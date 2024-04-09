Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travel Questions

Is it possible to visit the US and fly back from a different city?

Simon Calder answers your questions on the best way to avoid flight scams and the rules about buying one-way tickets to and from the US

Tuesday 09 April 2024 06:00
West to east: Most transatlantic airlines still penalise passengers from the UK who simply want to buy a one-way ticket to the US
West to east: Most transatlantic airlines still penalise passengers from the UK who simply want to buy a one-way ticket to the US (Getty)

Q Can I buy a one-way ticket from London to San Francisco, then drive across America and buy another ticket to fly back from New York or Washington DC? And if I can, am I likely to encounter problems at the US border?

Mike N

A The short, theoretical answer to your question is this: there is no impediment to your planning such a trip. American immigration rules expect you to have travel booked out of the US at the end of a short stay, though were you to be closely questioned by a Customs and Border Protection agent you could explain your plan and probably satisfy them that you are a safe bet to admit. (I am about to cross the border from Canada into the US with no confirmed exit strategy, and am hopeful I can do just that.)

