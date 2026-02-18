Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Devastated fans took to social media after news filtered through that the Disney Character Warehouse clearance store at Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall in Sunrise, Florida, is set to close this spring.

The outlet, one of three Disney Character Warehouse locations in Florida, sells discounted and overstock merchandise from Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line. The Sunrise location has long served South Florida shoppers, cruise passengers heading to Port Everglades and visitors from Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

According to Cast Members, Disney’s term for employees, and posts from dedicated fans in the Disney Character Warehouse Sawgrass Mills Mall Facebook group, the store is scheduled to shut its doors on April 15.

“Yes, they are closing. I was there yesterday and asked one of the associates,” one Group member wrote Sunday. “It's happening in April. Headquarters decided not to renew their rental lease. The revenues are not as they should be. They are not relocating either. Very sad news.”

Attempts to reach the Disney Character Warehouse at Sawgrass Mills were unsuccessful. The Independent has contacted both Sawgrass Mills Mall and Disney for comment.

The Disney Character Warehouse clearance store at Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall in Sunrise, Florida, is set to close on April 15, according to Cast Members and fan posts ( Getty Images )

Disney’s decision to close the store might come down to a few headaches, including resellers buying up stock, the three hour distance from Disney World and live shoppers — individuals who stream themselves and take orders from viewers — who upset regular customers, according to Disney fan blog Inside The Magic, citing Cast Members at the store.

Disney has not announced whether its two Orlando-area Character Warehouse outlets, at Orlando International Premium Outlets and Vineland Premium Outlets near Walt Disney World, will remain open beyond their current leases.

Locals and tourists alike see the Disney Character Warehouse as the perfect mix of bargain and treasure hunting, where shoppers can score rare or limited merchandise, as well as items no longer sold at parks, from anywhere between 30 and 70 percent off. But lately, resellers snapping up items in bulk to sell online have been leaving regular shoppers frustrated, Inside The Magic reports.

The company recently tightened its return policy across all Character Warehouse and Cast Connection stores to deter resellers. As of February 1, all sales are final with no returns or exchanges, according to in-store signage shared online.

Members of the Sawgrass Mills Mall Facebook group largely blamed resellers for the outlet’s demise.

“Thank you resellers for ruining a good thing!” one person wrote.

“Please tell me this an early April Fools Joke,” another begged. “I tried to call to confirm they are closing and couldn’t get a hold of them.”

A third added, “I've been going to that same store since I was a kid! I will be heartbroken if they close!”

Elsewhere at Sawgrass Mills, the Neiman Marcus Last Call store is holding a closing sale as parent company Saks Global Enterprises prepares to shutter most Saks OFF 5TH and Last Call locations nationwide amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy.