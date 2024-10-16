Discover the personalized weight loss program designed by doctors

Attempting to lose weight can be a lonely and isolating experience. A ‘cheat day’ can easily turn into a ‘cheat week’, and before you know it you’re back to square one feeling more demotivated than ever. There’s no cookie-cutter approach to weight loss, as every individual has a different medical history and unique needs. Having the right support whilst trying to make positive lifestyle changes is crucially important, and can be transformational where other methods have failed. The best way to see real, sustainable results is by finding a solution that is tailored to your specific needs, backed by the support of a professional who is qualified to help you reach your goals.

Weight Loss by Hims offers a personalized approach specifically designed to help men achieve their individual weight-loss goals. Their holistic approach combines medication management, digital tracking tools and educational content to encourage healthier habits, all 100% online. Hims provide online access to licensed healthcare providers who are readily available to help you become a healthier, happier version of yourself.

What is Weight Loss by Hims?

Weight Loss by Hims is a personalized weight loss program that combines doctor trusted medication with healthy lifestyle changes to help you feel like the best version of you. Unlike traditional weight loss programs, Hims takes into account the underlying factors affecting your weight and offers a customized treatment plan based on your body, history and weight loss goals. The program provides customized medication in daily or weekly doses depending on your needs, along with ongoing online support from healthcare providers.

A holistic approach is key to sustainable change, which is why Hims also encourages healthy food choices, regular movement and consistent sleep for an all encompassing approach to weight management.

How Weight Loss by Hims works

If you want to find out if Weight Loss by Hims is right for you, you can fill out an assessment on the Hims website about your health history, lifestyle and goals. Once you’ve completed the assessment, a healthcare provider will review your answers and determine the best treatment plan for your needs. Following this, if prescribed, you’ll receive a personalized plan with unlimited online check-ins, adjustments to your medication if needed, and ongoing support from licensed providers.

After the initial evaluation of your answers, an online provider may recommend one of two medication types: weekly compounded GLP-1 injections, or daily oral medications. To help make sure the medication is working for you, you’ll have unlimited access to online support during the course of the treatment, with medical professionals on hand to answer any questions.

To make the process even more streamlined, all support is available online, making it a convenient way to track progress from wherever you are. “Messaging the doctor was really quick and easy,” said one Hims user, “I don’t have to wait to make an appointment or bother with an office”.

Efficient, accessible weight management

Achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight can have a profoundly positive affect on all areas of life. Weight Loss by Hims offers weight loss medications for every budget, with oral medication kits starting at just $79 a month with a 5-month subscription paid upfront.

The Hims program is designed to help you feel more confident in managing your weight whilst providing the support needed to take your personal health to a better place. On top of the personalized treatment options, you’ll gain access to a useful behavioral app to help you build new habits and make healthier nutritional choices.

To find out whether Weight Loss by Hims could work for you, head over to their website and answer some simple questions to get started.

Compounded products are not FDA-approved. FDA does not evaluate compounded products for safety, effectiveness, or quality. Not available in all 50 states. Weight Loss by Hims is a holistic program that includes nutrition support, technological tools, and compounded GLP-1s or medication kits including customized compounded medications prescribed based on what your provider determines is medically appropriate and necessary for you. See website for full details, important safety information, and restrictions, including online provider consultation requirements. Actual price to customer will depend on product and subscription plan purchase.