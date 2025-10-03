Weather-proof your weekend – discover Britain’s best indoor days out by train

Britain might not always be blessed with balmy weather, but that doesn’t mean we should hibernate along with the hedgehogs (and dormice and bats, FYI). In fact it’s a great time to get out and explore all those activities we might put off during the sunnier days of summer – think museums, galleries and other indoor experiences and activities from festivals to sport and food.

With nine Railcards to choose from, saving customers an average of £172 a year, it pays for itself in no time.

Read on for some great ideas for days out around the country that don’t rely on sunshine…

Sample street food in an exciting new space

This autumn sees two of Britain’s most vibrant cities get even more lively with the addition of huge indoor food halls. Birmingham’s Society (a five-minute walk from Snow Hill station) offers a mix of independent street food, craft beer and cocktails in a huge space in the heart of the city. Vendors include Slap and Pickle burgers, famous for their 40-day-aged smash burgers, Japanese sando spot Shokupan, and local Birmingham favourite Amore Pizza Napoletana. Not to be outdone, Newcastle’s Freight Island opens this autumn and is inspired by New York’s Coney Island and Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, spanning 60,000 square feet on the top floor of a former department store. It will offer plenty of delicious food options, drinks venues including an Aperitivo bar, and a state of the art live music venue.

Nearest station: Snow Hill, Jewellery Quarter, Newcastle

Visit an experimental Scottish distillery

Not all Scottish distilleries are out in the wilds – Holyrood Distillery is right in the heart of Edinburgh in the city’s Southside district, just a short walk from the old town. Opened in 2019 in an old railway goods building, it was the first new distillery in the city in nearly a century, and prides itself on a modern approach to spirit making, with experimental and innovative recipes and flavours. The distillery runs a range of tours to suit both the whisky-curious and full-on connoisseurs, including some led by experienced distillers that give an inside look at the whisky making process. There are also whisky and gin tasting sessions, and whisky and chocolate sessions where you can sample malt-flavoured truffles made exclusively for the distillery by The Chocolatarium (who also run tours at their micro factory in the old town).

Nearest station: Edinburgh Waverley

Head to the tropics

Get totally tropical at the Stratford-Upon-Avon Butterfly Farm ( Stratford-Upon-Avon Butterfly Farm )

If the colder weather is getting you down, escape to somewhere more tropical – like Britain’s largest butterfly house. Just a 15 minute walk from the town’s train station, Stratford-upon-Avon’s Butterfly Farm is home to over 250 species from 20 different countries. There are around 2000 butterflies in total, all fluttering around in a rainforest-like environment with waterfalls and fish-filled ponds. You can also spot Iguanas, rare frogs, tropical birds and a pair of venomous Sumatran pit vipers (don’t worry, they’re housed safely away from the main farm). With a year-round temperature above 27 degrees, you’ll forget all about the autumnal chill back outside. And with plenty of other indoor attractions, including Shakespeare’s Birthplace and Tudor World, Stratford is a great rainy-day destination.

Nearest station: Stratford-upon-Avon

Hang out with Wallace and Gromit

More cheese, Gromit? To mark its reopening after a three-year, £19 million renovation, Preston’s historic Harris Museum is celebrating animated icons Wallace and Gromit in an immersive exhibition. Visitors can see the real-stop motion models used in the films, storyboards, art, and sketches from the Aardman archives, and play interactive games with VR headsets. Elsewhere, the gallery collection has collections of ceramics, textiles, photographs and paintings – including works by Stanley Spencer, LS Lowry, Lucien Freud and Walter Sickert. There’s also a brand new cafe and a creative space dedicated to young people.

