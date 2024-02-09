Pochettino laughs off suggestion of blue cards in football: ‘Not a good idea’

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has responded to the idea of blue cards being introduced in football.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is considering the idea of introducing sin-bins for blue card offences, which will see players spend 10 minutes on the sideline.

“It is difficult to express how I feel about the blue card. It’s difficult to explain. At the moment, we don’t have too much information about that,” Pochettino said, laughing.

“I think that is going to create more debate. It is going to be more complicated for the referees, the players, the fans.

“My feeling now is that it is not a good idea.”