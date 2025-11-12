Fly Virgin Atlantic for your winter getaway

Fed up with cold and dreary days and dreaming of an escape to warmer climes? Fly Virgin Atlantic for a winter getaway, to destinations including the Caribbean, Florida, Dubai, Delhi and more. Think sipping a cocktail while watching a beautiful sunset, feeling the warm sand between your toes, taking a dip in sparkling blue seas or having an adventure with the kids.

You can cut costs with exclusive Virgin Atlantic flight deals serving up a saving of over £200 off for a family of four right now. That’s a discount of £60 per adult and £45 per child across flights to selected destinations. Whether you’ve got a family holiday in mind, are dreaming of a couple’s break or a fun getaway with friends, browse Virgin Atlantic flights to start planning – and become one step closer to soaking up some winter sun.

With winter 2025 flight deals from £438, all you need to do next is dig out your sunnies and suitcase.

Discover winter flights now

US flights

Florida is always a good idea for winter breaks, with the Sunshine State being home to Walt Disney Resort and Universal Orlando Resort for kids and adults alike. Beyond its theme parks, Orlando has an arts and culture scene (plus boutique shopping) in its Winter Park area. Meanwhile, on Florida’s West Coast, Tampa is a vibrant city with a versatile travel pull, hosting The Florida Aquarium, Busch Gardens theme park and the Museum of Art. Or, glamorous holiday spot Miami has Art Deco hotels in its South Beach area, cultural Cuban nightlife in Little Havana and vintage shopping spots can be found in Miami Beach. Alternatively, if you fancy booking flights to Los Angeles, adding iconic sights in Hollywood and Beverly Hills to your travel itinerary is a must.

Explore US flights

Caribbean flights

The Caribbean is synonymous with winter sun paradise, and Virgin Atlantic’s flight deals make booking a trip even more tempting. With crystal-clear waters and seemingly endless stretches of white sand, Caribbean islands like Antigua, Barbados and Grenada are covered. Key places to explore include UNESCO World Heritage Site (and capital of Barbados) Bridgetown, with Carlisle Bay and Worthing Beach best for swimming and snorkelling. In Grenada, there’s the impressive Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park and Grand Etang National Park showcasing lush rainforests where animals including wild monkeys live. The Bahamas is also a dreamy winter destination, and this stunning archipelago has top spots to discover, with capital city Nassau offering culture, history and beautiful beaches.

Explore Caribbean flights

Worldwide flights

When it comes to the rest of the world, spread your wings and fly to winter sun wonders Dubai, Delhi or Lagos. The UAE city of Dubai is renowned for having the tallest building in the world (Burj Khalifa) and the world’s largest shopping centre (the Dubai Mall). There’s also watersports to enjoy and the Global Village entertainment complex, as well as both public and private beaches. With temperatures reaching around a manageable 20-25C in December, winter is a brilliant time to discover the emirate’s sights. Alternatively, savour glorious street art, leafy parks like Lodi Gardens, and historical sights such as the 14th century palace found at Hauz Khas Park in India’s capital city. From impressive architecture to diverse cuisine, Delhi is a winner for your winter travel wishlist.

Explore worldwide winter flights

Book Virgin Atlantic flights for your winter getaway now