Is it possible to visit the US and fly back from a different city?

Q Can I buy a one-way ticket from London to San Francisco, then drive across America and buy another ticket to fly back from New York or Washington DC? And if I can, am I likely to encounter problems at the US border?

Mike N

A The short, theoretical answer to your question is this: there is no impediment to your planning such a trip. American immigration rules expect you to have travel booked out of the US at the end of a short stay, though were you to be closely questioned by a Customs and Border Protection agent you could explain your plan and probably satisfy them that you are a safe bet to admit. (I am about to cross the border from Canada into the US with no confirmed exit strategy, and am hopeful I can do just that.)