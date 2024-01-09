Travis Kelce sweetly reacts to question about most famous person in his phone

Travis Kelce had the sweetest reaction to a question about his “most famous” contact in his phone.

On 8 January, the NFL tight end was featured on the Kansas City Chiefs’ TikTok account, attracting over 3.5 million views. Kelce, 34, was engaged in an interview, blushing at the mention of his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“Who is the most famous person in your phone?” the football player was asked. He already knew his answer – the “Anti-Hero” singer – but he took a second before he responded, thinking about any significant others.

After a few seconds, the interviewer said: “Don’t give us the easy answer, Trav.”

“The easy answer, you guys know the easy answer,” Kelce proclaimed as a smile flashed across his face. He then took a minute before revealing an unexpected name.

Kelce added: “JT, Justin Timberlake.” But apparently, the professional player and NSYNC star aren’t close enough that Kelce could expect an answer from an impromptu phone call. He said if he tried to call him right then, there was “not a chance” Timberlake would pick up because he’s a “busy man”.

Still, the athlete admitted he appreciated the musician.

Kelce missed attending the Golden Globes with Swift on Sunday 7 January, but also missed out on playing in the Chiefs’ final regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The player was ruled inactive ahead of the match but supported his team on the sidelines as they beat the Chargers by one point.

Unfortunately, due to a scheduling conflict, the “Fifteen” artist arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel alone for the 81st annual Golden Globes ceremony. Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film was nominated under the Cinematic Achievement category, losing to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Regardless, fans were pleased to see the Grammy winner in attendance, wearing a bright sequin green Gucci dress and a blush lip. She teamed the look with Christian Louboutin heels and De Beers jewelry.

Swift made the evening a “girls’ night out” by bringing Keleigh Teller, Miles Teller’s wife, as her date. The two sat at a table together all night and were regularly joined by their other bestie, Selena Gomez.

At one point during the night, the three women were speculated to be “gossiping” as eagle-eyed viewers thought Gomez was telling them how she’d asked Timothee Chalamet for a picture, but Kylie Jenner said “no”. However, despite the speculation, a source speaking to People confirmed that Gomez did not say that to Swift and Teller.