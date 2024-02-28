Never run out of ink with HP’s Instant Ink subscription service

For home office workers, teachers, parents, and small businesses it can feel limiting knowing that you can only print with as much ink as you have on hand.

So why can’t it be measured by the amount of paper you actually plan to use? That’s why HP started its Instant Ink subscription service: to ensure that the ink never runs out when you least expect it.

With HP Instant Ink, customers can print a little or a lot, depending on what their needs are. What makes Instant Ink unique is that it is based on the amount of pages being in a month, so customers are only paying for the ink they use without fear of running out.

Even if you forget to check your printer’s levels before your next print job, HP will automatically ship new cartridges just as you need them, all at no extra cost.

That means that – unlike a traditional subscription service – customers are sent refills based on how much they print in a month, so you never have to worry about stockpiling cartridges that will never get used – one of the many reasons why HP was voted America’s Most Trusted Printer Brand.*

To help customers set up their new printing service, HP is offering $10 of credit on new subscriptions. With packages starting from $1.49 for up to ten pages per month, that means customers can enjoy up to six months of printing at no extra cost.

To find out more about HP’s Instant Ink subscription service, you can visit the official HP website or keep reading below to find out more.

HP Instant Ink: Starting from $1.49, Instantink.com

(HP Instant Ink)

One of the benefits of a subscription service is being flexible with the amount of ink that you plan to use. Even if customers end up with more ink or toner than their plan allows, it’s simply a case of paying for those extra pages as you need them. Or if you’ve under-printed from the previous month, any extra pages that you didn’t have a chance to use will automatically be rolled over to the next.

When you do need to recycle your old cartridges as your new ones arrive, the hassle-free delivery comes with a prepaid envelope for easy returns, meaning that being environmentally conscious is all factored in and pre-paid as part of that subscription as well. That means no extra delivery fees or recycling fees, which can save customers up to 50 per cent off when compared to buying more traditional ink cartridges. Fewer cartridges used means less packaging, less distance traveled and more money saved.

To choose your perfect plan and start saving, visit HP to take advantage of the $10 credit on your subscription today.

*Based on 2022 semi-annual internal brand surveys commissioned by HP.