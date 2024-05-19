‘Kink tourism’ is on the rise – but does it live up to the hype?

There is something new and mysterious going down at this five-star Fitzrovian Hotel.

As if its shadowy provocative exterior, nestled halfway down Newman Street, doesn’t evoke a sense of darkly playful mischief, I will tell you, as a newly minted Tribe Member, that there’s more going on within the walls of The Mandrake than meets the (literal) eye.

“Kink tourism” is on the rise. There is a heightened discourse around the benefits of sexual exploration. Couples (and singles alike) are taking ever-more extravagant ownership over their erotic adventures – and the hospitality industry has responded. Hôtel Amour (Paris) comes replete with a feast of phallic paraphernalia. Hedonism II (Jamaica) is a couples-only resort that offers either a ‘rude’ or ‘prude’ package, depending on your penchant for nudity. The Erotic Suite at The Palms Casino Resort (Las Vegas) boasts mirrored ceilings, an 8ft rotating bed and a dancing pole in the shower. It’s all good fun… but where’s the nuance?