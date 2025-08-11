Jet, Set, Glow: How to turn pre-flight time into a wellness ritual

The airport might not be the first place you think of when you think about wellness, but believe me, you can hone healthy habits just about anywhere. Feeling well is about small incremental changes that are easy to manage and I’ve got plenty of tips on how to apply these ahead of a holiday.

Part of my job is travelling to health retreats around the world so there are a few things I do when I arrive at Heathrow to prepare me for this. Read on for my tips on how to transform waiting at your gate into a wellness ritual.

Wellness at Duty-Free: what to buy

There are great wellness wins to be found in Duty-Free if you know where to look. Discounted skincare? Yes please. I’ll always head to the World Duty Free stores to stock up on my flight favourites to hydrate, protect and soothe stressed out skin and wellness tools to fight jet-lag and keep my healthy habits up on the other side.

Don’t believe what you see on TikTok – you don’t want to be putting on a load of skincare and facemasks on a plane. Dermatologists agree that less is more, so I pick up one of Aesop’s simple Venturer kits and use it as soon as I’m on the plane. The mouthwash and deodorant contain no nasties and the natural scents soothe the nervous system.

I also head to the Charlotte Tilbury counter to make the most of the deals there. The Magic Cream is gentle and hydrating so I use it on the plane once I’ve taken any make up off to stop my skin drying out in transit. I also usually pick up an In-Flight Hydrate, Protect and Glow kit, which contains a hydrating travel-sized mist, primer and lip oil.

If you’re concerned about your circulation on a flight, you can find incredible ayurvedic massage tools and neurocosmetic oils from Mauli Rituals to give the brain and skin a boost while you’re waiting to board and in flight. The brand’s bath salts are great for jet lag recovery too.

I slather hand cream on to prevent dryness while I’m in air conditioned spaces so I also make a beeline for L’Occitane products while I’m in the World Duty Free store – the minis are great for travelling and there are some cute travel exclusives available, such as the Shea Travel Must Have’s Set. Elemis also does a great selection of minis. If you don’t want to bring your entire skincare routine on holiday, opt for the whole Elemis protocol in minis in a travel exclusive set for a gentle hydrating pro‑collagen fix.

Tips for making the most of Duty-Free

You can reserve your products online up to 30 days before your trip, so rather than stressing about what’s in stock or turning up without a clue, I recommend pre-ordering and heading straight to the desk for what you need. Then enjoy a bit of a browse. Stress isn’t great for you at any time, let alone when you travel so don’t stress yourself out by spending too long looking for what you need and having to run to your gate.

I recommend pre-ordering the Aesop kit, Charlotte Tilbury skincare or Mauli Rituals’ travel-size oils. It’s also worth looking for travel-exclusive offers and sets. The Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis and Clinique travel sets are often much better value than high street versions

Shop: other healthy hotspots to visit

There are a host of other stores I like to visit for essentials when I arrive at Heathrow and Boots is obviously one of them. This is where I find all my supplements – magnesium for sleep and muscle tension, electrolytes to maintain hydration while travelling and probiotics or digestive enzymes to keep my gut happy.

I also head to the Rituals store for more aromatherapy goodness but usually I’ll have already stocked up in World Duty-Free. One thing I won’t have found in Duty-Free is clothing, so I go to Lululemon for buttery-soft comfies to wear on the plane. Of course, no airport visit is complete without popping into WH Smiths for a book – next on my list is Genius Gut by Dr Emily Leeming.

Stretch: use the free aerobics zones and quiet areas and lounges

Did you know that Terminal 2 and Terminal 5 both offer quiet areas for stretching? This is a must if you’re going to be sitting down for ages on your flight. A quick stretch or yoga session helps to alleviate tight hips, back and neck pain and avoid swelling – especially if you do it before you board and after you land.

