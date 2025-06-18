The world’s most beautiful restaurants have been revealed for 2025 – these US eateries make the list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

They're recently opened restaurants with designs as mouthwatering as the food.

And that's official.

A prestigious architecture award has named two restaurants in the US as among the 16 most beautiful eateries on the planet in 2025.

The accolades were bestowed upon beef-cuts specialist Beefbar in New York City and Japanese-cuisine emporium Japon in Miami Beach by the UNESCO Prix Versailles competition.

The judges described the décor in Beefbar, designed by the Monaco-based firm Humbert & Poyet, as "a perfect reflection of New York: a melting pot of influences from which novel expressions emanate that are as original as they are disconcerting".

open image in gallery New York City's Beefbar, designed by the Monaco-based firm Humbert & Poyet, has been named by the Prix Versailles competition as one of the 16 most beautiful restaurants in the world ( Humbert & Poyet )

open image in gallery The judges describe the décor in Beefbar as 'a perfect reflection of New York: a melting pot of influences' ( Humbert & Poyet )

The judges continue: "In the trendy Tribeca neighborhood, this building with Art Deco accents features high ceilings punctuated by tall arched windows.

"The interior is adorned in a lovely variety of textiles and materials, an abundance that was inspired by a kaleidoscopic vision of history: from a refined version of the historic motif in the Versailles parquet floor to a recollection of the industrial heritage of this part of Manhattan, and from garnet marble cladding to terrazzo flooring."

Japon, meanwhile, is lauded for "blending traditional Japanese craft with modern elements.”

open image in gallery Japanese-cuisine emporium Japon, in Miami Beach, makes the list thanks to interior design that 'blends traditional Japanese craft with modern elements' ( Saladino Design Studios )

open image in gallery Japon has 'an atmosphere with charm as timeless as it is unreal' ( Saladino Design Studios )

open image in gallery Ladurée Rue Royale in Paris 'transports visitors back in time through centuries and revolutions' ( Matthieu Salvaing )

The judges continue: "Envisioned by chefs Vijayudu Veena and Iván Monzón, this project contains all the exuberance and vibrant playfulness of this Floridian town and its multiple influences.

"The crane – a Japanese symbol of elegance, luck and natural beauty – is at the heart of the design narrative created by Saladino Design Studios. Its image welcomes diners at the entrance and continues across various materials, from mosaics to fabrics."

This restaurant has "an atmosphere with charm as timeless as it is unreal,” the judges add.

Also making the list is Ladurée Rue Royale in Paris, France – a refurbished version of the original Ladurée tea room dating back to 1862.

Prix Versailles says: "The hewn stone façade is resolutely Parisian, to be sure, but once visitors set foot inside the shop, which has been returned to its initial configuration, they are transported back in time through centuries and revolutions."

open image in gallery Julie's in the Notting Hill district of London, a restaurant with a 'distinctive, decadent style', say the Prix Versailles judges ( Helen Cathcart )

open image in gallery Coro in Orvieto, Italy, is housed in a deconsecrated 16th-century church ( Coro )

open image in gallery Lobster Club in Palma de Mallorca, lauded as feeling like 'a summer's day by the seashore' ( Lobster Club )

The French capital is also represented on the ranking by Ducasse Baccarat, in the former home of modern art muse Marie-Laure de Noailles (1902-1970) near the Arc de Triomphe.

It now houses an Alain Ducasse restaurant and features a "subtle fusion of raw materials with precious Baccarat crystal".

The judges add: "Contemporary artwork, furniture that honours the best French artisans, and plays of light and shadow make the experience unique."

open image in gallery The 'unique' Smoked Room in Dubai ( Francisco Nogueira/Astet Studio )

open image in gallery Ducasse Baccarat in Paris houses an Alain Ducasse restaurant and features a 'subtle fusion of raw materials with precious Baccarat crystal' ( Nicolas Grosmond )

open image in gallery The eye-catching Shell restaurant in Nusa Penida, Indonesia ( Pablo Luna Studio )

Other restaurants on the esteemed list include the "unique" Smoked Room in Dubai; Lobster Club in Palma de Mallorca, lauded as feeling like "a summer's day by the seashore"; Julie's in the Notting Hill district of London, a restaurant with a "distinctive, decadent style"; and Coro in Orvieto, Italy, housed in a deconsecrated 16th-century church.

The world's most beautiful restaurants for 2025

Gerbou, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Smoked Room, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Blackswan, Beijing, China Ōrtensia, Shanghai, China Lobster Club, Palma de Mallorca, Spain Bouchon Carême, Helsinki, Finland Ladurée Rue Royale, Paris, France Ducasse Baccarat, Paris, France Julie's, London, United Kingdom Shell, Nusa Penida, Indonesia Coro, Orvieto, Italy Seven Island, Busan, Republic of Korea Kimyona, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Another Smith, Tha Sai Luat, Thailand Beefbar, New York, United States Japón, Miami Beach, United States

Jérôme Gouadain, Secretary General of the Prix Versailles, explained the function of architecture at these new establishments: "When we have a meal, we remember the taste of the dishes, the scent of a venue, the soundtrack of a meeting, and perhaps the recollection of an object. But who could really describe it all? What's certain is that a lived experience is, first and foremost, a human, inner experience that is shared and unique.

"In this arena, architecture has an eminently paradoxical, almost maternal, role to play, attracting guests into its warm embrace, enveloping them with its shapes and forms, and completely effacing itself to put the focus on the feast. It's impossible not to recognise the mission that is incumbent upon design here.

"Today, the Prix Versailles is shining a light on 16 effective, coherent and distinctly initiatory approaches marked by that humility, each one existing to feed its guests' bodies and souls."