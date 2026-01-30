Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saks Global, the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, announced Thursday that it will close the majority of its Saks Off 5th and Last Call off-price retail locations as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

Of the 74 Saks Off 5th stores nationwide, only 12 will remain open and even those will primarily serve as outlets for residual inventory from the company’s luxury brands rather than buying new merchandise for sale.

Closures will begin immediately with some stores starting markdown sales Saturday and others expected to close their doors as early as Monday. Customers can redeem gift cards in stores through February 14 and existing store credit card rewards will be accepted until March 1.

“The company is incredibly grateful for the loyalty its Saks OFF 5TH and Last Call customers have shown over the years and appreciates being part of your shopping journey,” a news release stated.

The remaining 12 Saks Off 5th stores are in New York, Florida, New Jersey, California, Texas and Georgia.

open image in gallery 12 of 74 Saks Off 5th stores will stay open, mainly to clear excess luxury inventory ( Getty Images )

Saks OFF 5TH stores closing sales that begin January 31:

Arundel (Hanover, MD)

Hawaii (Honolulu, HI)

Palm Desert (Palm Desert, CA)

Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)

Phoenix (Chandler, AZ)

Eastchester (Eastchester, NY)

Bridgewater (Bridgewater, NJ)

Clarksburg (Clarksburg, MD)

Deer Park (Deer Park, NY)

Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury, NJ)

Elizabeth (Elizabeth, NJ)

Boston (Somerville, MA)

Wrentham (Wrentham, MA)

Orlando Vineland (Vineland, FL)

Naples Park Shore (Naples, FL)

Orlando (Orlando, FL)

Tampa (Lutz, FL)

Ellenton (Ellenton (Tampa), FL)

Destin (Destin, FL)

Charlotte (Charlotte, NC)

Atlanta (Woodstock, GA)

Hilton Head (Bluffton, SC)

Rosemont (Rosemont, IL)

Cypress (Cypress, TX)

Sugarland (Sugarland, TX)

Katy (Katy, TX)

Costa Mesa (Costa Mesa, CA)

Beverly Connect (Los Angeles (West), CA)

Woodland Hills (Woodland Hills, CA)

Las Vegas N (Las Vegas, NV)

Livermore (Livermore, CA)

San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Cabazon (Cabazon, CA)

Las Vegas S (Las Vegas, NV).

Saks OFF 5TH stores closing February 2:

Mebane (Mebane, NC)

Charleston (Charleston, SC)

Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)

Ala Moana (Honolulu, HI)

Petaluma (Petaluma, CA)

Glendale (Glendale, AZ)

Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Merrimack (Merrimack, NH)

Riverhead (Riverhead, NY)

Clinton (Clinton, CT)

North Atlanta (Woodstock, GA)

Aurora Chicago (Aurora, IL)

Dallas Park (Dallas, TX)

Northbrook (Northbrook, IL)

Eagan (Eagan, MN)

Columbus (Columbus, OH)

San Diego (San Diego, CA)

Camarillo (Camarillo, CA)

Ontario (Ontario, CA)

Milpitas (Milpitas, CA)

State Street (Chicago, IL)

Stamford High Ridge (Stamford, CT)

Greenburgh (Greenburgh, NY).

Last Call locations holding closing sales:

Sawgrass Mills (Sunrise, FL)

Desert Hills Premium Outlets (Cabazon, CA)

Grapevine Mills (Grapevine, TX)

San Marcos Premium Outlets (San Marcos, TX)

The Outlets at Orange (Orange, CA).

SaksOff5th.com, a separate online entity, will begin winding down operations with online clearance sales starting Friday.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of Saks Global, said in a statement: "As we advance on Saks Global's transformation, we are taking decisive steps to realign our business to better serve our luxury customers and drive full-price selling across our core luxury businesses.”

The decision comes two weeks after Saks Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, triggered in part by a missed $100 million interest payment related to its $2.65 billion acquisition of Neiman Marcus in 2024.

open image in gallery Saks Off 5th closures begin immediately, with markdowns starting Saturday and some stores shutting by Monday ( Getty Images )

Saks experienced rapid leadership turnover just before its bankruptcy, with longtime CEO Marc Metrick stepping down on January 2 and his replacement, Executive Chairman Richard Baker, departing less than two weeks later.

Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman stores and their online sites remain open and operating as normal.