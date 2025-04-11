Bring her joy in 2025 with these top gifts from Jellycat

Wowing fans across the globe for over 25 years with luxuriously soft characters, Jellycat is a brand filled with joy. Whether you’re shopping for a nine-month-old, nine-year-old or 90-year-old, the brand’s huge range of animals, Amuseables and accessories are bound to paint a smile on anyone’s face. On this occasion, we have curated a selection of the perfect Jellycat gifts for her, from stylish bag charms to cuddly comforts, each with their own special sentiment.

The brand stepped onto the scene over a quarter of a century ago, but in recent years, Jellycat’s ever-expanding collection of characters have become the go-to gift for babies, children and adults alike. You’ll be sure to find a Jellycat for every taste, occasion and hobby.

With humble roots in London, Jellycat is now instantly recognizable worldwide, with hundreds of velvety soft, loveable characters to choose from. No matter if you’re searching for a sweet treat, adorable bunny rabbit or their favorite pasta, Jellycat has got you covered with gifts that will last a lifetime.

So, if you’re shopping for someone this Mother’s Day, an upcoming birthday, or simply want to treat yourself to a precious new addition, let us help you find a gift that will show them just how much you care, with a selection of Jellycat new in characters and beloved favorites.

The best Jellycat gift ideas For Her 2025

Amuseables Pair of Olives

( Jellycat )

If your loved one just can’t get enough of olives (whether in a salad or a martini), treat her to this joyful pair of olives. With their soft green fur and suedette leaves, this smiling duo can be separated and rejoined together – so you could even keep one each!

Bartholomew Bear Bag Charm

( Jellycat )

Tufty in silky toffee, the bag charm of Bartholomew bear will clip on and be with you wherever you go. Providing the maximum level of joy when attached to your work bag, luggage or handbag, Bartholomew will always keep you company.

Smudge Hippo

( Jellycat )

In the adorable tiny size, Smudge Hippo is a pocket sized friend with super soft lilac fur. There’s limited availability of Smudge in this dinky little size, so be quick to get yours. With Smudge’s dainty ears, stitched nostrils, squishy tummy and fluffy tail, we couldn’t think of a more loveable gift.

Amuseables Brigitte Brioche

( Jellycat )

If the giftee in your life is a keen baker, make sure you add Brigitte to your basket. With soft, textured brown and beige fur and the signature Jellycat smile, this Amuseables is a sweetness overload.

Smudge Rabbit Tote Bag

( Jellycat )

A gorgeous oatmeal bag featuring Smudge rabbit, this tote is a super stylish statement for any Jellycat lover. With its soft but sturdy design, cotton lining and silver zipper, the lady in your life will be able to keep their belongings safe in style. Now we think that’s a pretty great Mother’s Day gift especially!

Amuseables Pear

( Jellycat )

With a beautifully chubby tummy, the Amuseables pear contains a weighted base and is crafted with Jellycat's signature silky smooth fur. Adorned with chocolate cord boots, this is the only cutie we want to see in our fruit bowl.

Amuseables Max Macaron

( Jellycat )

Say hello to Max, plucked from a patisserie counter, this beauty is crafted with silky pale green fur with a big smile and embroidered Jellycat logo on the back – a gorgeous surprise for any pastry lover!