Compression socks can also help with swelling and improve your circulation but it’s great to wake the body up too. Try ankle rolls, neck rotations, legs up the wall and cat-cow stretches. You can also use this time to use your Mauli Rituals massage tools to boost circulation and get your muscles nice and relaxed before having to sit still for an extended period.

Even if you’re flying economy, you can also book into lounges like Plaza Premium or No1 Lounge for a fee. Many include quiet zones, hot food, showers and complimentary herbal teas. Terminal 5 also has a spa inside some lounges like the Sofitel Heathrow if you’re really in need of some downtime whilst passing through the airport, perhaps for a connecting flight.

Eat to feel well: Heathrow’s healthiest food options

There are so many eateries and shops I recommend at Heathrow, you just have to know where to look for the healthiest finds. Eating high protein and fibre options will mean you stay fuller for longer and feel comfortable on your flight. You might also want to think about whether you plan to sleep on the plane or not, and either go for foods and drinks that will relax you, or give you an energy boost, depending on your plans.

I’ll always go for a high protein breakfast from Pret over a fry up at ‘spoons. I also love their ginger shots for an extra immunity boost before breathing in aeroplane air.

If I want to feel awake and invigorated, I’ll go for a juice and a matcha from Joe and the Juice. Leon is a great shout if you want something more filling that won’t leave you feeling sluggish – think fast, fresh options including quinoa bowls, grilled chicken, and veggie pots.

For a sit-down meal, head to Giraffe for global-inspired meals with veggie options, smoothies and herbal teas. My all-time favourite spot is Itsu for sushi, miso soup, edamame and gut-friendly options that won’t leave me feeling bloated or uncomfortable during the flight.

Then I’ll stock up on snacks from M&S food for the plane – fresh fruit, nuts and coconut water for hydration. Eating mineral-rich food like this and staying hydrated can help lessen jet lag.

Stay hydrated: fill a reusable water bottle

Heathrow has water refill stations in every terminal after security. Staying hydrated is one of the easiest ways to reduce jet lag, boost focus, and support digestion—especially important if you’re flying long haul. I fill mine up with filtered water and then drink it before I go through security. On the other side it’s easy to refill your bottle or buy a new bottle of filtered water.

You can also bring your own herbal tea bags, electrolytes and soothing adaptogenic drinks from home. Most come in travel-size sachets and all you have to do is politely ask any coffee shop or restaurant for hot or cold water in a takeaway cup or your reusable cup to mix them up.

Chill: create a pre-flight ritual

I always create a personal ritual to feel grounded whilst I’m in an airport. They can be busy frenetic places and you might already feel tired from an early start. I like to do a guided meditation (there are plenty of free ones on Spotify) with my headphones on while I’m sitting down paired with some box breathing exercises. I also do it again once I’m in my seat on the plane. This relaxes the nervous system and gets you into a more positive mental state. It’s great for alleviating any stress, preparing you for any stressful or challenging situations or calming your nerves if you happen to be a nervous flyer.

You can also use your aromatherapy oils, a rollerball or a spray to soothe your senses and reset. Just be mindful of other people around you if you’re spraying something. I also try to use the opportunity of time spent waiting at my gate to read a book, instead of doom-scrolling on my phone. If I’m doing this, I pop my earplugs in to drown out the noise around me – my favourites are from Loop. If you prefer to take in your surroundings, pop your headphones on and listen to a soothing or uplifting playlist. I like to curate these before I head to the airport to help me get into the right headspace when I need it.

If you do suffer with anxiety around crowds, feel nervous about flying or just want to feel more grounded, you can practice saying a few affirmations and mantras for confidence and calm. This could be something as simple as: “I am safe and I travel with ease”.

Armed with all these tips you’ll hopefully be able to board your flight feeling relaxed, prepared and excited to travel to destinations far and wide. Though the unknown can be stressful, there are plenty of ways to feel more optimistic and resilient if we know how to take better care of ourselves, wherever we are.

Find out more about Heathrow’s Redefine Your Beauty campaign, including treatment menus, participating brands and exclusive offers here.