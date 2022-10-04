Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second time in surprise U-turn

Twitter has confirmed that Elon Musk has offered to buy the company for a second time this year.

In a statement, the social media giant said that it plans to agree the offer at $54.20 (£47.23) per share, the same price Tesla’s CEO previously put forward.

The total value of the deal would be $44 billion (£38.3bn).

“We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC,” a spokesperson said.

“The intention of the company is to close the transaction at 54.20 dollars per share.”

