costs from £75pp.

8. Crown jewels afternoon tea at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Tuck into scones and pastries inspired by the crown jewels and coronation (Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square)

The Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square has updated its Crown Jewels Afternoon Tea, in honour of the upcoming coronation. Plus, the coronation quiche will be part of the line-up on 6 May. Guests in the Rotunda Lounge can sample finger sandwiches, scones and pastries, all inspired by both the crown jewels and the coronation. Desserts include The Crown, which is an ode to the St Edwards Crown used at the ceremony and The Garden, a nod to the King’s Highgrove House gardens.

Crown jewels afternoon tea at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square costs from £65pp.

9. Coronation afternoon tea at Searcys at The Gherkin

The menu features the King’s favourite, a pheasant crumble pie (Searcys at The Gherkin)

From 3-6 May, Searcys at The Gherkin is adding a coronation-themed twist to its usual afternoon tea. As well as the usual sandwiches, scones and pastries, there will be sweet treats featuring the coronation emblem. It will also include a pheasant pie as favoured by the King, and a sherry trifle, which was the signature dessert for the Queen’s platinum jubilee. There’s a glass of English sparkling wine served with the afternoon tea too.

Coronation afternoon tea at Searcys at The Gherkin costs from £55pp.

