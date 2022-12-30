Why 2022 was the most dramatic political year I can remember

The past 12 months has been the most dramatic year of my 41 with a ringside seat at Westminster. I have seen up close the fall of Margaret Thatcher, the rise and fall of Tony Blair and the 2008 financial crisis. I thought Brexit would be the biggest event I would witness, but then came the pandemic and war in Europe.

Yet domestic politics in 2022 trumped all of it. As well as three PMs, we had four chancellors, five education secretaries (including the 48-hour tenure of Michelle Donelan) and a partridge in a pear tree. I remember losing count of the 60 resignations from Johnson’s government as his MPs finally lost patience with his lies and incompetence.

I think of Nadhim Zahawi, who I had tipped (wrongly) as a dark horse for the leadership (he ran but fell at the first hurdle). He became Johnson’s chancellor when Rishi Sunak resigned. The next day he told Johnson to resign. Then Zahawi backed Truss. Later, when she quit, he backed Johnson’s bid to return, just as he dropped it. Then – shock news – Zahawi backed Sunak, the last runner standing, and is now Tory chair. The Zahawi farce sums up the year.