The Glasshouse, Edinburgh hotel review

The stone facade of a 19th-century church belies the sleek, modern interior of The Glasshouse, a hotel for a sophisticated, whisky-infused stay in the heart of Edinburgh

Location

Right in the centre of Edinburgh, at the foot of Calton Hill and a stone’s throw from Princes Street. Waverley Station is a five-minute walk away, where mainline LNER trains connect to London in a little over four hours. The hotel also benefits from the new tram extension down to Leith. There’s a tram stop just across the street which whisks you straight to Edinburgh Airport in around 30 minutes.

At the top of Calton Hill, there are some of the best views over the city’s rooftops, including a sneak preview of The Glasshouse’s huge rooftop terrace – perhaps one of the best-kept secrets in Edinburgh.

It’s a straight shoot down Leith Walk on the tram to reach the buzzing bars and Michelin-starred restaurants of the trendy Shore neighbourhood and Edinburgh city’s centre, from Princes Street Gardens to the Castle, which is easily reached on foot. What’s more, the Playhouse Theatre is practically next door.

open image in gallery The Glasshouse sits at the foot of Calton Hill ( The Glasshouse )

The vibe

Undoubtedly the hotel’s most striking feature is the restored facade of the 180-year-old Lady Glenorchy church. Rose-hued and resplendent, the Tudor-style architecture is a fitting welcome to a city brimming with history. Inside, the lobby sets a very different tone of sleek, shimmering grandeur which continues throughout the corridors and public spaces.

YTL hotels inherited a higgledy-piggledy architectural design with The Glasshouse, which was constructed in 2003 around the Omni Centre entertainment and dining complex. It’s a case of travelling up in the lift to come down some stairs to access some of the rooms. While The Snug bar is incredibly welcoming and cosy, it does also act as a thoroughfare for those bumping suitcases to and from bedrooms on the third floor. But the corridors absorb sound, remaining whisper-quiet so rooms offer peaceful sleep.

The crowning glory of the hotel is the sprawling rooftop terrace. Out here, there’s a view over the rooftops of Leith, out to the steely-grey Firth of Forth and beyond to the Kingdom of Fife. A maze of pathways meander between packed planters, creating private nooks for an al fresco tipple and a huge glass room is available for weddings and celebrations in the shadow of Calton Hill.

Service

Professional, proficient and friendly without being intrusive. There’s a dedicated concierge service in the lobby for local recommendations and logistical arrangements and reception staff seem genuinely pleased to welcome you to Edinburgh. Bartenders in The Snug are ready to recommend a single malt from the vast collection tailored to your taste. Service at breakfast doesn’t dip: coffee refills are quick and staff are up for friendly chatter, even in the bleary-eyed hours before sunrise.

open image in gallery The Glasshouse’s huge rooftop terrace – perhaps one of the best-kept secrets in Edinburgh ( Rankine Photography )

Bed and bath

Once the door is closed, it feels like it’s just you and the (incredibly quiet) hum of the air-conditioning, which keeps things perfectly temperate. Standard rooms boast sprawling king-sized beds with cloud-soft pillows and crisp bedding. Complimentary mini bars come stocked with a couple of beers, soft drinks and bottles of water, and in-room personal coffee machines are a boon if you’re arriving after a long flight.

As the hotel’s name suggests, windows are floor-to-ceiling, letting in plenty of natural light. If you’re lucky, you might bag a room with a view of the Forth or the forested hillside of Calton Hill. Others come with a less impressive view of the office block across the forecourt, but huge black-out curtains swiftly secure some privacy. Upgraded rooms and suites come with their own seating areas in the rooftop garden or secluded, separate terraces.

While the bedrooms are a vision of in-vogue silvery grey and stone tones, bathrooms feel like the early 2000s with lime green or aqua blue panels. Elemis toiletries, including conditioner that actually leaves your hair light and shiny, more than make up for it. During the nightly turndown service, a soothing pillow spray and Elemis lip balm appear by the bedside which is a warming and welcoming touch.

Food and drink

With a slew of excellent restaurants on the hotel’s doorstep (including Fhior and L’Escargot Bleu on Broughton Street and Edinburgh Street Food in the Omni Centre right below you), it’s with sound judgement that management decided to forgo a destination restaurant experience.

The Snug bar offers afternoon tea and an all-day dining menu which showcases Scotland’s seasonal produce in the form of lighter bites – black pudding Scotch eggs still gooey in the centre and tasting boards of local cheese. The whisky collection here is immense. Gleaming bottles of amber liquid fill the bar shelves and line the walls behind caged cupboards. Cosied up around the bothy-style firepit is the perfect way to sip something smoky and sweet.

In the morning, breakfast is served in the Brasserie with a view of Calton Hill from huge windows. There’s a continental buffet and full Scottish breakfast alongside avocado toast, kippers and eggs Benedict on the a la carte menu; room service is also available.

open image in gallery The Snug bar showcases an impressive whisky collection ( The Glasshouse )

Facilities

The focus here is on sleeping and sightseeing, so there’s no gym or spa onsite. It’s not the kind of stay where you spend all your time in the hotel. Load up on breakfast, get out and explore the city, and return to a comfortable bedroom with a nightcap in the Snug or sunset from the rooftop terrace. There’s no dedicated parking, but hotel guests can book a space at the Omni Centre’s Q-PARK next door with a 50 per cent discount.

Disability access

There are four adapted rooms plus a lift to the upper floors. There’s also a lift behind the bar to avoid the stairs down to the breakfast room.

Pet policy

Pets are not permitted unless they are service animals.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly

Yes. Baby changing is available in the public toilets and cots can be requested for free. There is a surcharge for an additional children’s bed.

At a glance

Best thing: Sipping a 25-year-old single malt by the firepit before padding off to bed.

Perfect for: Couples on a city break who want a luxurious base for sightseeing and a snuggly bar for a nightcap.

Not right for: Those looking for every amenity within the hotel walls.

Instagram from: The corner of the rooftop terrace that looks out over Leith to the Firth of Forth.

Address: 2 Calton Square, Edinburgh, EH1 3AA

Phone: 0131 525 8200

Website: theglasshousehotel.co.uk