Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In a nutshell: A luxury five-star hotel in Marylebone with a brand-new champagne bar and showstopping glass atrium, featuring opulent details throughout and full spa facilities.

The location

Stylish Marylebone is situated in central London and offers a practical point for exploring the city from, as well as its own separate identity to enjoy. The chic, upmarket area has a high street packed with independent names and well-known brands like Aesop, Sandro and Monica Vinader, alongside literary treasure trove Daunt Books. Meanwhile, culture vultures will enjoy absorbing the art on display at The Wallace Collection, which is under ten minutes’ walk from Marylebone High Street, offers free entry, and is where Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year was filmed for several seasons. In terms of outdoor space, Regent’s Park meets the east of Marylebone and here you’ll find Marylebone Green Playground for family-friendly fun, too. In short, this picturesque part of London combines a village vibe with city perks. It boasts the kind of quaint details seen when London is depicted in films. In fact, Marylebone tube station is shown in Paddington. So, historic five-star hotel The Landmark London is right at home here. We went to sip fizz from its brand-new Champagne Bar and spend a night soaking up some London luxury in this grand hotel which is built around a glass atrium.

The vibe

The hotel’s brand-new champagne bar is part of a £1.3m refurbishment and features plush decor and palm trees (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The hotel is just a few minutes’ walk from both Baker Street and Edgware Road tube stations, and the grand exterior was originally built to form its previous incarnation, the Grand Central Hotel in 1899. There’s an instant atmosphere of classic elegance when entering The Landmark London, from the warm welcome we received at reception to the first glimpse of plush gold and peacock-coloured decor. A small set of steps transports you from the entrance lobby to an incredible glass atrium, and even an initial peek was enough to render a wow from us. In the middle of this main area is the Winter Garden Restaurant, which is overlooked by the new Champagne Bar. Part of a £1.3 million refurbishment, this space was designed by Alex Kravetz Design with the main aim of creating a timeless destination bar. Each section is framed by palm trees, orchids and greenery, and this immediately gave us a holiday feel. After a busy day at the office, both my guest and I exhaled when sinking into lavish-looking seats, while surveying the suitably extra gold bar behind us (complete with glamorous pink velvet stools) and hearing piano music playing below. The entire central atrium section is under glass and from here you can see a surrounding eight-storey building front with windows, which are in fact the rooms overlooking the Champagne Bar and Winter Garden restaurant.

Bed and bath

There are 300 bedrooms in total, including 51 suites (The Landmark London)

There are 300 bedrooms in total, including 51 suites, and we stayed in the stunning Landmark Suite. In keeping with the rest of the hotel, this suite offers wall-to-wall luxury, from the black and gold lamps and glass coffee table to the beautiful floral arrangement . Not forgetting the extravagant marble bathroom, complete with a walk-in shower, spacious bath and The White Company toiletries for use during our stay. The extremely comfy bed has crisp white sheets and a fluffy duvet. While the rooms and suites vary in shape and size, they all offer deluxe style and a peaceful retreat from the bustling city outside.

Rooms overlook the atrium and Winter Garden restaurant (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

Our favourite part was looking out of the window to the atrium and Winter Garden restaurant below. All in all, this gives the hotel a majestic microcosm feel, like a delightful miniature world comprising fancy accommodation and a light-filled central space set amongst foliage.

Food and drink

Dining options include small plates, high palms high tea and a modern European menu (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

Back in the spectacular Champagne Bar, we tucked into a series of seafood-themed small plates, including a heritage tomato tart and smoked Scottish salmon with capers and shallot cream. Each was a delicious offering, and the team also catered for gluten-free requirements. On the menu, there are other tempting dishes like scallop ceviche, tartare of sea trout and various caviar options, plus lemon posset for dessert. You can also indulge in the High Sea High Tea, which combines a selection of sandwiches, warm freshly baked scones and traditional desserts, with a glass of champagne. When meeting a friend for a glass of wine in the Champagne Bar later, we both raved about the cosmopolitan surroundings as the sun had started to set outside and the indoor lights gave the area a glittering evening effect.

After a great night’s sleep, breakfast was served in the Winter Garden restaurant, where you can also tuck into lunch, afternoon tea and dinner. Breakfast buffet plates on offer included sweet potato salad, grilled vegetables, fresh fruit and pastries, alongside English breakfast options and classic favourites like poached eggs and avocado on toast, which I sampled. The winter garden is the perfect place to enjoy a calm start to the day. In fact, I was so chilled out drinking coffee there, I lingered longer to take in the overall ambience.

Public areas

Opulent interior details are seen throughout the five-star hotel (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

Before checking out I wandered throughout the sizeable hotel and was shown round the spa area. There’s an azure swimming pool, gym and treatment rooms. If you’re looking for some pampering, the Kara hair and beauty salon is on the second floor beside the Champagne Bar. Beside the spa you can also stop off at the Great Central Pub by Matt Fletcher. For alfresco drinks, the Mirror Bar is a separate cocktail bar on the terrace outside. With so many elements to explore and enjoy, this stay was the ultimate central city treat and one to earmark for a special occasion, whether that’s to stop off at the Champagne Bar or spend the night.

Nuts and bolts

Bedrooms: 300, including 51 suites

Freebies: Bottled water and tea and coffee in the room

Wifi: Free

Extra charges: £60pp for the addition of extra beds for over 12s

Disability access: There are lifts to all floors and walk-in showers

Pet policy: Only assistance and guide dogs are allowed

Bottom line

Best thing: The incredible glass atrium

Worst thing: Drinks in the Champagne Bar are expensive

Perfect for: A treat trip to celebrate an occasion in style

Not right for: A low-key stay

Instagram from: The champagne bar while sipping fizz

Price: From £450

Landmarklondon.co.uk

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more of our UK hotel reviews: