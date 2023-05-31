Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wales is undeniably excellent for dog-friendly holidays. There are wide, sandy beaches begging to be raced upon by over-excitable pups; mountains to climb for epic views; forests and woodland to explore (with plenty of red squirrels), and there’s a spectacular 870-mile coastal path offering near-endless walking opportunities.

You might want to escape to Anglesey, a small island off the north coast of Wales, with beautiful beaches, an intriguing unfinished castle and some of the finest pine forest for miles around. Or go deep into Snowdonia National Park to scale the heights of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) and its surrounding peaks, with the dog by your side. The Brecon Beacons offer equally exciting walking opportunities, and Pembrokeshire has some of the finest Blue Flag beaches in the whole of the UK – many of which are dog-friendly year-round.

Wherever you choose for your dog-friendly adventures in Wales, there’ll be somewhere brilliant to stay, too, be it a five-star hotel or a cosy pub with homely rooms upstairs. Here are the best dog-friendly places to stay in Wales.

The best dog-friendly hotels in Wales are:

Best for foodies: The Felin Fach Griffin

Location: Brecon Beacons National Park

Antique furniture and colorful art make this an effortlessly cool place to stay (Felin Fach Griffin)

On the northern edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park, this irresistibly cosy and effortlessly cool pub, with its colourful artworks and antique furniture, is one of the region’s best dog-friendly boltholes. Come for the excellent regional walking – perhaps find your head for heights at the top of popular Pen y Fan or wander along the Mon and Brec Canal – and stay for the truly excellent food. Their roast dinners are legendary here, so time your visit for a Sunday evening. Dogs get bowls, biscuits and blankets on arrival and the staff will advise on local walks.

Price: Doubles from £175, B&B

Book now

Best dog-friendly spa hotel: Palé Hall

Location: Snowdonia National Park

Palé Hall in Snowdonia was built in 1864 by industrialist Henry Robertson (Palé Hall)

After a day’s hiking in the mountains of Snowdonia, you’ll likely want a way to relax and soothe those aching muscles – at Palé Hall, it’s easy. This handsome mansion – once the summer home of a former mine owner – has pretty landscaped gardens for gentle strolls and lovely lounges for post-hike gin and tonics. Best of all, the hotel offers in-room spa treatments for weary legs and sore feet. The dog can join you for breakfast or dinner in the bar downstairs, and there are blankets, bowls and spare leads on offer, too. There’s even an off-lead walking area around the helipad, when it’s not in use.

Best dog-friendly budget hotel: The Rocks Hostel at Plas Curig

Location: Snowdonia National Park

This beautifully decorated hostel is one of the best value places to stay in Snowdonia (The Rocks Plas Carig)

Don’t baulk at the word hostel here – The Rocks is one of the chicest places to stay in Snowdonia and it’s miles better than any grotty YHA you might have experienced as a teenager. There are exceptional views from the front terrace – on a clear day, you can see across the lake below to Snowdonia’s peaks – and the communal living spaces are beautifully furnished, with soft sofas and plush rugs and blankets. Little metal rings are attached to everything, so you can tether the dog during breakfast or while you’re cooking in the stainless steel communal kitchen, and there’s a firepit out front for watching the sun set over the mountains.

Best for beaches: Sandy Mount House

Location: Anglesey

Four-poster beds and raw wood detail create cosy vibes at Sandy Mount Beach House (Sandy Mount House)

If you fancy a little slice of Miami-chic on the Welsh coast, Sandy Mount House delivers in droves. Expect plenty of raw wood and neutral colours, light-flooded bedrooms and an eye-catching tiled bar, where dogs are welcome to dine with you for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Best of all, nearby is the huge swathe of soft yellow sand that is Traeth Crigyll. Walk along its length and then climb over the dunes to the Oyster Catcher restaurant, which has dog-friendly dining areas and exceptional seafood suppers.

Best for walks: Castell Malgwyn

Location: Pembrokeshire

A central library offers a cosy place to relax and meet other guests (Heather Birnie)

The whole of Castell Malgwyn has a sort of gothic boudoir feel about it: charcoal-grey walls, bold artworks, book-lined libraries and grand fireplaces all come together to form a rather resplendent house. And it’ll feel like your home, too, as there are just four bedrooms here and the owners live next door. When you’re not lounging around in the music room or library, though, exceptional walking territory beckons from beyond the windows: try the Pembrokeshire coastal path for lovely sea views, or hike up into the spectacular Preseli Hills nearby, where ancient burial cairns top old forts.

Price: Doubles from £130

Book now

Best for escaping the crowds: The Royston

Location: Powys

Warm up at the open fire after walks in the Cambrian mountains (The Royston)

If you’re keen to avoid the crowds that descend on Wales’s more popular areas, such as Snowdonia, Pembrokeshire and the Brecon Beacons, head into the Cambrian Mountains to stay at The Royston. This Victorian house has been converted into a stupendously cool B&B, with mid-century furnishings and bright artworks making it feel positively modern. The two dog-friendly rooms are carpet-free for cleanliness, and there’s even a trough outside for washing muddy dogs after long walks.

Price: Two-night minimum stay, starting from £288

Book now

Best hotel for families: The Oyster House

Location: Swansea Bay

Pretty printed fabric headboards and designer lamps are a classy touch at this seaside hotel (Oyster House)

Set right by the beach in Mumbles, The Oyster House enjoys prime position for coastline walks with the dog or lazy days spent on the sand with the whole family. Bring your bucket and spade for a classic seaside holiday, and don’t miss exploring Mumbles Pier, where dogs can wander along with you and enjoy canine-friendly ice cream at the cafe. Bedrooms at the Oyster House are colourful and quirky, with pretty printed fabric headboards and designer lamps, and the roof terrace is the top spot for enjoying a drink or fish and chips with a view.

Best hotel for couples: Tŷ Milford Waterfront

Location: Pembrokeshire

This waterfront hotel offrs four dog-frienly “floatel” rooms directly on the water (Ty Milford Waterfront)

Staying by the water – be it ocean or lake – is always pleasing, but at Tŷ Milford Waterfront you can go one better and stay on the water. The main building for this hotel overlooks the clinking boat masts of Milford Haven port and harbour, but their four “floatel” rooms sit directly on the water, with private enclosed balconies that are made for sundowners with the dog. This bustling Pembrokeshire town is a short drive from some of the finest beaches in the area, including Marloes Sands and Freshwater West.

