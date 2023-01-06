10 of the best ways to enjoy Yorkshire Day

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the UK’s biggest county, it’s only right and fair that Yorkshire should have its own day to celebrate all that is good and great about God’s Own Country. This auspicious day is celebrated on 1 August every year and offers Yorkshire folk an opportunity to reflect on their heritage, promote tourism in the region and brag unashamedly about the merits of this beautiful county. As a born and bred Yorkshire woman, I’ll be playing entirely to type.

Eat a curry in Bradford

Crowned the Curry Capital of Britain for six consecutive years, Bradford’s culinary scene is unsurpassed. With more than 200 restaurants in the city, it’s impossible not to be seduced by the delicious aromas that permeate the city’s streets. Prashad, which specialises in Gujarati and South Indian, food, swept the board at this year’s awards, winning awards for Best Vegetarian Offer, Best Chef, Best Restaurant (Judges’ Choice) and Best Customer Service. Form an orderly line…

Get swept up in the romance of the Brontë Parsonage

Located high up on the west Yorkshire moors, the Brontë Parsonage was the original home of the prolific Brontë sisters and the place where they wrote their bestselling novels. 2018 marks the bicentenary of Emily Brontë’s birth and there are ongoing celebrations and exhibitions throughout the year to mark this special occasion. Don’t forget the Kate Bush soundtrack.

Just don't get lost on the moors... (istock)

Whitby

Perhaps Yorkshire’s most famous coastal spot, Whitby is home to some of the best fish and chips in the UK at the world famous Magpie Cafe, the surprisingly scary and incredibly hammy Dracula Museum and the iconic Abbey, which is located above the town and offers superb views of the surrounding areas. The town is also an ideal stop-off point on the 109-mile Cleveland Way, a glorious walking route along the county’s coastline and into the heart of the Yorkshire Moors National Park.

Whitby Abbey: the inspiration behind Bram Stoker's gothic tale 'Dracula' (istock)

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

One of the UK’s most celebrated sculptor’s, Barbara Hepworth, was born in Wakefield in 1903. It makes absolute sense, therefore, that the internationally respected outdoor gallery is located in 500 acres of green space close to her birthplace. Showcasing the best modern and contemporary art, the park is currently exhibiting a collection by Ai Weiwei.

Henry Moore's 'Draped Seated Woman' on display at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (Rex)

Explore the great outdoors

The Yorkshire Moors, the Yorkshire Dales, the Yorkshire Wolds, the Peak District… those looking for green expanses are spoilt for choice when it comes to this beautiful county. Pull on a pair of walking boots and start to explore the miles of moorland, mountains and dales on offer.

The view over Burnsall in the Yorkshire Dales National Park (istock)

Enjoy a pint of ale

Some of the UK’s best ales can be found in Yorkshire, including Landlord, Black Sheep and Old Peculier, to name a few. Pulled the proper way, a pint of ale is the perfect end to a day spent pounding the streets.

Visit the county’s capital

The York City Walls, with the Minster in the background (istock)

County capital, York, is the perfect destination for both long and short breaks. This historic city boasts one of the most magnificent medieval churches in Europe, ancient city walls, museums dedicated to Vikings, railways and art, a pub for every day of the year and much, much more.

Explore one of the UK’s biggest heritage projects

Halifax’s Piece Hall is one of Yorkshire’s most important secular buildings and the sole survivor of the 18th century heyday when cloth produced in Yorkshire helped fuel the Industrial Revolution. Dating back to 1779, the Piece Hall reopened on Yorkshire Day in 2017 after a £19m restoration project which began in 2014. Housing the city library, an art centre, youth centre and playing host to a range of events including live music, exhibitions, workshops and family events, the restoration of this remarkable building has been one of Yorkshire’s biggest success stories.

Halifax's remarkable Piece Hall (istock)

Marvel at the world’s longest single-span suspension bridge

Connecting east Yorkshire with north Lincolnshire, this incredible feat of engineering remains the longest single-span suspension bridge in the world to walk or cycle across. Opened in 1981, this 1.4 mile bridge was created to connect the two areas that were separated by the Humber Estuary. Taking nine years to construct, the bridge continues to be a marvel of modern engineering.

A moody shot of the Humber Bridge at sunset (Getty)

Have a cuppa and some cake

Blended in Harrogate, the county’s eponymous tea is the second most popular in the country. Those prepared to queue for up to an hour can enjoy the world famous Betty’s Tearooms, of which there are six branches around the county, can do so, but those keen to sup up and ingest something soft and spongy, would do well to frequent any of the many tearooms and cafes that proliferate, particularly in the villages and market towns of Yorkshire. Folk are friendly in Yorkshire, so prepare to get acquainted with your neighbours and make some new friends. If it's good enough for Alan Bennett...