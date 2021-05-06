During lockdown, many of us made the pilgrimage back to our family homes – and rediscovered them through fresh eyes. Part guide, part love letter, “Home towns” is a new series in which we celebrate where we’re from. After all, it could be a while before we can go anywhere else…

I remember it well, 15 May 2010. I was at an All Tomorrow’s Parties music festival in Minehead and had been chatting away to a few others in the crowd for a while. We were laughing, joking, and generally having a great time. Then one of them asked where I was from.

“Grimsby” I replied.

On hearing this, their faces dropped. They then looked at each other, turned around and just walked away without saying anything. I was aware that Grimsby wasn’t held in particularly high regard by many, but it was only after this encounter that I realised just how dim a view some had of the town.

In truth, back then even I was bitter about my hometown. I’d been left behind by friends moving to bigger and busier cities. My frustration intensified further when it was apparent that there were so few suitable job opportunities that I had to look across the River Humber to nearby Hull for a regular income.

Ironically, it was my time spent working in Hull that made me fall back in love with Grimsby. Like a lot of towns and cities located near one another, Grimsby and Hull share a rivalry of sorts. For the most part it’s merely jokey, but occasionally you encounter folk who have a genuine disdain for the “other side of the bridge”. In one job, I had colleagues and even a boss who weren’t shy in telling me how piteous they considered Grimsby to be. I’d joined in with cheeky digs at my hometown before, but these were delivered with a sneer of genuine haughtiness.

This perceived superiority of Hull to Grimsby baffled me. That’s not to say that I dislike Hull – I think it’s great – but in essence I’ve only ever seen it as a larger Grimsby. That is, except for one major difference.

Grimsby’s high street shops took a battering during the pandemic (Geograph/David Wright)

The people of Hull have a remarkable pride for their city, to the point that I’ve lost count of the number of residents who’ve told me quite earnestly that it’s the best city in the world. In contrast, you’ll never hear a Grimbarian (yep, there’s a name for us) speak of the swelling pride they have for their hometown, nor will you overhear one recommending it instead of Milan or Paris. The thing that truly makes Grimsby the home that I love is the modest and self-deprecating quality of its people. While the relationship the residents had with the town had always seemed apathetic to me before, I’d finally realised that it’s more akin to that of an old married couple. One in which we joke about its flaws, but also love it for its hidden qualities.

I understand the reasons that Grimsby has an unfair image problem. The old Norse name frankly makes it too easy to be the butt of many jokes. Sacha Baron Cohen is just one to have travelled this well-worn path. Replete with grubby backdrops and characters, one of his recent films had the pun title of The Brothers Grimsby, despite it being filmed 160 miles away in Essex.

Many also make a snap judgement upon entering Grimsby, with the main motorway access bringing visitors through one of the more dilapidated parts of town: the area around the once-thriving docks. Had they entered via any of the other routes, they’d instead see the relatively leafy and pleasant area that it actually is.

Much has been said about Grimsby’s past maritime glory and subsequent demise, but the past year has seen the coastal town take a further hit. With retailer after retailer folding on the high street, another wave of jobs has been lost in Grimsby, with even fewer employment options than before. In just the last year, an already hurting retail scene in Grimsby has lost Dorothy Perkins, Monsoon, House of Fraser, Peacocks, Thorntons, Accessorize, Virgin Media, Carphone Warehouse and a branch of Argos.

While our retail sector is in the midst of a slow and painful decline though, it’s also unexpectedly led to a happy by-product. Long unable to secure contracts for any chain restaurants wanting to invest in the town, Grimsby has steadily amassed an enviable number of brilliant independent eateries. There really are some incredible restaurants here now, with most providing a much-appreciated delivery service that kept us suitably nourished during the recent lockdowns. One thing that’s been particularly nice to see is that the chefs in the area seem to value local produce: many restaurants offer dishes containing fresh fish from the docks, locally sourced Lincolnshire sausages, and even ale brewed at the popular Docks Beer brewery.

Over the last decade Grimsby has been quietly setting itself up to finally emerge from the shadow of its defunct fishing heritage. Fast positioning itself as a hub for renewable energy, Grimsby actually generates more electricity from renewable sources than anywhere else in the country. The hope of everyone here is that further investment in greener energy solutions will replace the wealth and employment that the fishing industry once gave us.

I’d say it’s the least this beautiful, much-maligned town deserves.

Enjoy the food that made us famous

Despite Grimsby’s burgeoning independent restaurant scene, a visit here isn’t complete without a sampling of some good old-fashioned proper fish and chips. Locals fiercely defend their favourites, and mine is the Ocean Fish Bar in adjoining Cleethorpes. They offer several different types of fish, but if you want to eat like a local, order the haddock. As anyone in Grimsby or Cleethorpes will tell you, only tourists eat cod.

Grab a drink

Docks Beers is a local brewery that has enjoyed remarkable success since its inception in 2018. It’s a little out of the way of the main town centre, and actually sits in a relatively lonely spot near an industrial estate by the docks. Luckily, you won’t need to move on to anywhere else, as its large taproom offers several craft beers, while the upstairs Docks Academy hosts comedy nights and live music. Food is also taken care of by a revolving cast of incredible food trucks. Voted as Lincolnshire’s highest-rated brewery by Untappd recently, if you’re looking for a drink in Grimsby, this is undoubtedly the place to go.

Take a hike

Grimsby is surrounded by the Lincolnshire Wolds, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. There are plenty of walks and woods to explore in the area, but a stroll along the coast is particularly rejuvenating. Those starting at Cleethorpes Promenade can follow the coastline to the Tetney Marshes Nature Reserve protected by the RSPB. It’s a superb spot for any twitchers interested in marine birds.

The town is a stone’s throw from the Lincolnshire Wolds (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Stay the night

Rather than the new-age retreat its name conjures up, Healing Manor actually lies in Healing, one of the villages swallowed up by Grimsby’s urban sprawl. Part of the original medieval manor house still sits in the cellar of this 18th century building, now used as a hotel and wedding venue. Their on-site gastropub, The Pig and Whistle, is well worth a visit as well.

Make the most of the coast

If you’re brave and hardy enough to tackle the chilly River Humber, there are few better ways to start your morning than to go paddleboarding. Ebb and Flo offer lessons for novices and rental paddleboards for those who have some experience.