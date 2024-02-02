Elton John and Tony Blair among mourners at Derek Draper’s funeral

Sir Elton John and Tony Blair were among the procession of mourners led by Kate Garraway at the funeral of Derek Draper.

John had previously invited Draper and the Good Morning Britain presenter to be guests of honour at his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert at London’s O2 Arena last year.

Draper, who fell seriously ill during the early part of the pandemic in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged, had attended few public events over the last few years.

He died on 3 January aged 56 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from the coronavirus.