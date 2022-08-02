Archie Battersbee’s parents have lost a Supreme Court bid to delay the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment from their son.

Hollie Dance, Archie’s mother, said that the 12-year-old’s life support would end at 11am on Wednesday, 3 August.

In April, Archie suffered an injury at home which left him with brain damage. He has been in a coma ever since.

Archie’s parents were granted a Court of Appeal hearing after the UN requested that his treatment should continue while they reviewed his case, but three judges have refused to postpone the treatment withdrawal.

