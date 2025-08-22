Why smart travellers choose World Nomads for their travel insurance

We may be in the midst of British summertime, if you’re anything like us, this gloomy weather will have you yearning for more pleasant climes. And whether your idea of a dream holiday is gliding down slopes in Val-d'Isère, exploring the archipelago of Japan, or sunning yourself on a pristine beach in Maui, there’s one thing you should never forget about – travel insurance.

If you love adventurous travel, feel your best self when you’re doing more than just sightseeing, enjoy immersing yourself in other cultures, and crave exciting and off-the-beaten-path experiences, then you’ll need appropriate travel insurance. Of course, we all take precautions that will protect us for everything from treacherous treks through to small slips that can happen around the pool at an all inclusive resort, but sometimes, things don’t go to plan, and it’s important that travel insurance is there to provide cover.

If you’re thinking of booking that once in a lifetime trip, or are returning to your favourite European beach town this summer, here’s why you should consider getting travel insurance.

Why do I need travel insurance?

Travel insurance can provide cover for a multitude of things that could go wrong on your holiday. Of course, none of us plan for that to happen, but it does. And, if it does, you don't want to be kicking yourself, wishing that you'd taken out travel insurance to ensure you can receive emergency medical assistance , or help recover some or all of the cost of your stolen phone.

Why choose World Nomads?

World Nomads is a global travel insurance provider that was designed for curious, independent travellers. They offer simple, flexible and digital-first cover to travellers from over 100 countries, with the ability to buy and claim online 24/7, even while travelling.

If you need urgent medical assistance or emergency medical evacuation, World Nomads' multi-lingual team is available 24/7 to connect you with medical treatment and transportation during your trip.

World Nomads Powered by Air Doctor

When you purchase a World Nomads policy, you get free access to trusted doctors in 78 countries via clinic, hotel, or video consults, plus local prescriptions and 24/7 support, all cashless, claimless and hassle free.

SmartDelay™

Get free airport lounge access if your flight is delayed 90+ minutes, to over 1,700 lounges in 140 countries. Register up to 24 hours before departure.

Sports and Adventure Activities

Designed by travellers, for travellers, World Nomads covers over 150 adventure sports and activities so you can explore your boundaries.

Since 2002, World Nomads have been insuring, connecting and inspiring independent travellers. As well as travel insurance, they also provide content articles to help you travel responsibly. Because they believe in giving back to the places we travel to, World Nomads also enables you to make a difference with a micro-donation when you buy a policy. And they'll help you plan your trip with, travel tips, responsible travel insights and recommendations from their global community.

A special treat for The Independent readers

We’re delighted to share that World Nomads is providing an exclusive 10% discount* to our UK readers when you use the promo code “INSUMMER10” at checkout, whilst purchasing travel insurance. And even better, this is in addition to price reductions of up to 15% off, that were set in motion at the end of June 2025.

Now all that’s left to do, is for you to book that holiday you’ve been bookmarking, and remember to insure your trip with travel insurance. Use our affiliate links to get an instant travel insurance quote from World Nomads– choosing between a Single or Annual Multi-Trip policies.

*The 10% discount applies to the total premium and is available from 01 August 2025, 12:00AM BST to 31 August 2025, 11:59PM BST.

World Nomads provides travel insurance for travellers in over 100 countries. As an affiliate, we receive a fee when you get a quote from World Nomads using this link. We do not represent World Nomads. This is information only and not a recommendation to buy travel insurance.