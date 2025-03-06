Ultra-romantic international travel ideas

Whether you have something to celebrate or you’re just celebrating each other, a romantic getaway really pushes the boat out for that special somebody. Trinkets, jewellery, flowers and chocolates are all very well and good.

But to truly show them you care? Nothing beats a holiday booking. Here’s a few ideas that should get their heart racing.

Watch their eyes sparkle in Vienna

( The Sans Souci Hotel )

Treat that special someone to a trip stuffed with sweet surprises and bubbly moments.

The Sans Souci — a decidedly upscale boutique hotel in Vienna, sandwiched between the traditional 1st District and the hip 7th — is currently gearing up for its Romantic City Getaway offer.

This is your chance to go on an unforgettable trip to Austria, tailored exactly to your beloved’s needs and wants. Swim with your beau or belle under crystal chandeliers, dine in front of breathtaking artwork, indulge in romantic massages and let it all go to your head at a private champagne tasting — the Sans Souci Wien wants nothing more than for your sweetest dreams to come true.

Savour the sublime on Santorini

( Ikies Santorini )

Ikies Santorini is not just a hotel: it’s a love letter to the island’s heritage.

Perched on the edge of Oia, this boutique retreat offers 14 cave-style suites, each inspired by a traditional local trade. From the Boatman’s Suite to the Artisan’s House, every space is a chic blend of minimalist, modern design and subtle nods to Santorini’s past.

The result? A stay that feels both rooted and refined. Privacy reigns supreme here. Tucked away from Oia’s bustling centre — a mere seven-minute stroll — the hotel offers uninterrupted caldera views from private terraces and whirlpool baths.

Sunset cocktails are practically a ritual, as is sampling the Greek-inspired menu, crafted with local ingredients. Recently revamped by leading architects, Ikies is a captivating stay whether you’re honeymooning or still in the first throes of passion.

Smooch in a landmark in The Hague

( De Plesman )

Housed in the former KLM headquarters, Hotel De Plesman represents the pinnacle of historic gravitas and modern luxury in The Hague. Opening on March 1, the meticulously restored hotel is pure class.

Its 103 rooms and suites, designed by Amsterdam’s Nicemakers studio, boast mid-century furnishings, lofty ceilings, and curated art that nods to the building’s aviation heritage. The crown jewel? The Plesman Suite, once airline founder Albert Plesman’s office, now a haven of retro charm.

Dining at De Plesman is equally thoughtful. Restaurant Suus offers brasserie classics elevated by a talented chef, while the Albert Bar & Lounge serves as a stylish perch for cocktails or late-night conversation. Beyond its walls, the hotel’s location invites exploration — stroll to Madurodam, bike to Scheveningen Beach, or lose yourself in the Mauritshuis’s Dutch Golden Age masterpieces. De Plesman isn’t just a stay — it’s an experience that connects past and present with effortless romance.

Enjoy a flavour of authentic Italy

( Villa Cartoceto )

In the green and gorgeous heart of Italy, the village of Cartoceto is one of the country’s hidden gems, as is the wider region of Le Marche.

Villa Cartoceto, a charming B&B with only four rooms, is the perfect spot for a memorable break. Here, you can enjoy Italy in its purest form and taste high-quality and organically certified olive oil, and red and white wines, among other produce from its own farm.

Right across the street, Osteria del Cardinale boasts authentic Italian food, with a menu that includes dishes such as risotto with organically grown artichokes, and polpo, piselli e menta (octopus, peas and mint).

Are you ready for a taste of authentic Italy?

Rekindle the flame in Zanzibar

( Xanadu Luxury Villas & Retreat )

Xanadu Luxury Villas & Retreat, tucked along Zanzibar’s balmy southeastern coast, feels like a secret whispered by the Indian Ocean.

Its nine villas, designed by Zambian visionary Eileen Smith, are masterpieces of natural elegance, blending recycled materials with atmospheric tropical surroundings. Privacy reigns — each villa is a romantic sanctuary, with private pools and spaces that invite you to linger.

Dining is a celebration of Zanzibar’s abundance. Fresh, local ingredients and sustainably caught seafood are transformed into vibrant dishes, served wherever the moment feels right — poolside, barefoot on the beach, or beneath the stars. At Kiota Spa, treatments rooted in African traditions unfold in open-air pavilions, where sea breezes clear your mind and soul. Xanadu isn’t just a retreat, it’s an invitation to reconnect — with nature, and with each other.

