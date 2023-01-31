Busch Light spoofs Sarah McLachlan’s animal cruelty campaign in new Super Bowl ad

Busch Light beer has spoofed Sarah McLachlan’s emotional commercials to prevent animal cruelty in a new Super Bowl advert.

In the 30-second commercial, the brand’s “Busch Guy” offers a guide for surviving life in the wilderness, suggesting “three things are required in the great outdoors: food, drink and shelter.”

At that point, McLachlan pops out of a tent with a wolf, urging viewers to help animals find shelter.

The ad spoofs the famous tear-jerking ads that she has narrated for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

