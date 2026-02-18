Disney set to close discount store in Florida that was popular spot for cheaper merchandise, insiders claim
Disney hasn’t said if its two Orlando-area Character Warehouse outlets will stay open past their leases
Devastated fans took to social media after news filtered through that the Disney Character Warehouse clearance store at Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall in Sunrise, Florida, is set to close this spring.
The outlet, one of three Disney Character Warehouse locations in Florida, sells discounted and overstock merchandise from Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line. The Sunrise location has long served South Florida shoppers, cruise passengers heading to Port Everglades and visitors from Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
According to Cast Members, Disney’s term for employees, and posts from dedicated fans in the Disney Character Warehouse Sawgrass Mills Mall Facebook group, the store is scheduled to shut its doors on April 15.
“Yes, they are closing. I was there yesterday and asked one of the associates,” one Group member wrote Sunday. “It's happening in April. Headquarters decided not to renew their rental lease. The revenues are not as they should be. They are not relocating either. Very sad news.”
Attempts to reach the Disney Character Warehouse at Sawgrass Mills were unsuccessful. The Independent has contacted both Sawgrass Mills Mall and Disney for comment.
Disney’s decision to close the store might come down to a few headaches, including resellers buying up stock, the three hour distance from Disney World and live shoppers — individuals who stream themselves and take orders from viewers — who upset regular customers, according to Disney fan blog Inside The Magic, citing Cast Members at the store.
Disney has not announced whether its two Orlando-area Character Warehouse outlets, at Orlando International Premium Outlets and Vineland Premium Outlets near Walt Disney World, will remain open beyond their current leases.
Locals and tourists alike see the Disney Character Warehouse as the perfect mix of bargain and treasure hunting, where shoppers can score rare or limited merchandise, as well as items no longer sold at parks, from anywhere between 30 and 70 percent off. But lately, resellers snapping up items in bulk to sell online have been leaving regular shoppers frustrated, Inside The Magic reports.
The company recently tightened its return policy across all Character Warehouse and Cast Connection stores to deter resellers. As of February 1, all sales are final with no returns or exchanges, according to in-store signage shared online.
Members of the Sawgrass Mills Mall Facebook group largely blamed resellers for the outlet’s demise.
“Thank you resellers for ruining a good thing!” one person wrote.
“Please tell me this an early April Fools Joke,” another begged. “I tried to call to confirm they are closing and couldn’t get a hold of them.”
A third added, “I've been going to that same store since I was a kid! I will be heartbroken if they close!”
Elsewhere at Sawgrass Mills, the Neiman Marcus Last Call store is holding a closing sale as parent company Saks Global Enterprises prepares to shutter most Saks OFF 5TH and Last Call locations nationwide amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
