Wild escapes: The best new adventures to book now

Whether you’re chasing stillness or adrenaline, these bold new ideas put you closer to the wild and further from the crowds.

Think stargazing in Iceland, barefoot luxury in the jungle and futuristic kit that takes your next expedition to the next level

Explore open waters with expert sailing training

( The London School of Sailing )

Are you an avid sailor hoping to hone your skills or a complete novice wanting to learn? The London School of Sailing (LSS) offers a unique sailing experience, blending professional training with a friendly, welcoming community.

Whether you’re just starting out or you’re already experienced, LSS provides tailored courses designed to equip you with the skills and confidence to become your own skipper. With expert instructors and a personal approach, students are prepared for unforgettable sailing holidays and adventures.

LSS also features a comprehensive charter agency service, offering expert assistance in securing boats worldwide, all backed by a price match guarantee. This combination of top-quality training and charter services ensures smooth sailing, whether exploring the Mediterranean or the Caribbean.

Get 10% off all courses and charter bookings with code LSSAUTMN10 at londonschoolofsailing.co.uk. Offer valid from 1 September to 1 November 2025.

Book now

Feel superhuman with the world’s first outdoor exoskeleton

( Hypershell )

Whether you’re tackling a mountain trail or cycling your daily commute, Hypershell X helps you move further, faster and with less fatigue.

This sleek, AI-powered exoskeleton fits around your hips and thighs to provide up to 40% more leg strength, offset heavy loads and reduce physical exertion by 30%.

The built-in MotionEngine responds in real time, learning your stride and adapting its assist to match. Lightweight (from just 1.8kg), foldable and dust and water resistant, it’s a smart choice for adventurers, photographers and everyday explorers alike.

With a 10-mile battery range, multiple activity modes and optional app integration, Hypershell redefines what your body can do.

Discover more

Stay powered up wherever your adventures take you

( Jackery )

For serious adventurers, staying off-grid shouldn’t mean going without.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station is a compact-but-capable power hub designed to support explorers in the wild.

With 1.07kWh of energy and 1500W output, it can power everything from drones and GPS units to cookers and electric blankets. The LiFePO4 battery is safe, durable and built for extremes — making it ideal for everything from overlanding and van life to high-altitude treks or off-season camping.

Plug in via AC outlets, USB-C, USB-A or the 12V car port, and recharge with solar, mains or your vehicle. Weighing just over 11kg, it’s made for adventurers who travel far and wide but never want to lose their spark.

Find out more

Discover Kenya’s wildest corners with a tailor-made safari

( Wild Paths )

Looking for an African adventure that treads lightly?

Wild Paths crafts bespoke safaris across Kenya that combine breathtaking wildlife encounters with real purpose. Track lions through the conservancies of the Maasai Mara, spot elephants in lesser-visited reserves or join walking safaris in wild bushland far from the crowds.

As one of the few operators that offer train journeys, Wild Paths pride themselves on offering incredible rail experiences that will see you travel across Rift Valley landscapes or meet the conservationists protecting Kenya’s most endangered species.

Every trip is hand-built around your pace and passions, with carefully chosen camps that support local communities and nature alike. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned explorer, this is Kenya with heart and a sense of authentic discovery.

All bookings are ATOL-protected for complete peace of mind.

Start planning your unforgettable escape

Explore Iceland’s hidden glacier wilderness in comfort

( Langjökull )

Far from the tourist trails, the vast icy expanse of Langjökull feels like another planet. Sleipnir’s Glacier Monster Trucks offer rare, year-round access to this remote glacier — no hiking or crampons (only easy slip on) required.

Custom-built with independent suspension and onboard heating, these high-clearance trucks were designed for safe, comfortable travel across wild terrain.

The experience is family-run and deeply personal, born from founder Ástvaldur’s dream of creating movement and joy for his son, who lived with a degenerative illness.

Today, the fleet carries guests from age four and over into Iceland’s frozen heart — through shimmering silence, under wide Arctic skies. Tours depart from Gullfoss and are suitable for most abilities.

Get 20% off with code TRAVEL26. Offer ends 31 December 2026.

Redeem now

Encounter the Maldives’ underwater wonders

( Prodivers )

With seven premium locations across the atolls, Prodivers Maldives offers unforgettable diving and snorkelling experiences for all levels, from curious beginners to seasoned undersea explorers.

