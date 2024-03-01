Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In a nutshell: A comfortable and modern hotel that’s well-located for exploring the city – and especially good if you’re travelling with kids

The location

Set in buzzing Bankside, the hotel is just a five-minute walk from the Tate Modern, while other tourist favourites such as Borough Market and the Tower of London are in close proximity, too. It’s a useful spot for getting straight into central London from Southwark tube station, and you can walk across London Bridge for Blackfriars train station or stroll over nearby Millennium Bridge to gawp at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The vibe

The hotel has a laidback and unstuffy atmosphere, thanks to its friendly staff and fun touches, such as a sweet cart that kids can help themselves to upon arrival. All adults are offered a glass of fizz while checking in, with guests comprising a mixture of couples, families and those travelling for business. There’s a happy buzz of hotel guests and those visiting for dinner or drinks at the OXBO restaurant or Distillery bar. Interiors throughout combine contemporary details and splashes of vibrant colour offset against muted tones.

Bed and bath

There are 292 rooms at the hotel, including interconnecting options for families. Kids will find cuddly fox toys and blankets spread across their beds, with freshly made milkshakes and cookies being delivered to the room for their delection. After a busy day pounding city streets, guests can relax in comfort in fluffy robes and slippers. Decor is simple yet stylish, with muted grey and orange tones, bedside lamps suspended from the ceiling, and wood and leather-effect headboards and panelling. There’s a pull-out minibar with free fizzy drinks, which are topped up daily if you are staying for more than one night. Additional facilities include a flatscreen TV on the wall, a safe large enough to store a laptop, and Crabtree & Evelyn toiletries.

There are 292 rooms at the hotel, with interconnecting options available (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

Food and drink

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served at the busy OXBO restaurant which has a rustic, urban style complete with colourful rugs and glassware, offset against contrasting black and white tiles and wooden walls. The adjacent Distillery bar serves a selection of drinks, including 50 types of gin, while alcohol-free beer and spirits are also available. The OXBO design details are fun and quirky, with contemporary furnishings, modern light fittings and room dividers separating the space, and chilled beats playing in the background.

Hearty portions and standard British pub grub are the name of the game at OXBO, with standout dishes including cream of butternut squash soup with chestnuts, parmesan and sage, Aberdeen Angus beef burger with streaky bacon, and potato gnocchi with roasted root vegetables. There’s a separate “fox cub” children’s menu which includes fishcakes, a toasted ham and cheese sandwich with French fries, and pasta with parmesan cheese and tomato sauce. Gluten-free options and a good vegan menu are also available.

Breakfast options cover the standard pastries, fresh fruit and cooked breakfasts associated with a hotel feed, while for children, pancakes can be prepared in front of them (and then smothered with Nutella, of course).

The OXBO restaurant sits adjacent to The Distillery bar (Hilton)

Facilities

There’s a pool and small gym with cardio equipment such as treadmills and exercise bikes and weights downstairs, with the latter being open 24 hours a day.

A spacious lounge area has contemporary wall art, light fittings and table lamps, as well as brightly-coloured sofas and classic brown leather chairs. This is an open-plan space with a reception desk and lifts to all floors, and there’s enough room for it to be be busy without feeling too crowded. An enclosed privacy booth for working or making calls is located on one side of the lounge. The lounge is large enough to spend some time in comfort, whether that’s ahead of check-in or while waiting for a taxi. You can also hire an umbrella for £2 for 48 hours if the weather’s not on your side.

Valet parking is available from £40 per night.

A large, airy lounge boasts a sweet cart for the kids and a glass of fizz is offered to adults on arrival (Hilton)

Nuts and bolts

Room count: 292 rooms, including 25 suites.

Freebies: Soft drinks in the minibar, bathroom toiletries.

Wifi: Free.

Extra charges: Room service.

Disability access: Step-free entrance into the hotel, lobby, restaurant and bar all on same level. Lift access to all floors. King and King Deluxe accessible guest rooms available.

Pet policy: No pets allowed, but service support animals are welcome.

Check-in/check-out time: Check-in from 3pm and check-out by midday.

Family-friendly? There are 58 pairs of interconnecting rooms which are ideal for families and there’s a children’s menu in the OXBO restaurant.

Bottom line

Best thing: The family-friendly touches such as the sweet cart at reception, fox blankets and soft toys on the children’s beds and milkshakes delivered to them before dinner.

Worst thing: There wasn’t much natural light in our bedroom.

Perfect for: A family-friendly city break.

Not right for: A quiet, cosy stay.

Instagram from: The Distillery bar while sipping a drink.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more of our London hotel reviews