Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Train lines between York and Edinburgh are currently blocked as a result of Storm Otto.

Low-cost rail operator Lumo warned this morning: “Due to high winds between York and Edinburgh all lines are blocked.

“Trains running through these stations may be cancelled.

“Disruption is expected until 14.45.”

So far this morning, Lumo’s 7.57am service from Newcastle to London Kings Cross and its 9.24am Edinburgh to London Kings Cross train have been cancelled. The 5.45am London Kings Cross to Edinburgh train was terminated at Newcastle and will no longer call at Morpeth and Edinburgh.

Tickets are being accepted on TransPennine Express and LNER trains instead.

LNER also warned that the severe weather between York and Edinburgh “means no electric trains are able to run between these stations. Other services may be affected by speed restrictions.

“Disruption is expected until 15.00.”

There is also disruption for trains running through Wakefield Westgate, due to an object being caught on the overhead wires. Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 40 minutes, with normal service not expected until 11am.

TransPennine Express has said that, due to an object being caught on the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Huddersfield, all lines are blocked; disruption is expected until 10.15am.

Storm Otto is currently battering Scotland with 80mph winds, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for the whole of Scotland and a stretch of north and north-east England running from Sheffield to the Scottish border.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted last night that “emergency speed restrictions” would be implemented on numerous sections of railway.

“These speed restrictions will be in operation for first services tomorrow, Friday 17 February,” said the Scottish railway infrastructure manager.

Scotrail warned that “services across much of the country are likely to be delayed and may have to be cancelled/revised.”

Earlier this morning, the operator announced that services had been suspended between Aberdeen and Inverness, Inverness and Wick and Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, “due to worsening conditions”.

Incidents have included multiple trees struck by trains between Aberdeen and Inverness; trees on the line between Inverness and Wick; trees on the line between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh; and a fence on the line in the Montrose area.

To help travellers thwarted by cancelled trains, tickets are being accepted on certain Stagecoach North and CityLink bus routes.