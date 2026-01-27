The best winter sun holiday destinations less than six hours from the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The dark days of winter are the ultimate time for travellers craving a dose of vitamin D.

While prices have surged for long-haul holidays, mid-length flights – under six hours long – still promise to trade winter blues for turquoise oceans.

From active adventures on mountainous Madeira to beach-bathing on Egypt’s sands, there are plenty of inviting climates to make a beeline for during the gloomiest months of the year.

With direct flights linking the UK to North African hotspots and tried and tested Spanish islands sweating through Santa season, here are the sun-drenched destinations to escape to this winter.

Best mid-haul winter sun destinations

1. Hurghada, Egypt

open image in gallery Egypt’s desert climate offers warm winters ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 5h 30m

Egypt’s year-round balmy climate makes it a popular option for Brits seeking a sunshine hit. Head to Hurghada, a tourist hotspot in the eastern Sahara desert, for family-friendly resorts and shallow sea shelves teeming with marine life. This beach resort enjoys highs of 22C in the winter months, making it an excellent option for a bonus dose of heat. Plus, it’s a less-than-six-hour flight away from the UK.

Where to stay

Jaz Aquaviva is a great choice for families home to the Makadi Water World water park. There are also five swimming pools, a kids’ club, tennis courts, evening entertainment and an 18-hole championship golf course if you fancy getting a few rounds in before dinner.

2. Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

open image in gallery Southern Tenerife still sees daily highs of 22C in December ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 4h 30m

With a reputation as the cheap and cheerful star of the Canaries, Tenerife welcomes 23C beach days and eight hours of sunshine well into winter (and it’s quicker to reach than a Cornwall road trip from London). Devote days to being a beach bum, dining al fresco and hiking trails in the Parque Nacional Las Cañadas del Teide.

Where to stay

Adults only Royal Hideaway Corales Beach has 121 bright and spacious suites with exceptional views of the Atlantic Ocean. There’s a luxurious spa, various sun terraces and no fewer than four Michelin stars across dining options.

3. Marrakech, Morocco

open image in gallery Swerve sweltering summers and head to Marrakech in winter ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 3h 40m

Morocco has an average winter temperature of around 20C on its south-west coastline, plus bustling souks, dry weather and seven sunshine hours in colourful Marrakech. Riad hotels, featuring garden courtyards, decadent decor and delectable bites, are a perfect place to stay in the Medina neighbourhood, a delight to explore throughout the winter months.

Where to stay

Riad Tizwa has seven spacious and beautifully decorated rooms, some of which include tented beds and marble floors. There’s also a large communal roof terrace where you can take breakfast or soak up the sun on a lounger.

4. Sal, Cape Verde

open image in gallery Guaranteed sunshine makes Cape Verde the ideal winter destination ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 5h 50m

Just shy of a six-hour flight away, Cape Verde promises tourists a tan top-up with temperatures that range up to 26C and mark the end of the island’s rainy season in winter. The golden sands of Sal and the buzzing town of Santa Maria cater to lazy beach days and vibrant nightlife in the “African Caribbean” destination dotted with luxe resorts.

Where to stay

Sobrado Boutique Hotel is a good budget option for travellers to Santa Maria. It’s in a quieter part of the resort, but within easy walking distance to restaurants and bars. There’s a fitness centre, gardens and a small pool to take a dip in, plus guest-reserved loungers on the beach, which is a 600m stroll away.

5. Funchal, Madeira, Portugal

open image in gallery Madeira brings a much-needed dose of vitamin D ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 3h 50m

Year-round mild conditions bless Madeira with balmy weather and an average temperature of 19C in January. The ideal jaunt for an active holiday in nature, the autonomous Portuguese island is home to the famous mountain peaks of Pico Ruivo and Pico do Areeiro, plus cliff-flanked public beaches and wineries for sips of sercial.

Where to stay

Stylish Hotel Cajú sits on one of the oldest streets in the city, within walking distance of most of Funchal’s attractions. This 19th-century building has been lovingly restored with exposed brick walls and is an excellent mid-range accommodation choice.

6. Valletta, Malta

open image in gallery The Maltese capital stays mild in winter ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 3h 15m

One of Europe’s smallest capitals, Valletta, summons winter holidaymakers to tour its Baroque architecture and Grand Harbour in sunny 16C come January (which is t-shirt weather in comparison to the UK’s single-digits. With a flight time of just over three hours and an off-season lull, it’s a dream for dry days spent strolling Republic Street and tasting rabbit stew stuffat tal-fenek, the national dish.

Where to stay

The Coleridge has just five rooms and friendly staff inside a converted traditional Valletta townhouse. Suites are individually decorated, combining Maltese limestone and murals with antique furniture.

7. Paphos, Cyprus

open image in gallery Winter is an ideal time to discover crowd-free Cyprus ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Flight time: 4h 30m

As winter warmers go, perennially mild Paphos, with highs of 17C, is an inviting Cypriot alternative to the gloom usually found at home in January. Less than a five-hour flight from London, sports, history, and nature enthusiasts will welcome sleepy golf courses, hikes in the Troodos Mountains and meze meals in the old town free from the summer crowds.

Where to stay

Between the harbour of Paphos and beaches of Coral Bay, the Capital Coast Resort & Spa enjoys uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean. This beachfront hotel features an outdoor swimming pool, spa, hammam, sauna and tennis courts.

This article was first published in December 2023 and has been revised and updated for 2026 travel.

