Gold sand beaches, towering landmarks and buzzing attractions populate our shores, hosting classic – and often crowded – holidays and day trips with loved ones. For those looking to discover somewhere new to take in the sights this summer, the quieter wonders of lesser-known inland and coastal locations are well worth exploring.

Pastel houses, ancient castles and cobbled streets dot fairytale towns and picturesque villages in the UK with hidden gems delighting in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales – after all, who doesn’t want to upgrade their afternoon tea view?

From streets filled with bookshops to small-town home-from-homes in national parks and quaint island shores for water sports enthusiasts, there’s somewhere eye-catching for all in villages slightly off usual tourist path.

With options for charming strolls past traditional thatched houses and awe-inspiring architecture so plentiful, here are The Independent’s top 10 picks to help inspire a UK staycation among the prettiest places in the country.

Castle Combe, Cotswolds

The quintessentially English village sits in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The picturesque Cotswolds village of Castle Combe is the image of a quintessential English town, with quaint streets, stone houses and lush greenery – perfect for scenic walks – all staples of a stay. Surrounded by the Cotswolds Area of Oustanding Natural Beauty, the bridged village is home to stunning 13th-century churches, traditional pubs and intimate bed and breakfasts. and the tranquil environment is a popular setting for blockbusters including Stardust and War Horse – it’s no wonder the charming area is regualrly voted the most beautiful in the UK.

Where to stay

The Old Museum offers unrivalled charm, character and home comforts. The rustic holiday home features one double bedroom, comfortable seating areas and a fully equipped kitchenette. The area is perfect for hiking, and guests benefit from amenities in the idyllic local village just a short stroll away.

Portmeirion, Gwynedd

The picturesque town was inspired by Italian architecture (Getty Images)

Portmeirion, a charming Italian-style village in Gwynedd, is an ideal spot for a relaxed weekend in North Wales. The coastal village was created by architect Sir Clough Williams-Ellis in 1925 (completed in 1976) as an example of architecture’s ability to enhance natural beauty without destroying it. The pastel buildings, piazza and Gwyllt Japanese gardens transport you from rural Wales to Italy, Japan and back without ever having to leave the UK.

Where to stay

Portmeirion Village & Castell Deudraeth sits on a private peninsula overlooking the Dywryd Estuary. The hotel has an award-winning brasserie, acres of woodland and is close to Eryri/Snowdonia National Park. A spa, on-site bar, quirky room decor and a complimentary breakfast welcome visitors to the unique Welsh locale.

Port Isaac, Cornwall

Port Isaac is famous for being the set of Doc Martin (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Narrow winding streets and whitewashed cottages line the 14th-century fishing harbour of Port Isaac. The quaint Cornish haven, the setting for the popular TV series Doc Martin, is the perfect place for fishing, boat trips and coastal walks in the designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Heritage Coastline. Charming boutiques, sweet shops and locals contrast with the rugged Cornwall cliffs to welcome visitors into the traditional bars and restaurants serving fresh seafood.

Where to stay

Port Gaverne Hotel, a 17th-century hotel and restaurant, features cosy rooms with nautical decor just a five-minute walk from Port Isaac. The coastal accents and traditional old bar cultivate a quirky character – fitting for the ancient fishing village.

Tobermory, Isle of Mull

The Isle of Mull capital inspired the colourful houses of Balamory (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Isle of Mull capital, Tobermory, is fringed by dense woodland. Experience the CBeebies childhood classic Balamory in real life here; the rainbow houses were based on Tobermory’s colourful waterfront – with rows of vibrant townhouses, it’s clear to see why they stood out. Boat trips from Tobermory allow the opportunity to view the Scottish isle’s natural beauty, as well as get up close and personal with extraordinary wildlife, including puffins, whales, eagles and otters.

Where to stay

Western Isles Hotel boasts a relaxed atmosphere, great local cuisine and sea views across Tobermory Harbour. Spacious doubles and family suites are fitted with comfortable beds and walk-in showers, and breakfast is included in the price of your stay.

Portrush, County Antrim

Historic cafes, pastel townhouses and a ballroom dot the coast of Portrush (Getty Images)

Portrush, a small seaside town in County Antrim, is home to idyllic white sand beaches and pastel houses, all set on a mile-long peninsula that juts into the Atlantic Ocean. The once humble fishing village is the perfect base to explore Giant’s Causeway and the Causeway Coastal Route making it a popular spot for holidaymakers in peak season – especially since the dramatic medieval ruins at Dunluce Castle were once used as a filming location in Game of Thrones.

Where to stay

Just 800m from Whiterocks Beach, Elephant Rock Hotel exudes quirky character and Irish charm. Buffet breakfasts are included in your stay, while a terrace, in-house bar and lounge await guests staying in the stylish sea-view rooms.

Cockington, Devon

Pretty thatched cottages in Cockington, the neighbour to popular Torquay (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The chocolate-box village of Cockington sits beside popular Torquay on the so-called “English Riviera”. Old thatched cottages, rural countryside and Cockington Court manor house conjure an atmosphere of traditional English charm – best enjoyed with a Devon cream tea at The Drum Inn. Take a walk back in time, past the romantic water mill, Norman churches and cricket green, away from the hustle of city life.

