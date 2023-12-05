Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a nutshell: A five-star hotel in central London, featuring contemporary yet classic decor, a gentle ambience and access to a private garden.

The neighbourhood

London’s Portman Square is an upmarket part of the city, located in premium neighbourhood Marylebone. Here, you’ll find celeb sushi haunt Nobu, while popular shopping spots Oxford Street and Bond Street are just a short stroll away. Meanwhile, Hyde Park, Covent Garden, Mayfair and Soho can be reached in less than half an hour by Tube, and the closest station, Marble Arch, is a five-minute walk away. For wildlife, green spaces and outdoor activities, Regent’s Park and Hyde Park are nearby.

Speaking of which, the edges of Portman Square are lined with townhouses overlooking a private garden, which was created in 1780 before being redeveloped in the Nineties. Among the greenery, there’s also a kids’ play area and tennis courts. The garden can be accessed by key-holders only, and that includes guests of Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill hotel.

The look

The hotel has grand, yet contempory design details (Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill)

While the building has a modern aesthetic, stepping inside takes you back to a bygone era. I was almost surprised to find out the hotel was built as recently as 1970, as the high ceilings (complete with chandeliers) and marble floors hark back to a much earlier period. But there’s also a modern freshness to Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill’s decor, from its pale-blue and white panelled walls to the modern chairs and rugs found throughout.

As the name suggests, this hotel was created as an ode to Sir Winston Churchill, and there are several noticeable details to underline that, including a large picture of the former prime minister and his wife, Clementine in the main lounge.

The vibe

Although this is a busy inner-city hotel, there’s also a gentle ambience to Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill. When we arrived, the reception area was full of guests and a conference was being held in one of the hotel’s numerous event spaces, so several delegates were congregating noisily nearby, too. The open plan design means the reception, lobby, main restaurant, and lounge all flow into each other.

Guests were a combination of those on business, families visiting London and couples taking a break. While it was always bustling with activity, at no point did the hotel feel hectic.

Bed and bath

Rooms feature chic yet simple interiors and mini Molton Brown toiletries (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

There are 440 rooms and suites at the hotel, and I stayed in a king bed option, which offers a direct view of Portman Square Garden. The room features classic yet unfussy interiors, encompassing silvery grey, purple and metallic tones and a sizeable bed, complete with a cuddly ginger cat soft toy (another nod to Churchill, who collected soft toy animals).

It’s worth noting our room and bathroom felt on the small side, especially the latter. But that did offer a home-from-home cosiness that isn’t always experienced with a much larger hotel room. I slept well, too, without too much traffic noise coming through the windows. The suites start at 53sq m in size (compared to the king bed’s 25sq m), for those seeking a more spacious base.

Guests can enjoy using an array of free mini Molton Brown toiletries, including the usual shampoo, conditioner and shower gel. More unusually, there was also a toothbrush, toothpaste and face wash. We were particularly intrigued by the heated toilet seat which was an unexpected (and comfortably warming) element.

Food and drink

The Churchill Bar & Terrace is a cosmopolitan space with outdoor seating (Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill)

The Montagu Kitchen is a dining area that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and continues the same sophisticated yet relaxed feel found throughout the hotel. We tucked in to a selection of breads (including a freshly baked gluten-free loaf, which was impressively doughy), hummus, a charcuterie board and more to start. For mains, there was seafood risotto and burrata and black truffle tortellini, followed by a sizeable (and yummy) creme brûlée to share.

Dishes are beautifully presented, with generous portions and delicious flavours. The meal was washed down with a refreshing margarita (made with non-alcoholic ingredients, on request), while for whisky connoisseurs there are Scottish, American, Irish and Japanese bottles to select from.

Meanwhile, breakfast the next day delivered a similar experience, from a warm welcome and excellent service to a good variety of options across fresh buffet items, eggs, waffles, and English breakfast choices.

In a separate part of the ground floor, The Churchill Bar & Terrace has a cosmopolitan appeal, and its secluded nook-like design, with opulent green and gold tones, is in direct contrast to The Montagu Kitchen’s airy openness. A bronze statue of the former prime minister is seated beside one of the outdoor tables, while love letters between Churchill and his wife are displayed on the walls, alongside original photos. Here, you can also emulate Churchill by ordering a cigar along with your drinks, and tuck in to the bar menu.

Michelin-starred restaurant Locanda Locatelli is another dining option, but this may need to be planned ahead, with reservations open a month in advance.

Public areas

As the name suggests, nods to Sir Winston Churchill are seen throughout (Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill)

The hotel’s primary public space is a lounge that extends across from the Montagu Kitchen and runs directly to reception. This layout offers an interior flow continuing the same design aesthetic and luxe yet laidback atmosphere. We enjoyed a drink in the lounge after breakfast and you could do the same with a cocktail ahead of lunch or dinner. Just off the open-plan area, there’s a shop to purchase souvenirs and chocolate, while those looking for leisure pursuits can find a fitness centre and spa treatments on the second floor. For a quintessential British activity, guests can take a stroll around Portman Square Garden or partake in a game of tennis on its private courts.

Nuts and bolts

Room count: 440 rooms and suites

Freebies: Miniature Molton Brown toiletries, including a toothbrush and toothpaste

Wifi: Free

Extra charges: Items in the mini fridge and wellness treatments

Disability access: Step-free, level access to the hotel’s main entrance and the restaurant, bar and reception; lifts to the other floors; accessible bedrooms available

Pet policy: No pets allowed

Bottom line

Best thing: Calm atmosphere, even when bustling with guests

Worst thing: Bathroom was quite small in our king bed room

Perfect for: A city break in a premium location

Not right for: Those who aren’t fans of Winston Churchill

Instagram from: The Churchill Bar & Terrace, while sipping a cocktail outside

Find out more: Hyatt.com

