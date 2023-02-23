✕ Close Police at scene where officer was shot in Omagh

An off-duty police officer shot in front of his son by masked men in Northern Ireland has been named as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

DCI Caldwell was shot a number of times at the facility in Omagh around 8pm on Wednesday.

Dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus of detectives investigating the shooting , the force has said.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said they stand united in outright condemnation of the attack.

“We speak for the overwhelming majority of people right across our community who are outraged and sickened by this reprehensible and callous attempted murder,” they said.

“The community of Omagh has endured profound suffering, loss, and pain in the past which has left a deep trauma, and so this act of violence has left people there rightly angered.

“There is absolutely no tolerance for such attacks by the enemies of our peace.”