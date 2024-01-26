For a truly relaxing break where you really immerse yourself in your destination, there’s nothing better than a villa holiday. Whether you’re looking for a special couples break, a getaway with friends, the perfect family holiday, or a trip with the grandparents, villas make for the ideal home-from-home choice, and the freedom of a dial up, dial down holiday exploring the local area, or spending long, lazy days in the sun by your private pool.

Here, we pick out some of the best villa breaks across Europe this summer…

The Algarve’s long, sandy Atlantic beaches, golden cliffs or fishing villages are part of what makes the area an ideal place to unwind and relax. The coastal city of Albufeira is a base for seaside living, with a waterfront promenade and seafood restaurants, as well as boat trips where you can see dolphins and explore nearby diving spots. Located in a tranquil area, Villa Mangas (pictured above) makes for a perfect home-from-home stay.

The bright-white interiors are complemented with rustic stone walls and wooden furniture, with a mezzanine that fills the space with sunlight. With four bedrooms, it sleeps up to eight people, while outside in the garden, there’s a private pool, plenty of sunbeds and a brick-built barbecue for al fresco dining. There’s a selection of shops within walking distance, while the beach is just under two miles away. The centre of Albufeira, just a short drive from the property, has an abundance of restaurants and bars where you can sample delicious local dishes.

Enjoy eating al fresco and days by the pool within the secluded setting of Villa Pietra (Jet2villas)

Set in the south of the Mediterranean, Cyprus is known for having one of the best climates in Europe, with an average of 340 days of sunshine a year. On the eastern coast, the town of Protaras is best known for its idyllic beaches like Fig Tree Bay. Above the bay, you’ll find fascinating Hellenistic tombs, while a limestone church perches atop a rock, marking a nature trail that leads to Konnos Beach. There’s also Cape Greco National Forest Park, filled with pretty pine forest trails leading to clear waters.

Along the beachfront, amid its own lush green garden, Villa Pietra provides a private sanctuary, with five bedrooms sleeping up to 10 people. Floor-to-ceiling doors open up from the living-dining area, out to the villa’s own pool, as well as a built-in brick barbecue, sun loungers and outdoor dining area. The balcony above overlooks the Mediterranean Sea – a perfect spot for watching the sunset. The resort town of Pernera is around a mile away, where you can pick up produce from the local market, dine in a local restaurant or visit one of the bars.

Villa Ana Bella in the Costa Del Sol (Jet2villas)

Dreamy landscapes, long stretches of sandy beach and delicious Andalusian food are part of what makes Southern Spain’s Costa del Sol region an ideal destination for a sunny villa holiday. Villa Ana Bella, on the outskirts of the town of Nerja, is an ideal base for exploring this part of Spain, but is a destination within itself too. Sleeping six, the villa is sandwiched between the hills of the Rio Seco area, with peaking mountains and hills filled with vineyards, avocado and mango groves, as well as the Mediterranean Sea playing a central role in the scenery visible from its balconies.

The villa has its own outdoor pool, with tiled Roman steps and an outdoor shower, as well as a barbecue and al fresco cooking area, plus plenty of lounge space. The beach is 1.5 miles away, as are a cluster of shops and restaurants. The town centre of Nerja is lined with pretty cobbled streets where you can find welcoming tapas bars and a chilled nightlife scene. Or for a more active day, hike up the hill that soars over the town to enjoy panoramic views.

Spend days lounging by the pool or on Theologos beach with a stay at Villa Panaxia Kohille (Jet2 Villas)

The largest of Greece’s Dodecanese Islands, Rhodes is steeped in history and flanked by beautiful beaches. Theologos, on the north coast of the island, is a pretty, colourful town, with cobbled streets winding between the tall, shuttered houses. It’s one of the oldest villages in Thassos with an air of traditional Rhodes. Theologos Beach is an ideal spot for windsurfing, while the ruined Temple of Apollo Eremithios perches on the hill above.

Close by, Villa Panaxia Kohille is a modern, two-bedroom property that sleeps four, and boasts a stunning beachfront location, direct access, and incredible views out over the Mediterranean Sea. With a private pool, poolside shower, barbecue and outdoor seating area, as well as a cool, comfy living room for those seeking shade, this is a perfect villa for friends, couples and families to enjoy. Shops and restaurants serving up Greek, Italian and British food can be found nearby, while for a day out, Valley of the Butterflies, Theologos village and Monolithos Castle are a short drive away.

