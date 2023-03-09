Located in between Tirol’s Alpbachtal and Wildschönau valleys, on the south side of the 2,128 metre Wiedersberger Horn, the Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau resort is making waves with ski-loving families.

Accessible to everyone, from beginners (there are 10 ski schools within the resort) to advanced level skiers, this is a place for all abilities, ages and expectations.

In Wildschönau at the Schatzberg Zwergenland mid-station, the littlest family members can find their feet at the ultimate winter wonderland for new, young skiers. Here, the welcoming ‘beginner’ area includes a ski carousel and even a snowball playground. While in the play area, there’s an additional toboggan run, T-bar lift and a giant magic carpet to enjoy.

Anyone unable to tear themselves away from the snow as the sun sets can experience night skiing in either Reith im Alpbachtal or Roggenboden, Wildschönau – where floodlit slopes, currently open twice a week, provide a never-to-be-forgotten evening under the stars.

More than a ski resort

Every day is a treat for the senses in this picture-perfect resort (Wildschoenau Tourismus, shoot&style)

Alpbach itself has been locally crowned Austria’s ‘most beautiful’ village, thanks to its sun-drenched plateau location surrounded by rolling hills and low-lying candyfloss clouds. Unsurprisingly, the resort’s biggest draw away from the slopes, is perhaps its 100 kilometres worth of hiking trails, each one winding through the alpine forests of the valleys of Alpbachtal and Wildschönau.

To celebrate 10 years of the Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau resort, a new six-seater chairlift – with heated seats – known as the ‘Hornbahn 2000’, launches this winter season – taking eager visitors to dizzying new heights above the Alpbachtal Valley. At 2,030 metres, a brand new observation tower and viewing platform showcases panoramic views – giving an unparalleled perspective over this extraordinary winter landscape.

And if you want a break from skiing, both regions boast excellent tobogganing and snowshoe hikes. Trust us – the six kilometre run from the top of the Lanerköpfl in Niederau chairlift is a picturesque highlight. Meanwhile, more energetic visitors – children and adults alike – will enjoy snow parks at the Schatzberg and Wiedersberger Horn.

Seeking an even bigger adrenaline rush? Head to the Wiedersberger Horn, where the Alpbachtaler Lauser-Sauser rollercoaster loops and twirls its way to a 1,035 downhill drop.

Tirolean cuisine at every turn

After a session on the slopes, refuel at one of the 25 traditional mountain huts (Ski-Juwel-Alpbachtal-Wildschoenau, shoot&style)

Ready to refuel? Then head to one of the 25 traditional mountain huts where the scents and flavours of Tirolean cuisine comes to life.

With a floor for restaurant goers, a designated area for the bring-your-own-lunches and even a playground, Berggasthaus Hornboden is the perfect pitstop for families, with a spectacular terrace view over the action. The restaurant sits conveniently just below the top station of the Wiedersbergerhorn gondola, meaning you can ski right to the door.

Meanwhile, walkers who make the uphill walk to traditional and cosy Böglalm in Inneralpbach, will be rewarded with mulled wine and the restaurant’s signature Alpbacher Kasspatzl – a steaming Austrian egg pasta dish with grated Emmental and topped fried onion – cooked in a huge pan. Do leave some room for the sensational fluffy caramelised kaiserschmarrn (pancakes) served with apple sauce and dusted with icing sugar. For some classic Tirolean fare, head to restaurant Schatzbergalm, where you can enjoy Kaspressknödel (cheese dumplings) as well as Austrian/European dishes such as AlmBurger or beef goulash. The beef is organic and comes from their own farm while the delicious bread is home-made.

Elsewhere in Niederau Wildschönau, small mountain inn, Norderbergalm Genusshütte, is a friendly stop for hikers, while the warming beef and pretzel soup at popular Gipfö Hit, next to the linking lift at Schatzberg, is a must for lunch on a snow day.

How to get there

Located less than hour’s drive from Innsbruck, in the heart of Tirol, reaching Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau is stress-free. Book an airport transfer or hire car in advance to make your journey even easier. Around the towns, complimentary electric ski buses run all day, allowing you to shop, eat, drink and explore effortlessly in an eco-friendly way.

Daily scheduled flights to Innsbruck go from London, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool. While those after a slow travel experience can savour the journey by train – taking the Eurostar to Paris or Brussels before travelling onto Munich, and then Innsbruck.

Don’t miss

Available from December to April, Ski Juwel’s winter ski package deals incorporate accommodation and ski passes. The Alpbachtal Card or the Wildschönau Card – with access to ski bus routes, discounts in shops and restaurants and guided winter snowshoe walks across the region – is always included. Check out the latest offers before you book such as the free skipasses for chrildren. From March 18 to April 16, 2023, children born in 2007 and younger ski for free!

