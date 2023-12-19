Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a nutshell: A staycation for families and couples looking to experience a safari hoilday without the longhaul travel.

The neighbourhood

Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve is the Garden of England’s answer to a safari in South Africa, minus any air travel. It’s situated in Ashford, Kent, a mere hour from London. The reserve boasts breathtaking views stretching over 600 acres of private parkland and garden grounds.

In total, Port Lympne has more than 900 animals across 75 species to meet. If you’re looking for more than just a day trip, accommodation offerings include the Lion, Bear and Tiger Lodges, Pinewood Glamping Pods, Treehouse Hotel, Forest Hideaway and Mansion Hotel. New for 2023 is The Lookout Bubble, which is billed as being a romantic haven for stargazing, relaxing and spotting wild animals.

The reserves boasts views stretching across 600 acres of private parkland and garden grounds (Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve)

The vibe

Across 14 acres of dazzling coloured landscaped gardens within the 600 acres of private parkland and garden grounds, you’ll find ornamental ponds, pink roses, terraces for relaxing, 125 steps overlooking Kent's seashore and more. This makes for a relaxing environment.

All Port Lympne short breaks and day tickets come with the reserve’s truck safari, where you will have the chance to get up close with some of the animals, such as rhinos, wildebeest, camels, deer, giraffe, zebras, ostrich, bears, and lions.

Among the wide range of wildlife experiences available, visitors can feed the lions, baboons and gorillas, while kids can take part in the Keeper Academy, which allows them to have a go at being an animal keeper for the day.

Read more on UK travel:

All Port Lympne breaks and day tickets come with a safari experience (Scarlet Anderson)

Bed and bath

The Lookout Bubble is unique, one-of-a-kind accommodation with thoughtful elements throughout. Our favourite parts were the spectacular display of stars lighting up the night sky – which can be enjoyed while luxuriating in the bath – the comfortable hotel-style details, and the sheer privilege of having wildlife (including lions) as our neighbours for the night.

The Bubble comprises of two adjoining transparent domes with an enclosed garden entrance, complete with bush-sculpted walls for privacy and decking, plus two outdoor seats and a table.

Within the main dome, we found a comfy king-size bed, Nespresso machine and a freestanding bath for surveying the scenery in style. There’s also a wet room, and additional extras include Bamford toiletries, free wifi, a snack basket, and a mini fridge with fresh milk and juice.

You can enjoy afternoon tea in the animal-themed Mansion House (Scarlet Anderson)

Food and drink

Afternoon tea is served in the Mansion House, a beautiful room featuring unusual yet elegant animal-themed decor. The Garden Room restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, Sunday roast and dinner, while other dining options include Babydoll’s wood-fired pizza restaurant, where you can enjoy post-dinner drinks in conversation with park rangers who can answer all your questions about the animals.

The unique accommodation has an enclosed garden entrance, freestanding bath and outdoor seats (Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve)

Nuts and bolts

Hotel Capacity: Across differnt accommodation types and hotel rooms, Port Lympne can accommodate up to 320 people a night

Freebies: Buggy for each room to explore the park, and breakfast

Wifi: Free high-speed wifi

Extra charges: Extra experiences with the animails such as feeding

Disability access: Wheelchair accessible

Pet policy: Pets not allowed

Bottom line

Best thing: Safari vibes without the longhaul travel

Worst thing: During summer the Bubble gets very warm

Perfect for: Couples and families

Not right for: Budget conscious

Instagram from: 14 acres of colourful landscaped gardens

Port Lympne is now taking bookings now for stays across Chrismas Eve, Chrismas Day and Boxing day. Prices range from £2,475, based on two sharing, to £6,695, based on four sharing.

All overnight guests get full access to the Port Lympne Reserve and free entry to sister park, Howletts Wild Animal Park in Canterbury, which is just a 30-minute drive away.

