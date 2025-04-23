Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The London Marathon 2025 will weave through the streets of the capital from Greenwich to Westminster this Sunday, 27 April, and thousands of spectators are going to be lining the route for a glimpse of their running friends.

Over 56,000 people are expected to take on the mammoth tour of London landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, Cutty Sark and Tower Bridge, in just three weeks.

Since the inaugural 26.2 mile event in 1981, the fundraising race has raised millions for charities each year, and, with the sun shining in April for now, celebrations of the charitable and physical feat will take place across the city.

Here’s everything you need to know to plan the day if you’re running or supporting this year’s London Marathon.

Read more: The 78-mile walking route offering a new perspective on London

London Marathon 2025 start time and date

The London Marathon 2025 will take place on Sunday 27 April.

Staggered start times for elite races are scheduled from around 8.50am, with the masses setting off in waves from 9.35am before all start lines close at 11.30am.

The finish line on The Mall closes at approximately 7.30pm and is then moved to St James’s Park until midnight.

Read more: When is London Marathon 2025?

London Marathon route

Largely unchanged since 1981, the start line for the race is in Blackheath at the top of Greenwich Park.

From here, a leg to Woolwich, jog past the Cutty Sark and stretch around Bermondsey takes runners to cross the river over Tower Bridge.

After a ring around the Isle of Dogs, it’s a relatively straight stretch along the Thames through the City of London to the Westminster finish line on The Mall.

open image in gallery The start line for the race is in Blackheath at the top of Greenwich Park ( Supplied )

Will there be train and tube strikes?

Thankfully, there are currently no planned train or tube strikes on 27 April.

Substantial road closures across the capital to make way for the race start from 7am on marathon day. Spectators should travel on foot or by tube – roads will reopen as and when all runners have cleared the area.

Marathon participants will receive free travel home up to 6.30pm on marathon day on the London Underground and Overground, buses and DLR by showing their race bib.

TfL usually runs a modified DLR service from 5.30am between Tower Gateway and Lewisham to help runners arrive on time to the start line.

The best spots to watch the London Marathon in person

If the live BBC coverage won’t cut it and you’re coming to support from the sidelines, spectators can watch along most parts of the route, including The Highway in Wapping, where runners will pass twice.

According to organisers, Rotherhithe Peninsula offers an enjoyable two-mile stretch of the route with several bands and a “Community Cheer Zone” in 2025.

To be in the heart of the action, the halfway point of Tower Bridge at mile 13, and the finish line at The Mall are bound to be exciting but busy. For a quieter spot to cheer, stay east and line up in Deptford or the Isle of Dogs.

Marathon organisers advise that some areas, including those by the Cutty Sark, Tower Hill and St James’s Park, are likely to be very busy on the day.

Five accessible viewing areas also dot the course for those with disabilities: Cutty Sark, Canary Wharf, Rainbow Row, Tower Hill and Victoria Embankment.

Read more: Celebrity holograms, helicopters and champagne cruises – how to spend £100,000 on a London weekend

Where to celebrate along the route

London has plenty of pubs and bars to quench the post-marathon thirst, whether you’ve been running or cheering.

In Greenwich, The Gipsy Moth has Cutty Sark views, The Angel in Bermondsey sits on the Thames and halfway pub, the Tower Bridge Arms, raises pints of IPA to passers-by.

Wet your palate in Wapping’s local Turner’s Old Star, ride the high at Pergola on the Wharf for city views, or refuel at Hung, Drawn & Quartered in Tower Hill with pies and ales.

At Victoria Embankment, board pub boat Tattershall Castle to cheer runners on for the final mile and savour a cold one at The Westminster Arms just before the finish line.

Once the race has been run, St James's Cafe in St James’s Park is ideal for a light bite or head into Mercato Mayfair for a street food party in a restored church.

Where to stay

For those travelling to the capital to take on the race, a hotel near the start or finish line is key to pre-race preparation and post-race room service.

Radisson Blu Canary Wharf sits a short distance from the start line with the hotel’s East River Spa an ideal sanctuary to unwind with Moroccan steam chambers, mud rituals, and ESPA treatments.

Tuck into citizenM’s Tower of London site to enjoy runner views over the halfway mark from the hotel’s rooftop bar.

For an elevated post-marathon recovery, Hotel Café Royal has a range of in-room wellness experiences for relaxation and rejuvenation and a menu of massage treatments and facials in the Akasha Spa.

Elsewhere, nhow London has launched a two-night marathon package that includes tailored breakfasts, race-day energy packs and extended check-outs for the ultimate runner’s stay.

Try The Clermont Victoria, a 10-minute walk from the buzzing finish line, to dodge public transport, fill a flute of prosecco and enjoy some stylish R&R.

How to track London Marathon runners

Track friends and family who are taking part using their marathon number on the TCS London Marathon app to best position yourself to catch them on the go.

Search for the runner by name or bib number, and add them to your tracking list to follow their progress on the course map.

The app will notify you at each 5K marker and the halfway point, giving you a runner’s predicted finish time based on their registered pace.

How to sign up for the London Marathon 2026

After a record number of people signed up for the 26.2-mile race in 2025 – 840,318 applicants according to event organisers – next year’s London Marathon is bound to be another popular event.

To take on the challenge, entry is available through a ballot, international tour operators, charity spaces and athletics clubs.

The public ballot for the 2026 TCS London Marathon opens on Friday 25 April, and will stay open until 2 May. Winners will be drawn at random and emailed in July ahead of the 2026 marathon.

Read more: The best hotels in London for afternoon tea