Unforgettable travel experiences to book now

Ready to plan your next great escape? Whether you’re craving sun, culture, adventure or a bit of all three, now’s the time to turn travel dreams into real itineraries.

From fresh hotel openings to off-the-beaten-path gems and clever kit that makes every trip smoother, here are ten standout ideas to spark your wanderlust.

Savour grown-up elegance on Crete’s golden shore

( Atlantica Kalliston Resort )

Atlantica Kalliston Resort stretches out along the golden crescent of Agioi Apostoloi Beach like a love letter to the Mediterranean lifestyle.

This adults-only haven blends cool coastal minimalism with just the right measure of grown-up indulgence, brilliantly backdropped by the exquisite blue of the Cretan Sea. Days here tend to drift between poolside lounging, soul-soothing spa rituals and long, languid lunches that segue into seaview sundowners.

If you can tear yourself away, the postcard-perfect harbour of Chania is just up the coast, with its irresistible maze of Venetian laneways, candlelit tavernas and chatty wine bars. Romantic, refined, and made for just you and that special someone.

Make it a date

Move farther, faster with the latest in wearable tech

( Hypershell X )

For those who love to roam, hike or explore off-grid, the Hypershell X is a game-changer.

The world’s first outdoor exoskeleton, this sleek, AI-powered exoskeleton supports your natural stride, boosting leg strength by up to 40% while reducing exertion. Whether you’re trail-walking, mountaineering or cycling, it adapts in real time to your movements, making steep climbs feel smooth and carrying packs less fatiguing.

The Hypershell X folds for easy transport and runs up to 17.5km per battery. It’s rugged, dust- and water-resistant, and thoughtfully designed for everyday adventurers, not just elite athletes. Whether you’re chasing views in the Dolomites or getting back to movement after a long break, this is wearable tech that puts a spring in your step. From $999 (£730).

Find your fit now

Make family memories on Sardinia’s sparkling coast

( Forte Village )

Fancy levelling up your family holiday? Forte Village is where you need to be.

Set amid 120 lush acres on Sardinia’s unspoiled southern coast, this one-of-a-kind resort pairs tropical beauty with serious fun. Younger guests can explore the Children’s Wonderland (complete with a mini town square, circus and water park), while teens can take the fast lane at Leisureland with go-karting, bowling and a disco.

Sporting dreams take flight via over 20 academies, from Real Madrid football clinics to fencing with Valentina Vezzali. Nature-lovers can meet native animals in the new park and aviary, while grown-ups recharge in the award-winning Acquaforte Spa or unwind at one of more than 20 restaurants.

Sun, sea, stillness and all the thrills and spills in between.

Enjoy 10% off plus exclusive benefits included in your stay with code FVSUMMERESCAPE at fortevillageresort.com. Offer valid until 31 October 2025.

Redeem now

Savour Bali’s buzz from a rooftop infinity pool

( Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu )

If Bali’s Canggu is the island’s cool coastal heart, then Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu is perfectly placed to experience its rhythm.

Just moments from Batu Bolong Beach, this contemporary resort combines ocean views with effortless comfort. Couples will find plenty to love here, and there’s just as much for solo travellers, groups and families: from Balinese craft workshops and local flavours at Roomah Restaurant to surf breaks, beach clubs and wellness sessions just a stroll away. Families are welcome (kids stay, and eat, free).

Start your day with rooftop yoga, then dip into the infinity pool as the Indian Ocean glitters below. Book now and discover what makes Canggu so utterly unforgettable.

Discover more

Discover a whole new world in Egypt from all sides

( Four Seasons )

To really know Egypt, you need to see more than the pyramids. Four Seasons invites you to discover the country’s many moods, from Nile-side opulence in Cairo to the reefs and deserts of Sharm El Sheikh, or the sun-kissed Mediterranean elegance of Alexandria.

Kick off with rooftop cocktails and museum-hopping in Cairo, where the Grand Egyptian Museum reveals the wonders of ancient kings. Then dive into the Red Sea’s coral-rich waters or roam the desert dunes by camel. In Alexandria, explore Greco-Roman ruins and sip coffee by the seafront corniche.

Wherever you go, Four Seasons brings refined comfort, warm service and a front-row seat to Egypt’s living history. With up to 20% off stays, your epic journey begins here.

Book now

Keep the spark alive on your off-grid escape

( Jackery )

A lakeside retreat. A cabin in the woods.

A couple’s campervan adventure under starlit skies. Wherever you wander, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 makes sure the lights stay on – and the moment stays magical. This compact, high-capacity power station delivers 1.07kWh of clean, reliable energy, enough for your mini-fridge, lighting, cameras, laptops – even a coffee machine.

