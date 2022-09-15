Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying-in-state

A guard standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s casket in Westminster Hall fainted overnight during the monarch’s lying-in-state.

Guards from units including the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division and the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, are rotating around the coffin every 20 minutes. Each guard is on shift for six hours in total.

It is not known if the guard suffered any injuries.

The BBC suspended its live streaming of Westminster Hall after the incident, which occurred at around 1am.