Where to stay

Orestone Manor is a charming country house that features sea-view suites, private hot tubs and inviting Georgian decor. Neighbouring a secluded sandy beach, Orestone is a 15-minute drive from the centre of Cockington.

Lavenham, Suffolk

Crooked timber frame houses line the streets of Lavenham (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One of the best preserved medieval villages in England, Lavenham in the Suffolk countryside is formed of timbered cottages, 15th-century churches and magical woodlands. The market square is lined with Tudor architecture, listed buildings and independent local shops that once traded wool (and now sell quilted jackets). Famous for its role as Godrick’s Hollow in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, the charming backdrop of cosy tea rooms, a traditional English guildhall and crooked houses are not to be missed on a picturesque UK staycation.

Where to stay

Rectory Manor offers world-class service and elegant rooms in Great Waldingfield. The manor features an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and spacious rooms with garden views for a taste of luxury in the English countryside.

Hay-on-Wye, Powys

The bookshop capital of the UK, Hay-on-Wye is renowned for its literature (Getty Images)

This one is for all bookworms, bibliophiles and collectors. World-renowned as the “town of books”, the market village of Hay-on-Wye – on the border between England and Wales – not only boasts more than 20 bookshops, but also enchanting streets, galleries and Hay Castle. The literature hotspot has secondhand and antiquarian bookshops that open year-round, and the cultural hub’s spot on the River Wye means secluded reading spots immersed in nature are only a short walk away.

Where to stay

If exposed wooden beams, stone fireplaces and a rich history are your accommodationdesires, then The Old Black Lion Inn is just the place for you. A neighbour to the Lion Gate – an original access point to the walled Hay-on-Wye – and walks in the Bannau Brycheiniog, traditional rooms are the ideal space to cosy up with a good book.

Portree, Isle of Skye

Portree is the largest town on the Isle of Skye, Scotland (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Isle of Skye’s capital, Portree, sits in a sheltered bay surrounded by rolling hills, walking routes and a beautiful loch littered with boats. A former fishing town, Skye’s rustic harbour is lined with rows of rainbow stone cottages on the waterfront and is a popular base from which to explore the island’s fairy pools, dramatic rock formations and spectacular scenery. Head to Colour House Viewpoint, next to the Royal Hotel, at sunset for the best views across the bay.

Where to stay

A few steps from Portree Bay, Cuillin Hills Hotel boasts spectacular views, an award-winning restaurant, The View, and stylish decor in modern rooms. The calm atmosphere and various whiskies on offer make Cuillin Hills the perfect home-from-home stay on the Isle of Skye.

Enniskillen, County Fermanagh

Enniskillen is sandwiched by the waters of Lough Erne (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The largest town in County Fermanagh has also been named the UK’s friendliest. Enniskillen’s welcoming waterfront setting is abundant, with impressive history to be found in the 15th-century Enniskillen Castle as well as the Marble Arch Caves, which were formed over 340 million years ago and are part of an unmissable natural landscape of rivers, woodlands and waterfalls – all just a short journey from the centre of this Northern Irish jewel. In the town centre, the Enniskillen Buttermarket hosts local jewellers and cafes with Irish produce, and the idyllic sight of Lough Erne’s two connected lakes is perfect for a relaxing break.

Where to stay

Belle Isle Castle and Cottages offers guests a fully equipped kitchen, terrace and car rental service six miles from Enniskillen Castle. There’s the option to stay in courtyard and detached three-bedroom cottages, some with loch views and log-burning stoves.

Whitby, North Yorkshire

The seaside town in Yorkshire has connections to Captain Cook and Dracula (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Whitby’s quirky streets, lively harbour and moorlands are full of captivating character and charm. Pristine sands, North York Moors National Park and the gothic Whitby Abbey on the East Cliff create a dramatic Yorkshire landscape that begs to be discovered – the pretty seaside town even inspired the setting for Bram Stoker’s Dracula. In summer, Whitby’s 21 golden beaches are a hit with holidaymakers, whether taking a refreshing dip in the sapphire sea or just catching their breath after taking on the 199 Whitby Abbey steps – originally used as a test of Christian faith.

Where to stay

The Horngarth apartment in central Whitby features a clean, spacious king room with a comfortable bed. Just metres from Whitby’s gardens, museums and train station, this is the perfect place to stay for a couple wanting a weekend away.

Beddgelert, Snowdonia

Find stone cottages under a mountain backdrop in North Wales (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Beddgelert, a village built of stone in the heart of Snowdonia, is a classic spot of Welsh beauty. Its proximity to Snowdon, the Welsh Highland Railway and rocky slopes create a back-in-time feel to the picturesque streets. Rumoured to be named after the hound Gelert, a beloved Welsh folk-tale about Prince Llywelyn’s faithful dog, the town feels just as magical as its namesake. Arched stone bridges zig-zag across the River Colwyn, which you can cross on charming walks to blooming gardens and the Sygun Copper Mines.

Where to stay

Ty Afon River House has 12 cosy bedrooms, complimentary continental breakfasts and leafy gardens. The secluded country house includes a terrace with panoramic views of the North Wales scenery, and Snowdonia’s famous hiking trails are just a short walk from Beddgelert town.

