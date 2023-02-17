For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Storm Otto is lashing parts of the UK this morning with gales of up to 80mph expected in the worst affected areas.

Otto is the first named storm of the season and the Met Office has yellow warnings for wind in place for swathes of northern England and Scotland.

The warnings - covering cities including Manchester, Hull, Newcastle Glasgow and Edinburgh - were in force from early this morning and will remain until Friday afternoon.

Residents in the affected areas have been told there is a chance of travel disruption, damage to some buildings and power cuts.

“A spell of very strong winds is expected during Friday morning, easing from the west during the afternoon,” the Met Office said.

“Winds will be strongest over, and immediately to the east of high ground, with gusts of 55-65 mph.

“Gusts as high as 75 mph are possible, particularly for some of the more exposed trans-Pennine routes. High-sided vehicles may be particularly impacted.”

Gusts could reach 80mph in exposed coastal areas and hills, particularly for the far north and northeast of mainland Scotland and Orkney.