Nearest station: Preston

Catch a must-see exhibition in London

Catch the V&A’s tribute to Marie Antoinette style legacy ( Château de Versailles, Dist. Grand Palais RMN Christophe Foui )

Autumn brings with it a raft of enticing exhibitions at London’s galleries. At Tate Britain, there’s a major retrospective of the work of fashion model turned pioneering war photographer Lee Miller – recently the subject of biopic Lee, starring Kate Winslet. Over at the V&A, it’s all about another iconic woman: Marie Antoinette. An exhibition dedicated to “the most fashionable queen in history” looks at her lasting influence on design, fashion, film and art. And talking of style, few had more flair than David Bowie. The recently opened V&A East Storehouse in Stratford is home to the David Bowie Centre, a new permanent home for the musician’s archive. While back at Tate Britain, from late November a blockbuster exhibition honours two titans of British art – Turner and Constable.

Nearest station: All London stations

Take a trip to Space

In September, the Science Museum opened their new Space gallery, dedicated to the stories behind space exploration. Expect iconic objects, including the space suit worn by Helen Sharman, the first British person in space; the capsule that carried Tim Peake; and a three-billion-year-old piece of the Moon. The gallery will also showcase the future of space exploration, with the latest technologies from the UK and around the world on display – including the LEV-2, a tiny lunar explorer made in collaboration with a toy company. Explorers of all ages will find lots to discover and, best of all, it’s all completely free.

Nearest station: London Victoria or Euston

Hit the slopes or get stealthy at laser tag

Shrug off bad weather and warm up with a game of laser tag ( XSCAPE )

How about enjoying some exhilarating outdoor sports… all while staying under a roof? Indoor real snow centres offer the chance to boost your ski and snowboarding skills, whether you’re a seasoned pro or a complete beginner, and without the pesky need for access to real slopes or good snow weather. SnoZone in Yorkshire is just a few minutes walk from Glasshoughton station and all the gear you’ll need is included in your session, making it a hassle-free way to take to the slopes (just remember to wrap up warm). Located at Castleford’s mammoth indoor adventure centre Xscape, there’s plenty of other weather-proof fun nearby too, including trampoline parks, go-karting, escape rooms and laser tag.

Nearest station: Glasshoughton

Go to a literary festival

There’s lots for book lovers to enjoy over the Autumn months, with several big literary events taking place around the country. Manchester Literature Festival (11-26 October) celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and has talks with Irvine Welsh, Zadie Smith, Simon Armitage and more. At the world’s longest running literary festival in Cheltenham (10-19 October) the programme is packed, with over 400 events – from celebrity authors and literary heavyweights to rising stars, plus a festival village with music, street food and bookshops. The London Literature Festival (21 October - 2 Nov) takes place at the Southbank Centre and has some seriously big names on the line-up – including Kamala Harris and Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and Nick Cave – as well as masterclasses, spoken word performances and more.

Nearest station: Manchester Piccadilly, Cheltenham Spa, London Bridge or Blackfriars

Visit a dungeon

Shake off the chilly weather and get chills at The York Dungeon instead ( Alamy )

You don’t get more weatherproof – or spooky – than a dungeon. Dark, atmospheric and buried deep underground, they’re made for gloomy autumn days. Step inside and you’ll find immersive storytelling with horrible histories brought to life by actors and special effects – all with a hefty dose of gallows humour. Edinburgh Dungeon explores the city’s dark folklore, including the famous witch trials. The York Dungeon bills itself as the “scariest dungeon in history” and has 10 live actor shows sharing 2000 years of history. Blackpool Tower Dungeon, at the base of the town’s famous tower, finishes with a terrifying drop ride for the bravest of souls. Meanwhile Warwick Castle Dungeon has the authentic backdrop of a real medieval fortress, making it especially atmospheric. All are part of the 2FOR1 Days Out promotion, when travelling with a valid National Railcard.

Nearest station: Edinburgh Waverley, York, Blackpool North, Warwick

All aboard at the National Railway Museum

If there’s any day out that calls for a train trip it’s a visit to the National Railway Museum in York. And there’s no better time to visit, with the museum celebrating its 50th year and reopening its Station Hall after a huge refurbishment. The space – once a working railway building – will offer an immersive experience with four themed areas taking visitors through the fascinating history of train travel, including Queen Victoria’s private carriage. Elsewhere in the museum you can try out a virtual reality Flying Scotsman experience, see inside a Japanese bullet train and ride on the road train to York Minster.

Nearest station: York