Have it all in Hvar, Croatia

( Love Hvar Apartments )

Love Hvar Apartments represent a haven of wellbeing in tranquillity in Hvar Town, just yards from the beach and mere steps from the humming harbour.

Once a family home, this collection of three meticulously designed apartments is the work of Jozo Novak, who has infused the property with his love for local craftsmanship and childhood memories. Design-wise, it balances contemporary minimalism with regional touches — Macedonian tiles, Bosnian woodwork and Croatian design.

The penthouse is a standout, with floor-to-ceiling doors opening to a terrace that frames views of the Franciscan Monastery and Pakleni Islands. Downstairs, the garden apartment offers two terraces surrounded by lavender and palms.

Whether sipping wine at sunset or wandering Hvar’s cobblestone streets, Love Hvar feels personal, serene and utterly unpretentious — accommodation straight from the heart.

Bathe in starlight in Ubud, Bali

( Bumi Kina )

A sanctuary of quiet sophistication nestled in Ubud’s lush forest where the sacred Petanu River carves through the valley below, Bumi Kina is the ultimate, intimate romantic retreat.

There are eight Skylight Villas, each a 1,200sq foot haven of quiet luxury. By day, the villas’ private terraces invite you to lose yourself in the verdant jungle views, while by night, an automatic skylight above the bed reveals a twinkling canopy of stars. The resort’s design nods respectfully to Bali’s natural charms, seamlessly blending curvilinear architecture with the surrounding landscape.

At Tukad Terrace, a private five-course candlelit dinner reflects off an infinity pond with Mount Agung in the distance. Between rose baths at the spa and yoga sessions by the river, Bumi Kinar is all about connection, executed with love.

Plan an extraordinary, tailored holiday

( Completely Croatia )

Completely Croatia creates tailor-made holidays to hidden gems across Croatia, Slovenia and Montenegro.

Offering off-the-beaten-track destinations and unique, character-filled hotels, they provide a truly authentic experience. The team’s deep local knowledge and long-standing relationships with partners ensure personal attention, exclusive benefits and 24/7 support.

From luxurious island-hopping cruises to multi-hotel itineraries, travel experts will curate the perfect getaway. Completely Croatia’s portfolio includes distinctive smaller hotels and ships that offer warmth and familiarity, far from the impersonal feel of hotel chains.

For those seeking romance and luxury, the portfolio includes Istria’s Meneghetti Wine Hotel & Winery, Brač’s Lemongarden Hotel, Dubrovnik’s Palace Natali and Slovenia’s Hotel Grad Otočec, among other stunning properties.

Discover your dream holiday lodge

( Lyons Holiday Park )

With 20 locations across Wales and Cumbria, Lyons Holiday Parks offers the nation’s best loved days out.

Expect lively resorts with a staggering array of entertainment and activities — whether you’re looking for adventure or relaxation. Situated in picturesque settings, all parks provide easy access to local attractions, beaches and natural beauty.

Some of the popular locations include Snowdonia, Barmouth, Conwy, Talacre, Rhyl, Prestatyn, Towyn, Ruthin, St Asaph and the Lake District.

From static caravans to camping pitches, there’s something for every budget and preference. Holiday cottages provide a cosy home-away-from-home experience for families and couples or discover the ultimate relaxation in a hot tub lodge, featuring modern interiors, spacious living areas and premium amenities.

Reconnect amid the rolling hills and breathtaking landscapes of North Wales

( Marian Resort and Spa )

To truly unwind, many benefit from utter seclusion and serenity. Set within a unique resort, home to stunning hot tub lodges and boutique hotel rooms, Serenity Spa is the perfect place to relax.

Rejuvenating wellness treatments like massages and body scrubs help you relax, before enjoying luxury facilities like an indoor heated pool, spa pool, sauna, steam room and gym and fitness suite. The hotel offers tailored spa packages ideal for every occasion, like the couple’s package designed for reconnection.

For as little as £184, enjoy indulgent spa treatments for two, a sumptuous two-course dinner at the elegant View restaurant, as well as a full Welsh breakfast and full access to leisure facilities.Whether you’re seeking peace, pampering or stunning surroundings on your romantic getaway, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for amidst the glorious North Wales scenery.

