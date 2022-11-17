Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he was “close” to joining Manchester City in 2021, but chose to re-join Manchester United after a chat with Sir Alex Ferguson.

The football icon made the claim during the first part of Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo, which aired on Wednesday night.

“Honestly, it was close,” the Portugal star revealed, before explaining why he chose a return to United.

“Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I spoke with him... he said to me that it’s impossible to come to Manchester City and I said ‘Okay boss’”.