It’s compatible with solar panels, built from durable, fire-safe LiFePO4 cells, and comes with a suite of ports (USB-A, USB-C, AC and 12V) to cover all bases. Whether you’re a remote-working duo or simply like your wilderness with a few home comforts, Jackery’s tech makes unplugging effortless — without ever going dark.

Explore the range

Stay stylish in a world-renowned hotel

( Telegraph Hotel )

Tbilisi, Georgia, is fast becoming one of Europe’s most compelling capitals, and The Telegraph Hotel — a vision brought to life by Silk Road Group founder and chairman George Ramishvili — is where its past and future converge.

Housed in the city’s former post and telegraph building, this glamorously restored five-star standout blends Soviet-era drama with modern elegance, right on Rustaveli Avenue.

Inside, you’ll find more than just chic rooms: there’s a jazz club, a Rolling Stones rooftop bar, a wine library and five dining spots, including Georgia’s refined Thai restaurant, created by Rose Chalali Singh.

As a proud member of Leading Hotels of the World, The Telegraph Hotel is a hub for local and international creatives, the perfect base for culture-loving couples. Whether unwinding after a gallery visit or dressing up for dinner at Grand Café, this is Georgian hospitality at its boldest.

Signal interest now

Discover slow living and sisterhood in a Provençal château

( Camp Joli )

If your soul craves calm, connection and creativity, this women-only summer camp in Provence might be your most nourishing week yet.

Hosted in a historic family château of Provençal counts, Camp Joli offers a gentle rhythm of morning yoga, candlelit dinners and meaningful conversation under the stars.

Days are yours to shape: ride horseback through the lavender fields, try candle-making or watercolour painting in the French garden, or simply read in the shade with a glass of rosé. Excursions to village markets and al fresco meals prepared by a private chef deepen the sense of indulgence. It’s part retreat, part celebration — and entirely up to you.

Discover your perfect Provence

Experience all-inclusive indulgence on the Turkish Riviera

( Granada Luxury Hotels )

Granada Luxury Hotels offers four distinctive escapes along the sun-drenched Turkish Riviera, each designed to delight a different kind of traveller.

In Belek, expect five-star sophistication near world-class golf and golden beaches. Families will adore Belek, with its waterslides, pools and sandy beaches. Okurcalar offers a blend of modern design and refined comfort. Granada Luxury Beach at Avsallar blends sleek design with beachfront lounging and late-night sparkle, plus waterslides for added fun.

For a more serene, adults-only experience, Granada Luxury Red +16 offers an exclusive retreat. Whichever you choose, expect bold architecture, all-inclusive dining, and thoughtful service that elevates every moment. Interiors are vibrant and theatrical, while landscaped grounds and lavish pools provide a true sense of occasion.

From romantic escapes to high-energy family breaks, Granada invites you to discover your dream Turkish getaway — with all the luxury, and none of the stress.

Find out more

Breathe deep in Lapland’s real life winter wonderland

( Harriniva )

Western Lapland is at its most magical in winter.

And Harriniva Hotels & Safaris’s trio of wilderness resorts place you right in the heart of it. Situated in Western Lapland in Finland, these soulful stays blend warm Finnish hospitality with soul-stirring Arctic landscapes.

By day, race huskies through snow-draped forests, meet reindeer herders or learn to drive a snowmobile. By night, soak in your private sauna or gaze at the Northern Lights through floor-to-ceiling windows in an Arctic Glass Suite.

Set near Pallas-Yllästunturi National Park, Harriniva Hotels & Safaris offers guided adventures, full-board packages and a deep sense of place, whether you visit at Christmas or in the glow of polar spring in April or May. Slow down, suit up and see what winter really means.

Find out more

Live your authentic French country house dream

( Simply Aquitaine )

For a holiday that feels both effortless and deeply rooted, Simply Aquitaine provides a curated collection of elegant homes across southwest France.

Expect characterful chateaux, beautiful manors, restored farmhouses and charming townhouses set among the sunflower fields of the Dordogne, the vineyards of Gascony and the rolling hills of Lot-et-Garonne. Every property is handpicked for charm, comfort and authenticity, with thoughtful extras like private pools, in-house chefs and concierge-style services.

Whether you’re planning a romantic wedding, a multigenerational family holiday or a countryside escape, you’ll deal directly with local owners, supported by a team who truly know the region. It’s a seamless and unforgettable way to experience rural France at its most memorable.

Find your French dream

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.