Spot turtles, reef sharks and manta rays across over 100 vibrant coral sites, or try speciality dives such as earning a Nitrox certification or high-speed scooter adventures.

Children as young as four can join guided snorkelling sessions, while those aged eight and up can try diving with Bubblemaker or Discover Scuba Diving sessions.

Every experience is led by expert instructors with a deep respect for marine life and guest safety. Whether you’re on a honeymoon or a family holiday, this is barefoot luxury beneath the surface.

Get 10% off with code DivePD25 at prodivers.com. Offer valid for bookings between 1 September 2025 and 30 April 2026.

Book now

Retreat to a mountain sanctuary in Oman

( Alila Jabal Akhdar )

Magnificently set over 6,500ft above sea level in the Al Hajar Mountains, Alila Jabal Akhdar offers a quieter kind of luxury — rooted, elemental and deeply restorative.

Here, cool mountain air mingles with wild rose-scented valleys, ancient villages and dramatic canyons. Hike to hilltop hamlets, dine beneath the stars, or unwind with spa rituals inspired by timeless wellness traditions.

The architecture blends seamlessly into its surroundings, while suites and villas offer sweeping views and exceptional privacy.

If you’re seeking romance, reconnection or simply stillness, this EarthCheck-certified resort delivers. Best of all? While the valleys below swelter, temperatures up here remain cool and inviting.

Begin your journey

Join an adventure designed for solo travellers in their 30s and 40s

( Other Way Round Travel )

Ready for an elevated adventure?

Other Way Round Travel offers grown-up group trips built for solo travellers in their 30s and 40s who want more than just to party or chill by the poolside.

These curated adventures blend real connection with real experience, from hiking the Inca Trail to kayaking past sea caves near Dubrovnik. The group size? Small. The vibe? Relaxed, with a focus on good food, meaningful moments and four-star comfort.

Whether you’re riding camels in the Sahara or sharing dinner with your new friends, the trips strike a balance between independence and community.

With more than 90% of guests travelling solo, you’ll arrive alone and leave with a dozen WhatsApp contacts and a lifetime of stories.

Explore the full collection

Find your pace in Kentucky’s wildest corner

( London, Kentucky )

Tucked away in the Appalachian foothills of Kentucky, London — yes, it’s really called London — offers adventure at every altitude.

Paddle or fish across the 5,600-acre Laurel River Lake, where forested coves and sandstone cliffs shape a natural playground for kayakers and anglers.

Prefer dry land? London is known as the Cycling Capital of Kentucky, with hundreds of miles of scenic routes from winding backroads to the famed Redbud Ride each spring.

Trails lead through the forest, while local life comes alive each September at the World Chicken Festival — home to live music, fried food and the world’s largest frying pan.

Outdoorsy, friendly and full of character, this is Kentucky off the beaten track.

Plan your trip

Track rhinos in Kenya

( Ol Pejeta Conservancy )

This isn’t your average safari.

At Ol Pejeta Conservancy — a 90,000-acre reserve in the foothills of Mount Kenya — guests help fund frontline conservation while actively taking part in the work itself. Join rangers for a morning fitness session, follow rhino tracks on foot or take part in a mock anti-poaching mission.

Alongside classic game drives, you’ll also get the chance to meet the last two northern white rhinos on Earth and explore one of Kenya’s best-preserved ecosystems, home to elephants, lions, Grevy’s zebra and more.

Stay in luxury tents or private cottages, with every booking supporting wildlife protection and local communities. Whether you’re there for purpose or adventure, this is travel that leaves a legacy.

Experience it for yourself

See Japan in seamless style

( Journaway )

Ancient temples, neon skylines, bullet trains, tea houses – Japan is a country of contrasts, and journaway lets travellers explore everything in seamless style.

This tour operator specialises in fully customisable round-trips, combining flights, hotels and curated experiences with expert support before and during every journey. Whether you’re after quiet temples in Kyoto, sushi tours in Tokyo or a glimpse of Mount Fuji, journaway offers exciting options for everyone.

More than 45,000 satisfied travellers trust its truly flexible, stressfree approach, backed by a bestprice guarantee. Beyond Japan, journaway opens the door to worldwide adventures, from the volcanoes of Iceland to the savannahs of Africa.

Save £150 on any booking with code nextadventure150 at journaway.com . Offer valid until 26 October 2025.

Book now

