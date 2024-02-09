Jurgen Klopp slams blue card initiative set out by IFAB

Jurgen Klopp has slammed the new blue card and sin bin initiative that was set out by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

The Liverpool manager discussed the possible introduction of blue cards on Friday, 9 February, ahead of his side’s game against Burnley on Saturday.

“It doesn’t sound like a fantastic idea in the first moment,” Klopp said, adding: “But actually, I can’t remember when the last fantastic idea came from these guys - if they ever had one.”

The German added that the introduction of a new card would add more pressure on referees also.

IFAB, which was founded in 1886, is the body that determines the laws of football. They put forward a plan to implement blue cards which warrant a 10-minute sin-bin if given to players.