Storm Otto: Scotland battered by 80mph winds as Met Office issues weather warning – live
Fears of travel disruption in north of England and Scotland
Parts of the UK are set to be battered by 75mph winds on Friday as the first named storm of the year hits.
Scotland and north-east England have been warned to brace for disruption from high winds and rain as Storm Otto approaches the UK.
The storm was named by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and will move east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of Friday morning, bringing gusts in excess of 75mph.
Yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued for the whole of Scotland and a stretch of north and north-east England running from Sheffield to the Scottish border.
The Met Office has said the high winds will mean travel disruption and possible damage to buildings in places and warned the drivers of high-sided vehicles to be careful.
It said there is also a danger of large waves on the North Sea coast “as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure”.
Storm Otto: Reporter almost blown over by strong winds during live report
A reporter was almost blown over during strong winds as parts of the UK are set to be battered by 75mph winds today.
Train firm Northern says tree blocking line between Harrogate and Knaresborough
The train firm Northern said a tree was blocking the line between Harrogate and Knaresborough, affecting a range of services.
The company also said: “Due to an object being caught on the overhead electric wires at Wakefield Westgate, all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or diverted.”
There were also reports of trees blocking some roads in the Harrogate area and an overturned lorry causing traffic problems on the A1M at Bedale.
Storm Otto lashes UK with gale force winds of 80mph
Storm Otto is lashing parts of the UK this morning with gales of up to 80mph expected in the worst affected areas.
Otto is the first named storm of the season and the Met Office has yellow warnings for wind in place for swathes of northern England and Scotland.
The warnings - covering cities including Manchester, Hull, Newcastle Glasgow and Edinburgh - were in force from early this morning and will remain until Friday afternoon.
Residents in the affected areas have been told there is a chance of travel disruption, damage to some buildings and power cuts.
“A spell of very strong winds is expected during Friday morning, easing from the west during the afternoon,” the Met Office said.
40-50mm of rain predicted for Scotland
Around 40-50mm of rain likely to fall over parts of western Scotland, the Met Office has said.
Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: "Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the north-east of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph. Warnings have been issued and could be updated as Storm Otto develops.
"There's a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up.
"There's associated rain with Storm Otto, with 40-50mm of rain likely to fall over parts of western Scotland."
Met Office warning for high sided vehicles
The Met Office has said the high winds will mean travel disruption and possible damage to buildings in places and warned the drivers of high-sided vehicles to be careful.
- It said there is also a danger of large waves on the North Sea coast "as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure".
- Yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued for the whole of Scotland and a stretch of north and north-east England running from Sheffield to the Scottish border.
- The detailed warning for Scotland explains that there could be "injuries and danger to life from flying debris" and "some damage to building, such as tiles blown from roofs".
- The warning for Scotland runs from 3am to 3pm Friday and the north-east England warning is from 5am to 2pm.
Why ‘Storm Otto'?
Denmark is expected to bear the brunt of the storm on Friday afternoon, leading the Danes to name the system, which has now been adopted by the Met Office in line with the international storm-naming arrangements.
Otto is the first named storm to directly impact the UK this storm-naming season, which began in September.
The first storm named by the Met Office, or the Irish and Dutch weather services this season will still be Storm Antoni, in accordance with the 2022/23 storm name list.
Emergency speed restrictions imposed on 'numerous sections' of Scotland's railway
Network Rail Scotland has imposed emergency speed restrictions on numerous sections of track amid adverse weather conditions from Storm Otto.
In a tweet, the railway operator said these speed restrictions will be in operation from the first service today.
Met Office outlook
Friday:
Mild with occasional rain or drizzle in central and southern parts. Sunny spells and showers further north. Severe gales for parts of Scotland and northern England easing from the west.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday:
Rain and hill snow clears Scotland early Saturday, leaving sunny spells and isolated few wintry showers. Cloudier elsewhere, with rain at times. Further rain or showers Sunday and Monday. Mild.
Forecast for today during Storm Otto
As heavy rain is set to lash some northern parts with drizzle in central and southern parts, the Met office has issued this forecast for temperatures expected today:
